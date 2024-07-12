Jessica Ennis-Hill's zingy nail colour is a must-see – guaranteed to brighten up any outfit this summer

Offering a bold pop of colour to your nails, Jessica Ennis-Hill's fiery orange manicure made the perfect contrasting pairing to her Wimbledon outfit – and it's ideal for the sunny months ahead.

It's not been easy keeping up with the 2024 nail trends, thanks to the wide array of recent trending colours, shades and designs. This season alone, we've seen the likes of neutrals, like chantilly cream nails and the iconic funny bunny nail trend, to more vivacious hues such as hot pink nail designs – which has made our monthly nail appointments a more difficult task.

Now, Jessica Ennis-Hill has just encouraged us to add yet another striking colour to our manicure rotation with her latest mandarin nail polish look – and it's guaranteed to elevate and brighten even the simplest of summer outfits...

Why we're copying Jessica Ennis-Hill's zingy nail colour this season

Making an appearance at day six of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on Saturday, 6th of July, the former track and field athlete wore a dusty blue lace midi dress with a white blazer draped over her shoulders, her brunette hair worn in loose curls. However, our attention was really caught by the vivid colour adorning her short square nails: a summer-ready zingy orange.

As showcased in pictures three and four of her above Instagram post, Ennis-Hill's nail colour of choice is the vibrant sister manicure to this season's subtler peach nails trend.

With hints of coral and fiery red undertones, this bright shade is a sure-fire way to brighten up any summer outfit. Whether you're heading to a "dress to impress" occasion or you're styling a simple day-to-day ensemble, this zesty shade will make a statement by adding a chic pop of colour to your fingertips.

While the bold shade is a perfect candidate for your nails, we can also see it making summer's list of pedicure trends as it's ideal for warmer, sandal-worthy weather.

Recreate Jessica's fiery orange manicure

If you're a fan of bright summer nail shades like this one, it's important to know how to make your manicure last longer. Focus on the prep and upkeep to ensure a bold, salon-worthy look. This means investing in a quality cuticle oil (like Manucurist Huile Verte) and good top coat to lock in the shade, as well as avoiding picking or peeling the polish.

Essie Original Nail Polish in Meet Me at Sunset View at Amazon RRP: £8.99 For a vibrant and deep orange hue, this Essie nail polish in the shade "Meet Me at Sunset" hits the nail on the head of the trend. With a wide brush for easy application, as well as a glossy finish, this polish will be a staple in your summer manicure kit. Rimmel Super Gel Nail Polish in Party Till Sunset View at Amazon RRP: £6.99 For a gel-like manicure on a budget – without all the fuss of a UV lamp – this Rimmel option boasts a chip-resistant, long-lasting formula that offers up to 14 days of wear time. Its almost red-tone hue is the true definition of a fiery orange shade. Nailberry Oxygenated Nail Laqcquer in Joyful View at Space NK RRP: £16.50 If you're looking for a breathable and lightweight option that doesn't scrimp on truly opaque colour, this nail polish is for you. Its luxurious, oxygenated formula ensures long-lasting wear and a high-shine finish – claiming to make for a "healthier" manicure, even after nail polish removal.

To recreate Jessica Ennis-Hill's manicure at home, first use a nail file to achieve a uniform, squoval shape, then use a buffing block to help buff, smooth and polish the surface of your natural nails – we'd recommend this 3 Way Nail Buffer from Mylee.

Then, in terms of application, make sure to use a base coat first, such as the Maybelline Superstay Strength Primer Protecting Base Coat, to ensure longevity and a smooth base. Next, swipe on your orange-hue nail polish of choice then, finally, complete the look with a glossy top coat to impart a salon-worthy shine.