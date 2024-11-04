Hannah Waddingham just embraced this dark and daring nail colour for winter

Offering a refreshing departure from wintery reds, Hannah Waddingham's striking mani is the look to consider this season...

Hannah Waddingham is pictured wearing a black, glossy dress at the UK Premiere of &quot;Venom: The Last Dance&quot; at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on October 23, 2024 in London, England/ in a pink template
(Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)
It's time to ditch safe burgundy for something a tad bolder, but no less chic, as Hannah Waddingham has made a compelling case in favour of a monochrome mani this winter...

While dark nail hues are a favourite autumn nail design (especially where the short autumn nail trends are concerned), winter often sees us gravitate towards merrier hues - like classic cranberry-red or snowy whites. Hannah Waddingham however, is taking a different approach, opting instead for an unexpected but no less timeless shade - black. Complete with its reflective gleam, a black manicure is akin to a little black dress or pair of jeans. It goes with everything and affords an expensive and elevated feel instantly, especially when applied to almond nails, as proven by the Ted Lasso star.

So, if you're ready to book in for your cold-weather manicure and are looking for a versatile and luxe-looking shade, here's why black might just be worth a whirl...

Why Hannah Waddingham's black nails have just informed our winter mani

Matching her moody nails to a dramatic black dress - complete with a glossy latex-style finish - Hannah Waddingham looked the picture of modern chic at the UK premiere of Venom: The Last Dance. The ensemble was bold and cool - and though you might not be planning to wear a full-length shiny black dress in the coming weeks, her manicure is one stylish takeaway we can all embrace.

On the right, Hannah Waddingham is pictured wearing a black dress and with black nails at the UK premiere of 'Venom: The Last Dance' at the BFI IMAX in London, United Kingdom on October 23, 2024, and on the left, a close-up of her hand from the same picture - to show her hand and black nails in more detail

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu)

While a potentially polarising nail colour, the proof of its stylish impact is really clear for all to see. Waddingham opted to pair the midnight hue with a longer, almond shape, which is always a very elegant nail pick - especially with party season in mind. And while the idea of a black manicure might seem daunting to some, it like any other timeless dark nail shade, is as versatile as they come.

When paired with almond, squoval or even square nails, a black with a glossy finish never fails to appear luxe. It also manages to give a high-fashion feel to your look, regardless of what you're wearing - hence why it's often a red carpet and runway favourite.

Hannah Waddingham is pictured wearing a black dress and has a black, glossy manicure at the UK Premiere Of "Venom: The Last Dance" at BFI IMAX on October 23, 2024 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jeff Spicer / Stringer)

Of course, Waddingham wore her manicure to a star-studded premiere, but black can be just as wearable day to day as it can for an event - thus adding to its appeal this winter season.

How to achieve Hannah Waddingham's black mani at home

OPI Classic Nail Polish in Lady In Black
OPI Classic Nail Polish in shade Lady in Black

RRP: £16

Lady In Black is the perfect OPI nail colour for recreating this look. It's glossy, fast-drying and features a wide brush for easier and quicker application.

essie Original Nail Polish, 88 licorice
essie Original Nail Polish in Shade Licorice

RRP: £8.99

For a more budget-friendly option opt for essie's Licorice shade, with its bold pigment, glossy shine and durable formula.

Essie Gel Couture Top Coat
Essie Gel Couture Gel-Like Top Coat

RRP: £10.99

Offering a gel-like shine without the curing, this essie nail polish is the perfect way to finish your glossy black manicure.

If you're tempted to swap your brown or dark red nails for a timeless black, nail prep is key. For those doing their manicures at home, we would recommend laying down one of the best nail strengtheners as your base - formulas like OPI's Start to Finish polish act as both a protective base and glossy top coat. Then simply apply two to three layers of your chosen black nail polish, before finishing the look with a high-shine top coat - as this will help to enhance the hue.

To maintain your manicure, use cuticle oil daily, respond quickly to chips and add one of the best hand creams to your routine - to keep your hands and fingers looking as fresh as your nails this winter.

