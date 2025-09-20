Jennifer Garner’s simple haircare routine 'encourages hair to grow' and leaves it feeling thicker and fuller

Come autumn, we always get the urge to change up our look with new hair colours and cuts inspired by the biggest hair trends of 2025. But all that playing around with our precious strands can leave them feeling damaged, dry and lacklustre, which perhaps no one knows as well as Jennifer Garner, who has just revealed the routine she uses to correct the 'damage' caused by dying her hair so much.

In an Instagram video, the actress revealed that her hair is often coloured for work and so she 'can really feel the damage' it’s caused. In this situation, we naturally turn to the best hair treatments as one of the best ways to repair damaged hair, but Jennifer prefers to get to the root of the problem – quite literally.

Using two products every night, her luxurious routine is surprisingly simple and, she says, is a great way not only to repair damaged hair, but also to boost hair growth for thicker and fuller looking strands.

Jennifer Garner’s Hair Routine for Thicker, Longer Hair

To repair damaged hair and boost growth, Jennifer revealed that she uses Virtue’s Scalp Elixir as well as the Flourish Density Booster by Virtue each night before bed.

While both products are great to use in tandem, it’s the Scalp Elixir that caught the attention of woman&home’s Beauty Writer Sennen Prickett, who says scalp care is an often overlooked element of our haircare routines.

"Many of us understand the importance of looking after our strands, whether that be opting for a shampoo designed specifically for your hair type or investing in the best hair masks, but our scalps can often be forgotten about in the process," she said.

"However, scalp treatments are not to be disregarded in your hair regime," she adds. "In fact, there are many scalp care formulas available on the market that target an array of common hair concerns, such as boosting thickness, reducing excess oils and restoring dry, damaged tresses. Not to mention, it’s as simple as massaging the formula into your scalp and leaving it to work its magic - what's not to love?"

Jennifer's nighttime routine sees her apply the scalp treatment first, which she says helps to “deeply nourish your scalp and support healthier hair growth,” thanks to ingredients like hyaluronic acid and keratin. She also points out that, while the treatment works to smooth and hydrate the scalp and your hair, it has the added benefit of a wonderfully calming scent that smells “like nighttime” with notes of "lavender, chamomile and white bergamot.”

With the treatment now applied, which she does by working the product into her palms and then massaging it into her scalp, Jennifer goes in with her Density Booster. This is a spray designed to target hair directly at the root follicles so they can thicken and thrive, giving you fuller-looking hair that’s also less fragile.

“Come on bangs, grow in,” she joked as she sprayed the growth-booster at her roots – we’ve all been there!

Reviews for both products are glowing, with people particularly praising the growth-boosting properties of the Flourish Density Booster. One reviewer said, “My hair is coming back strong, shiny, and thicker. It feels like I have more hair, it has reduced hair fall significantly, and is hydrated and healthy.”

While another wrote, “My goal was to thicken my crown and around my part. I have used it once daily for a little over a month and I can totally see results!! It smells amazing too.”