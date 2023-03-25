Tarotscope April 2023: What do the cards have in store for your star sign this month?

Your tarotscope April 2023 probably can't come soon enough, as the darker winter months give way to light and nature is blooming all around us.

Welcome to the month of April! After the guidance of Pisces season 2023 and last month’s March tarotscope here's hoping you've anchored yourself into a rhythm around self-care and soul’s purpose.

After the New Moon March 2023 in Aries on March 21, which was also Spring Equinox 2023, Aries season 2023 busted onto the astrological scene, fully activated and blazing with plenty of initiating life coach guidance. Alongside this, is your April tarotscope 2023 which helps to blend it all together with some helpful insights.

Ahhhh April. It always reminds me of that Prince song Sometimes it Snows in April. This always brings to mind that even though we are moving into spring, unexpected freaky winter weather can come out of nowhere. This too can apply to astrological weather.

For the month of April, you can expect the unexpected. It's a busy month in terms of astrology 2023, especially moving into the later part of April with a Solar Eclipse in Aries (April 20) and Mercury retrograde in Taurus (April 21- May 14) Both astrological happenings always carry unanticipated occurrences.

But not to worry about the unforeseen! I’ve pulled a card for your zodiac sign to help you navigate the unpredictable astrological weather for the month ahead. Here is our Tarotscope for April 2023!

WHAT IS A TAROTSCOPE?

A tarotscope is simply a tarot reading with a card pulled for each astrological star sign. It’s a bit like a horoscope but with tarot thrown in the mix. I will be pulling one tarot card from the legendary Rider-Waite deck for each and every one of you lovely zodiacal beings. This beautiful and concise deck has 78 cards, made up of minor and major arcana. Each card has a different meaning when it's upside down, or reversed as we say in tarot.

Here's your sign's tarotscope April 2023, read on for your star sign’s forecast.

Your tarotscope April 2023

Aries

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Message: Spiritual devotion

Hello Aries! The themes of your spiritual path continue for the month of April. Remember last month there was a message not to disconnect from your spiritual side? Well, the Hierophant wants you to take it one step further and get devoted to the path. Spirituality means different things to different people. Whether it’s meditation, spending time in nature, engaging in a creative practice or following a definitive belief system, find the path that resonates with you.

Mantra: ‘I am devoted to my spiritual path. ’

Taurus

Tarot card: Reversed Queen of Cups

Message: Self compassion

Hey there Taurus! Looking back to last month’s card, it was all about self-love for you. The message is back again in your tarotscope April 2023 with the reversed Queen of Cups. In this position she is feeling moody, needy, practicing weak boundaries, and feeling like a martyr! Continue to amp up on your self-care and self-compassion practices - journaling, meditation, talk therapy, and self-love affirmations. If a relationship has you emotionally triggered, perhaps review your boundaries, especially if you are feeling clingy or putting more effort into the relationship than the other person.

Mantra: ‘I am being compassionate towards myself. ’

Gemini

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Message: Mood follows action

Hi Gemini! If the Four of Cups had a vibe it would be FOMO. Don’t let your moods get the better of you this month. Especially if you find yourself scrolling through Instagram feeling bored, envious of other people, or generally feeling sorry for yourself in light of other people’s seemingly happy lives. Shift your focus away from what other people have. Give yourself a social media break or detox and start connecting to the exciting possibilities that the universe has in store for you. It’s literally like a full cup right under your nose! Take action and watch how this shifts your mood into the positive.

Mantra: ‘I receive the exciting possibilities from the universe ’

Cancer

Tarot card: Reversed Star

Message: Keep the faith

Dear Cancerian friends, keep the faith this month! If various areas in your life of relationships, career, and the day-to-day have got you feeling hopeless, it’s time to reconnect to the positive energy of motivation. Your tarotscope April 2023 screams commit to taking action. Think Aries season energy. You are the only one who can pull yourself out of self-criticism, procrastination, and pessimism. Think self-care for your energetic system to help you shake off the negative yolk that you are carrying: energy healing, acupuncture, crystal healing. The seven white stars on the card represent the seven chakras so perhaps a chakra alignment through Reiki is due. Step into renewal!

Mantra: ‘I am renewing my energy. ’

Leo

Tarot card: King of Cups

Message: Emotional balance

Hello Leo! The guidance this month is centered around your emotional well-being. Be mindful to be consciously aware of your emotional triggers and try to work out what is the root cause of them arising. Chances are there is an experience from your deep past that is connected to them. This is a formidable chance to heal from the past and change the course of your triggered emotional responses. The King of Cups is here to help you navigate. He is the counselor, the therapist, or the healer. Whether you book a session with a practitioner or you lean into the inner work yourself, you could find yourself having some emotionally healing breakthroughs this month!

Mantra: ‘I am aware of my emotional triggers and I am healing them.’

