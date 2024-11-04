Hannah Waddingham just embraced this dark and daring nail colour for winter
Offering a refreshing departure from wintery reds, Hannah Waddingham's striking mani is the look to consider this season...
It's time to ditch safe burgundy for something a tad bolder, but no less chic, as Hannah Waddingham has made a compelling case in favour of a monochrome mani this winter...
While dark nail hues are a favourite autumn nail design (especially where the short autumn nail trends are concerned), winter often sees us gravitate towards merrier hues - like classic cranberry-red or snowy whites. Hannah Waddingham however, is taking a different approach, opting instead for an unexpected but no less timeless shade - black. Complete with its reflective gleam, a black manicure is akin to a little black dress or pair of jeans. It goes with everything and affords an expensive and elevated feel instantly, especially when applied to almond nails, as proven by the Ted Lasso star.
So, if you're ready to book in for your cold-weather manicure and are looking for a versatile and luxe-looking shade, here's why black might just be worth a whirl...
Why Hannah Waddingham's black nails have just informed our winter mani
Matching her moody nails to a dramatic black dress - complete with a glossy latex-style finish - Hannah Waddingham looked the picture of modern chic at the UK premiere of Venom: The Last Dance. The ensemble was bold and cool - and though you might not be planning to wear a full-length shiny black dress in the coming weeks, her manicure is one stylish takeaway we can all embrace.
While a potentially polarising nail colour, the proof of its stylish impact is really clear for all to see. Waddingham opted to pair the midnight hue with a longer, almond shape, which is always a very elegant nail pick - especially with party season in mind. And while the idea of a black manicure might seem daunting to some, it like any other timeless dark nail shade, is as versatile as they come.
When paired with almond, squoval or even square nails, a black with a glossy finish never fails to appear luxe. It also manages to give a high-fashion feel to your look, regardless of what you're wearing - hence why it's often a red carpet and runway favourite.
Of course, Waddingham wore her manicure to a star-studded premiere, but black can be just as wearable day to day as it can for an event - thus adding to its appeal this winter season.
How to achieve Hannah Waddingham's black mani at home
RRP: £16
Lady In Black is the perfect OPI nail colour for recreating this look. It's glossy, fast-drying and features a wide brush for easier and quicker application.
RRP: £8.99
For a more budget-friendly option opt for essie's Licorice shade, with its bold pigment, glossy shine and durable formula.
RRP: £10.99
Offering a gel-like shine without the curing, this essie nail polish is the perfect way to finish your glossy black manicure.
If you're tempted to swap your brown or dark red nails for a timeless black, nail prep is key. For those doing their manicures at home, we would recommend laying down one of the best nail strengtheners as your base - formulas like OPI's Start to Finish polish act as both a protective base and glossy top coat. Then simply apply two to three layers of your chosen black nail polish, before finishing the look with a high-shine top coat - as this will help to enhance the hue.
To maintain your manicure, use cuticle oil daily, respond quickly to chips and add one of the best hand creams to your routine - to keep your hands and fingers looking as fresh as your nails this winter.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
