Jennifer Aniston's favorite skincare brand is 30% off for Amazon Prime Day and we're stocking up!

Jennifer Aniston's skin is truly perfect and glowing - and her favorite skincare product is on sale for 20% off on Prime Day.

Really, what can't Jennifer Aniston do? Besides being a truly hilarious and impeccable actress on shows like Friends and The Morning Show, to her starring roles on movies like Along Came Polly and We're the Millers, the Hollywood A-lister is undoubtedly one of the most inspirational actresses in the biz. Aside from her obvious overflowing talent, however, the actress also has incredible style and undeniable beauty - particularly, her glowing skin (which she gets from the help of her favorite self-tanning product).

As an ambassador for beloved skincare brand Aveeno, the actress has shared a lot of her beauty secrets in the past, one of which being religiously using Aveeno products.

In fact, the actress has revealed in the past that, even before her partnership with the brand, she had been using their products since she was as young as 15 years old.

"I’ve been using Aveeno since I was a teenager,” the Friends star revealed to the InStyle. “I think it’s because my mom told me to start moisturizing when I turned 15."

Luckily for us, there are plenty of Aveeno products on sale for Amazon Prime Day today, including up to 30% off Aveeno products, and we're definitely stocking up.

Aveeno Daily Moisturizer, Body Lotion For Dry Skin, Prebiotic Oat Fragrance Free, $10 (£8) | Amazon Aveeno body lotion is specially designed for extra-dry skin to lock in intense moisture and help improve skin's natural moisture barrier; fragrance-free and suitable for all skin types - giving you that Jennifer Aniston glow without spending a pretty penny.

Besides the amazing and hydrating formulas that Aveeno comes up with for their products, one of our favorite things about the brand is that their products are not only affordable, but also extremely effective. Don't trust us? Just look at Jennifer Aniston's skin.

Keeping your skin moisturized is crucial during every season, but it becomes especially important as you get older and your skin begins to mature - and if Jennifer Aniston at 54 years old looks that good from using Aveeno products, we're hopping on the Prime Day deals immediately to stock up on our favorite products of theirs.