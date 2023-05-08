Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for May 8 - May 14, 2023

Read your weekly horoscope from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

(opens in new tab) Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

(opens in new tab) Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope, May 8 - May 14, 2023

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"Jupiter is now in the last few degrees of your sign, making this a strong time for you to take bold action and courageously make positive changes in your life!" Sally Trotman

"While it is great to be spontaneous, it is not so great when your actions miss their mark. Think twice before declaring your feelings or issuing an ultimatum. Stay schtum." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"With the Sun in Taurus and Mercury retrograding through your sign, it is time to re-evaluate your most important goals. Do you need to change your approach or redirect completely?" Sally Trotman

"A surprise birthday gift is on its way. You may think you know what that might be, but you don’t. Enjoy being the center of attention and go with the flow." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Now the Sun’s in an earth sign, make the most of this influence by starting a new daily routine, which will help calm your mind and improve your physical wellbeing." Sally Trotman

"With Mercury still in retrograde, reaching your objectives is going to be complicated. If you’re late for a meeting or miss a connection, it’s not the end of the world." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Venus and Mars are both in your sign. What a combination to attract love into your life! Spend time doing what you’re most passionate about. Seize opportunities as they arise." Sally Trotman

"If people change their minds at the last minute or something has to be postponed, assume it is for the best. Remember, inconveniences can be overcome and turned into blessings." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"The focus is on your home. Perhaps it’s time to rearrange furniture or redecorate your living space. A move may be on the horizon. Feeling at home is most important." Sally Trotman

"If you’re ready to jump ship or make a move to bring a short, sharp end to a situation, do it and mean it. Under these stars, there’s no going back." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Is there something bothering you that you need to talk about? Now is the perfect time. Confide in someone close to you to relieve the burden and find some clarity." Sally Trotman

"This week is quite a journey. So, whether you are heading to distant parts or dealing with some unexpected circumstances, there will be lessons to learn and stories to tell." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"You love to be just and fair. This week, however, you need to put yourself first. Find a balance between meeting your needs and doing the right thing by others." Sally Trotman

"Be mindful when making financial transactions. It’ll be easy to press the wrong button or invest in something that may not live up to its promise. If in doubt, don’t." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"You often play your cards close to your chest. However, with the recent full moon in your sign it’s time to reveal your grand plan to those close to you." Sally Trotman

"You’ve probably burnt a couple of bridges in your lifetime, who hasn’t? Sometimes you did the right thing and sometimes not. However, think very carefully about pulling the plug now." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Find courage in your communication and have faith that all will be well. Creative and confident, you need to use these qualities this week. Don't let fear hold you back!" Sally Trotman

"This is a week with a difference. Events may turn out very differently from expectations and people could surprise you with their actions. Your best bet is to assume nothing." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"The Moon is in your sign early May, giving you the opportunity to organize your finances. If you have a family gathering soon, you may be asked to take charge!" Sally Trotman

"Ask yourself, is it better to be safe and regret you didn’t make your move when you had a chance, or should you seize the moment? No risk, no reward." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"Follow your heart, rather than logic. Analytical by nature, this may not come naturally to you, but with the moon in your sign mid May go with what feels right." Sally Trotman

"There is an edgy, unpredictable aura to the week ahead, so tread carefully when you are in unfamiliar situations or with people who have a short fuse. Hold your fire." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"Saturn helps you get serious about what’s most important to you. The moon in your sign on 13 May boosts your intuition. You are on the right path, trust yourself." Sally Trotman