The luxe and infinitely creamy colour we'll be seeing on everyone's nails this summer

Offering yet another update on timeless neutrals, 'Chantilly Cream' nails meet all the requirements for a sophisticated and summer-ready manicure.

If the 2024 nail trends have taught us anything it's that neutral nails are the one, true constant we'll see throughout the seasons. From 'Bubble Bath' nails to milky white hues, an understated manicure will never not be a welcome addition to our fingertips - come rain or shine. They might get a new buzzwordy trend name every now and again but their versatility never changes. Speaking of which, it seems cream is the latest minimalistic mani colour to get such a revamp...

Dubbed the 'Chantilly Cream' nail trend, this look seeks to capture the vanilla-y essence of whipped and sweetened cream, for a soft and luxe-looking finish that is both timeless and perfectly pastel for summer...

What are 'Chantilly Cream' nails?

Oh, we're so glad you asked! This Chantilly-inspired trend sits somewhere in between its springtime predecessors 'Shell' nails and pale yellow 'Butter' nails, providing a wash of pastel, vanilla-like cream to your talons.

The finish is soft and well, creamy - complete with a slight yellow undertone - that is not only perfect for summer wear but makes for a classic and expensive-looking manicure no matter the season or occasion.

So, far we've already spied this milky hue on and off the red carpet, debuted by the likes of Demi Moore, Jennifer Lopez and Rosie Huntington-Whitely - to name just a few. So naturally, we're adding this luxe look to your repertoire, STAT.

Our 'Chantilly Cream' nail staples

Essie Original Nail Polish in Shade "Allure" View at Amazon RRP: £8.99 Ideal for both a minimalistic manicure or a vanilla-like French tip, this cream polish from Essie is a must-buy. Mavala Breathable Mini Nail Polish in Shade "Abu Dhabi" View at Nail Polish Direct RRP: £6.40 This soft creamy shade from Mavala is perfect for everyday, especially when paired with almond or neat squoval nail shapes - and offers a shiny but breathable finish. L'Occitane Shea Nail & Cuticle Nourishing Oil View at Cult Beauty RRP: £15.50 Featuring a high concentration of shea oil, this nourishing offering from L'Occitane - complete with a convenient brush applicator - conditions your nails and cuticles.

For a polished finish to compliment your chic and creamy nail colour, we'd recommend investing in a cuticle oil - to apply after your manicure, to promote healthy nails - and a hand scrub, to exfoliate your skin (like this Jo Malone Vitamin E scrub, at John Lewis), thus leaving you hands soft and supple. One of the best hand creams is also a handbag essential, to ward off dry and chapped skin.

4 ways to wear 'Chantilly Cream' on your nails

If you're tempted by this creamy hue for summer (and beyond), we've rounded up four timeless ways to wear it...

1. Squoval Chantilly Cream nails

For a fresh and refined finish, pair this creamy hue with a neat, squoval nail shape. The result is subtle and perfect for both occasions and everyday wear.

2. Chantilly Cream French tips

For a classic and parred-down look, opt for a cream French tip nail look and, in case you need to elevate it further, add a wash of chrome powder.

3. Sheer Chantilly Cream nails

To make this nail trend all the more minimalistic and chic, opt for a sheer finish. A good trick to achieve this kind of finish is to mix your chosen cream hue with a clear top coat - to effectively water it down.

4. Matte Chantilly Cream nails

For a modern twist, opt for a matte manicure. If you already own the perfect cream nail polish but it comes with a glossy finish, fear not as you can buy a clear matte top coat to transform it - like this one from Sally Hansen, at Look Fantastic.