Virgo

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Message: Confidence

Hello Virgo! Whereas last month there was a focus on your inner feelings, the month of April focuses on your external drives. Step into your confidence, passions, motivation, and determination. Get yourself out there and socialize, network, and inspire others with your creative ideas. Harness an entrepreneurial spirit around your projects and push forward with leadership energy. Remember, courage starts with taking care of yourself and then stepping out into the world and letting yourself be seen.

Mantra: ‘I am confident.’

Libra

Tarot card: Reversed Ace of Wands

Message: Delays

Hello Libra! The theme of money matters has carried through from last month into April. If you missed last month’s guidance, review back and use some of my helpful budget tips for April as well. This month be mindful to not make any risky financial decisions. The Ace of Wands in a reversed position can also highlight delays. That’s not very surprising as we move through Mercury Retrograde from April 21 - May 14. If you are dating, a romantic connection might show itself as being short-term in the end, and communication between you and said person could be frustrating. Allow yourself to work through the retrograde in a conscious way. Perhaps all of the delays, obstacles, and frustrations are showing you what to release in your life?

Mantra: ‘I am releasing what no longer works for me.’

Scorpio

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Message: Step into the romance of life

Hello Scorpio, the month of April could hold a romantic quality about it for you. The universe invites you to dance with the romance of life. Find romantic gestures in the mundane day-to-day: mindfully enjoying that morning latte as you listen to your favorite song or buying yourself pretty spring flowers for your bedside table. For those of you who are dating, the Knight of Cups brings a positive energy of attraction and flirtation. If you are in a steady relationship, rekindle the romance between you and your partner with a date night or plan a holiday away. In the realm of your workplace, step into diplomacy, peacemaking, and creative solutions. You might be pleasantly surprised by how this energy can bring you some much-needed breakthroughs for your career goals.

Mantra: ‘I am embracing the romance of life.’

Sagittarius

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Message: Challenges

Hey there Sagittarians. Your reading last month was focused on you creating a purposeful blueprint for yourself in achieving your goals. This month we’ve got some challenges around your plans moving forward. But not to worry! This will actually help you in your decision-making because you will begin to clearly see what works and what doesn’t work. You may feel the challenges around Mercury Retrograde April 21- May 14 manifesting in the form of conflicts of interest, competition, and setbacks. Pay close attention to these conflicts as there may be a revelation that serves as a breakthrough for you as you move forward with your path. For those of you in relationships, it could manifest as a bout of arguments. Try to stay conscious and mindful and resolve any conflict with a positive mindset and plan.

Mantra: ‘I am mindfully working through these challenges.’

Capricorn

Tarot card: Reversed Nine of Wands

Message: Take rest from the overwhelming situation

Hi there Capricorn! Hopefully last month you leaned into my guidance to find time for yourself to think, feel, and process. Well, the theme here continues through the month of April with the reversed Nine of Pentacles. You need some rest! If you’ve punched down your feelings lately this can end up manifesting as feeling overwhelmed, overly defensive moods, or feeling paranoid. If this is the case, it is a clear prompt that you need some emotional self-care. Find time to pull away from the hardships in order to clear your head, talk with a trusted friend, book a session with a therapist or spend time journaling and reflecting. If you feel you need the support of others, join a women’s circle, healing sessions, or grief counseling. For those of you burning the candle at both ends with work, look into creating more balance or taking some time off.

Mantra: 'I am taking respite from this overwhelming situation.’

Aquarius

Tarot card: Reversed Emperor

Message: Control issues

Hello Aquarius! Do you remember in your March reading where I guided you towards trusting your intuition to lead you toward what aligns with you? Well, your interpersonal relationship dynamics could be highlighted this month, so your intuition in navigating it all will be much needed. In romantic connections, there could be themes of control, power struggles, or a sense of an overbearing personality. The reversed Emperor could also manifest as a toxic boss or challenging situations at work. If you find yourself in a situation with personalities that feel very off, then listen to your intuition and step into some healthy boundaries with this person. This card could also be prompting you around your own behavior! Are you being too controlling or rigid in your interactions with yourself or other people? This could be a great time to set yourself free of toxic behaviors.

Mantra: 'I am freeing myself from toxic behavior. ’

Pisces

Tarot card: Reversed Two of Cups

Message: Self-love

Hi Pisces! There is a focus, according to your tarotscope April 2023, is on relationships. Allow yourself permission to feel all the feelings that are arising within you when it comes to any challenging emotions concerning a relationship, a crush, a person you are dating, or a business partnership. If you are sensing an imbalance, an uneven power dynamic, or feelings of neediness, allow yourself to spend some time doing some reflecting. Journal your thoughts and feelings, speak about them with a trusted friend or therapist, and try to find clarity around your emotions. The fundamental truth here is to prioritize your self-love, self-care, and self-compassion in order to find balance. This could mean some time alone in order to come back into equilibrium before you approach any concerns with the other person.

Mantra: 'I am honoring my feelings and prioritizing my self-care.’