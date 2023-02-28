Tarotscope March 2023: What do the cards have in store for your star sign this month?

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

March is here and the small steps toward spring are breaking through the long winter chill. Speaking of breakthroughs, perhaps this month's tarotscope will help you in your personal journey.

With the revolutionary energy of Aquarius Season 2023 and last month’s February Tarotscope hopefully you were able to find some light and soul guidance through the darkest part of winter. Phew! That’s all behind us now and we can look forward to what’s ahead.

Pisces season 2023 is live and kicking and your tarotscope March 2023 might well be the guidance you need during a pretty busy month in 2023 astrology.

The Full Moon March 2023 is a bombastic date in the Moon calendar 2023 in its own right but March will also see three major planets all changing signs – which you may want to pay attention to.

Luckily, if you're interested in a little guidance, our tarotscope March 2023 is your star sign's cheat sheet for the month ahead.

WHAT IS A TAROTSCOPE?

A tarotscope is simply a tarot reading with a card pulled for each astrological star sign. It’s a bit like a horoscope but with tarot thrown in the mix. I will be pulling one tarot card from the legendary Rider-Waite deck for each and every one of you lovely zodiacal beings. This beautiful and concise deck has 78 cards, made up of minor and major arcana. Each card has a different meaning when it's upside down, or reversed as we say in tarot.

Here's your sign's tarotscope March 2023, read on for your star sign’s forecast.

Your tarotscope March 2023

(Image credit: neirfy/Getty Images)

Aries

Tarot card: The Star Reversed

Message: Self-care around self-confidence

Hey there Aries! This month is all about keeping the faith and being mindful not to disconnect from your spiritual side. The challenges of feeling a loss of confidence should be met with direct self-care. Allow yourself to align your energies back to their rightful powers. Focus on the solar plexus chakra with affirmations of confidence, book into an energy healing session or lean into a positive mental attitude. Catch yourself when you are feeling cynical and pessimistic and connect with the silver lining.

Mantra: ‘I am restoring my self-confidence.’

Taurus

Tarot card: Reversed Ace of Cups

Message: Self-love around repressed emotions

Hello Taurus! Love love love. It’s all about self-love for the month of March. You need to listen to your intuition more than ever as there are deeply felt emotions that are being repressed. Listen to what is arising and actively look for ways to constructively release them. This could be through a variety of self-care practices - talk therapy, journalling, or through a cathartic practice like exercise or dancing. Watch and see what a difference that makes.

Mantra: ‘I release my repressed emotions.’

Gemini

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Message: New financial opportunity

Hello Gemini! A new financial opportunity could be coming your way in the month of March. Enjoy the outcome! This could also unfold by way of surprise gifts, new chapters of home or living arrangements and general abundance. If you find yourself entering a new relationship this month, the new person could bring you an energy of steadfast reliability. You may even find this new person has a grounding energy about them. Enjoy the new chapters.

Mantra: ‘I receive abundance.’

Cancer

Tarot card: Reversed Queen of Pentacles

Message: Self-care around financial matters

Hello Cancerians! The month of March is highlighting financial matters for you. Money and career could feel a bit unstable at this time but it’s a chance to get everything in working order. The challenge is to look at what is working and what isn’t working for you. Make the necessary changes. For some of you, it is simply creating a sustainable budget and sticking to it. Lower your overheads or make changes to the way you live so that your books are balanced.

Mantra: ‘I am sorting out my money matters.’

Leo

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Message: Transitions in material world

Hi there Leos! The month of March could hold a bit of material transition for some of you. Whether it’s moving house, being in between jobs, or a concern around finances, know that all challenging transitions are never permanent. The only constant is change. Keep a positive outlook, your eye on the goal, and get through the transition with low stress levels. Dedicate yourself to a positive practise that can blow off some steam: whether it’s meditation, exercise or a brisk walk, allow yourself to stay determined and calm.

Mantra: ‘I am moving through this transition with positivity.’

Virgo

Tarot card: Reversed King of Cups

Message: Be mindful of your moods

Hi there Virgo! This month there is a focus on your inner feelings. Be mindful when moodiness or irritability arises. There is usually some root cause connected to it. This will take a bit of conscious work. When your emotional trigger pops up, ask yourself why you're feeling that way. Chances are, it’s connected to a deeper issue. Allow yourself the process of self-compassion through journaling your feelings. If the moodiness is connected to a person close to you, have an honest and heartfelt discussion with them about your feelings. All will come into balance!

Mantra: ‘I am practicing self-awareness around my emotions. ’

Libra

Tarot card: Reversed King of Pentacles

Message: Financially inept, obsessed with wealth and status, stubborn.

Hi there Libra! There is a highlight this month on your money matters. Sound familiar? Last month was a very similar message! The month of March carries on with this theme. Continue to get money smart and work on refining that budget. Specifically look at where there could be hidden overheads in your life, such as digital subscriptions - tv, video platforms, memberships, or apps that you don’t use anymore. You will be pleasantly surprised by how much you save and will begin to feel more in control of your finances.

Mantra: ‘I am getting better with my relationship with money.’

Scorpio

Tarot card: Reversed Knight of Wands

Message: Focus on passion projects

Dear Scorpio, this month highlights your passion projects. It’s all about reevaluating, restructuring, and being patient. Your energy needs to be less scattered and more focused and organized. You may experience delays and frustrations around a few of your projects but not to worry. There may be some valuable lessons to learn from some of them. Try not to be impatient and rush ahead in haste. That will only cause more stress and obstacles. One step at a time. Use this month to focus on what is working and letting go of what isn’t. You will be pleasantly surprised by what ends up doing well.

Mantra: ‘I am reevaluating my passion projects.’

Sagittarius

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Message: Future planning

Hello Sagittarius! March is the perfect month for future planning around your passions and purposeful energy. Allow yourself time to create a blueprint or map of what you want to move into. Whether it’s a passion project, traveling, learning, or advancing your purpose, get organized with a trajectory moving forward. You may have some decisions to make too! Allow yourself to decide through your heart-felt intuition. Step into your future potential!

Mantra: ‘I am making a plan.’

Capricorn

Tarot card: Reversed Eight of Cups

Message: Walking away

Hello Capricorn. You may find that the month of March is all about walking away from emotionally intense situations. Sometimes this is necessary for self-care and healing. If you feel that you are drifting aimlessly in the process, allow yourself a bit of self-love and support. This can come by way of finding time for yourself to think, feel, and process. This is also a perfect time to go away on a healing retreat or generally lean into some deep inner care. Come April, you will be feeling a rebirth with more purpose, clarity, and strength.

Mantra: ‘ I am walking away in order to care for myself.’

Aquarius

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Message: Levelling up

Hi there Aquarians! It’s time to step up into your power this month around all of your passion projects, creative drive, purposeful energy and leadership potential. The Queen of Wands is calling you into a more mature and structured version of yourself. Trust your intuition in the process and be mindful to move into projects that feel like they align with you. If an offer isn’t giving a ‘HELL YES’ then perhaps it’s not aligning.

Mantra: ‘ I am levelling into my purpose.’

Pisces

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Message: Time for some contemplation

Happy Birthday Pisces! For many of you, the month of March is when you celebrate your Solar Return. Allow for some ‘me’ time as you move into the dreamy energy that rules your sign. Part of this process is reflection and contemplation. Look back at the last year of your life. What worked and what didn’t work? Also for those of you that are feeling FOMO or perhaps a bit down around your birthday, shift your perspective toward gratitude. Watch how that lifts your mood. The universe has a gift for you and it’s right under your nose.

Mantra: ‘ I receive my gift from the universe.’