Heidi Klum just showed off her 'milk bath' nails and we're obsessed with the soft creamy look
We're so here for Heidi Klum's minimalistic 'milk bath' nails and need to recreate them immediately...
Heidi Klum's 'milk bath' nails look so chic and are the perfect, elevated nail look for every day.
Right now, subtle and minimalistic nail looks are very on-trend from shiny 'lip gloss' nails to sleek white nail designs but none more so than the 'milk' nail trend. As the name would suggest, this particular manicure features a creamy polish applied to the nail, for a soft and well...milky effect that is perfectly subtle and infinitely chic.
The trend is the epitome of an 'expensive looking' nail look and now, model Heidi Klum has just provided the ultimate inspiration for both rocking and elevating it.
OPI Bubble Bath Nail Polish, £14.30 | Amazon
This Bubble Bath shade is the perfect milky pink, it's subtle, soft and lovely for every day - and a close match to Heidi's nail colour.
Milky nails are very minimal and low-maintenance, as they consist of just one block colour - meaning they're very easy to recreate at home. Shade-wise, you can opt for either a soft white or cream, a pastel pink or a beige depending on your preference, we'd also recommend starting with one of the best nail strengtheners to ensure your manicure lasts.
As Heidi proves the colour looks elegant and chic on every nail shape, with the model herself opting for mid-length, square nails, which are proving to be a big autumn nail trend in themselves - along with 'squoval nails.'
Taking to Instagram, celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik shared Heidi's new manicure, giving us an up-close glimpse of her sophisticated look.
From what we can tell, Heidi's nails have been created using a creamy, light pink shade like that of O.P.I's Bubble Bath nail lacquer. To recreate her look, shape your nails to a similar square style and then apply your nail strengthener, followed by two to three layers of your chosen nail polish shade. Then, for added shine and to protect your nails from chipping, finish with a clear top coat.
OPI Nail Envy Nail Polish, £21.90 | Amazon
This strengthener is perfect for protecting your nail under your favourite nail polishes, especially if you're doing your nails at home. Nail Envy is infused with Vitamin A, E and C to protect and repair your nails.
These 'milk bath' nails are ideal if you're looking for a timeless, every day look that will perfectly compliment your capsule wardrobe and will look chic, no matter the season's nail trend.
Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Women's Lifestyle team, where she covers everything from entertainment to fashion and beauty, as well as TikTok trends for woman&home, after previously writing for My Imperfect Life and GoodTo. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2021, after always having a passion for writing and earned her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.
Before working for Future Publishing’s Lifestyle News team, she worked in the Ad production team. Here she wrote and designed adverts on all sorts of things, which then went into print magazines across all genres. Now, when she isn’t writing articles on celebs, fashion trends, or the newest shows on Netflix, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping.
