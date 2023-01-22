Tarotscope February 2023: What do the cards have in store for your star sign this month?

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Your tarotscope February 2023 comes as a lot of troublesome planets thankfully go direct and a heck of a lot of New Year energy has pushed us forward.

Hopefully, you're off to a good start already with some of the pragmatic and structural energy of Capricorn Season 2023 . As we move forward into Aquarius Season 2023 how will you navigate the reformative and innovative energies to help support your revolutionizing your life?

The January New Moon 2023 provides a supercharged opportunity to manifest your dreams and make things happen - but will you grab this opportunity by the horns? Or will you let it pass you by? Whatever you decide, a look at your sign's tarotscope February 2023 will surely help guide your way through the year's shortest month.

WHAT IS A TAROTSCOPE?

A tarotscope is simply a tarot reading with a card pulled for each astrological star sign. It’s a bit like a horoscope but with tarot thrown in the mix. I will be pulling one tarot card from the legendary Rider-Waite deck for each and every one of you lovely zodiacal beings. This beautiful and concise deck has 78 cards, made up of minor and major arcana. Each card has a different meaning when it's upside down, or reversed as we say in tarot.

Here's your sign's tarotscope February 2023, read on for your star sign’s forecast.

Your tarotscope February 2023

(Image credit: Liudmila Chernetska/Getty Images)

Aries

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Message: Breakthroughs

Hello Aries! It’s great to see a breakthrough coming for you this month. Time to step into a new chapter of mental clarity. This ‘ah ha’ moment can come through in many different ways such as a dream or a download thought as you are washing the dishes. Whatever it is, be open to what the universe is trying to communicate to you. If you’ve been waiting to hear back on a text message, email or phone call, this can be a good prompt to trust that it will come through with divine timing.

Mantra: 'I receive my breakthrough.'

Taurus

Tarot card: Reversed Eight of Wands

Message: Do not be dismayed by delays

Hey there Taurus! Try not to be frustrated or angry with any delays that you experience this month. It will only work against you. Take a deep breath and know that when everything aligns, it is then time to make a move. Be mindful to not be hasty and rush into things without clearly thinking them through. You might find yourself regretting what you took on. Focus on getting your life in order and lean into self care.

Mantra: ‘I let go of frustrations.’

Gemini

Tarot card: High Priestess

Message: Listen to your intuition

Hi Gemini! The month of February will have your senses, gut instincts, and intuition at heightened capacity. You will be feeling slightly psychic and perhaps even surprise yourself with how accurate your spider senses are. This is a great time to follow where your intuition is guiding you around all things work, relationships, and home. The High Priestess also invites you to connect to your inner witch! Perhaps a magical workshop is in store.

Mantra: ‘I connect to my inner magic.’

Cancer

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Message: A rite of passage

Hello, all of you Cancerians! The month of February holds a rite of passage for you. This can take form in the way of moving house, moving jobs, moving on from a relationship or simply moving on from the past. Whatever it is that you move through will be a transition. This transit could challenge you but if you practice self-care and awareness through the process it will bring more harmony into your life. The key here is releasing emotional baggage around a particular issue. So, through those swords out of the boat and move into the calm waters of your future.

Mantra: ‘I embrace this rite of passage.’

Leo

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Message: Joy!

It’s happiness galore for you, Leos! The month of February wants you to step into your joy. Find time to have fun this month: connect to your inner child, explore childhood nostalgia and spend time having fun with friends. There is also a message of engaging in small acts of kindness, from gifting friends to helping out a stranger. When you send out joy and kindness this energy returns right back to you. It’s the perfect medicine for the February blues.

Mantra: ‘I step into joy.’

Virgo

Tarot card: Reversed Strength

Message: Access your inner strength

Hello Virgo! The month of February carries on with a similar theme to your reading last month in January. Whilst still navigating the zones of self-doubt, our card this month encourages you to access your inner strength. The strength within you is simply the ability to ‘know thyself’. Throughout this month be kind to yourself, restore your energy levels, and take care. Try practices that connect you to your core, and source energy: like a solar plexus meditation. Believe in yourself dear Virgo because the universe believes in you!

Mantra: ‘I believe in myself.’

Libra

Tarot card: Reversed Four of Pentacles

Message: Be mindful of finances

Hello Libra! There is a focus this month on finances with money management and restructuring the way you save and spend. Perhaps it’s that tax bill that has come in or it’s a prompt towards keeping your overheads to a minimum. Get money smart and start a savings or solid budget as you move forward into the year. You may be pleasantly surprised by the abundance that it brings.

Mantra: ‘I am reviewing my relationship with money.’

Scorpio

Tarot card: Reversed King of Cups

Message: Practice self-compassion

Hello Scorpio, this month is all about balancing your moods. You’ve been squishing down deep emotions and feelings for quite a while now and as a result, you could be feeling moody and irritable. It’s time to address those emotions and let them integrate. Part of this process is dedicated self-care which includes self-compassion. Ask yourself the question, what causes my emotional triggers? Usually, there is something unresolved to bring to light and to let go.

Mantra: ‘I am balancing my emotional well-being.

Sagittarius

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Message: Financial security

Hey there Sagittarius! Looks like you will be leveling up this month when it comes to your work. Whether you secure a new job, or financial opportunity, step out with your own business or receive a promotion, it will all be lucratively helpful with your material growth. For some of you, it can encourage you to build more financial security in your life by applying for a higher-paid job, selling items you no longer use, or investing. Work with resourceful and practical energy this month!

Mantra: ‘I am stepping into financial security.’

Capricorn

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Message: Take a pause

Hi there Capricorn. The month of February could be a time of limbo for you. But, it’s all good. Sometimes we need to take a pause, reflect and recharge. This state of suspension calls for you to trust the universe as to what comes next. Avoid being rigid and controlling and LET GO. Lean into practices like mindfulness, meditation, and journaling. It’s in these moments that you may find great insights that help you move into your next chapter!

Mantra: ‘I surrender to the universe.’

Aquarius

Tarot card: Reversed Nine of Swords

Message: Release anxiety

Hello Aquarius! This month of February is all about releasing worry and anxiety. There is a big emphasis on staying on top of your mental health and making it a priority. The February blues gets to everyone, and a positive remedy for this is amping up on your self-care - mediation, talking with a friend, therapy, exercise and good sleep hygiene will all help to keep your stress levels down. Be committed to yourself in the process and watch how your energy shifts into the positive.

Mantra: ‘I am keeping my stress levels down.’

Pisces

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Message: Self-care

Hi Pisces! It’s self-care month this February with an emphasis on matters of the heart. Whether you are navigating grief, heartbreak, or sadness the message from the universe is LOVE LOVE LOVE. It all starts with loving yourself, so put time aside to get into the practice with perhaps some heart-centred meditations, grief counseling, journaling, or joining a supportive spiritual circle. Wake up in the morning with the words: I love and support myself today.

Mantra: ‘ I dedicate myself to self-love.’