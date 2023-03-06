Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for March 6 - March 12, 2023

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Read your weekly horoscope from expert astrologers Sally Morgan and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women. If you're keen to look into the topic more - woman&home has a handy Moon calendar 2023, a deep dive into all of the astrology in 2023, our monthly tarotscope, and lots of astrology content to pique your interest.

While your 2023 horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope 2023 and your love horoscope 2023 examines matters of the heart.

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

(opens in new tab) Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

(opens in new tab) Sally Morgan is a popular British astrologer and psychic, having appeared on numerous TV shows throughout the years. Sally is well known for her live stage shows and TV shows, which see her delivering psychic readings to members of the public. She also offers private readings, has published multiple books, and even has her own podcast 'Voices with Sally Morgan'.

Weekly horoscope, March 6 - March 12, 2023

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"Make quality sleep a priority and give your conscious mind a break. Also, remember to turn off your mobile and emails before bed." Sally Morgan

"It is all going on behind the scenes, so think twice before you make a decision you could come to regret later. Take your time. Check the back story. Chill." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"You might be debating otherworldly aspects during this week’s celestial alignments. Dowsing with a pendulum might appeal. Read up to improve your skills." Sally Morgan

"You may sense that a situation is shifting slightly, and you would be right. However, before you start making plans, wait until you have proof positive. Get everything in writing." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"You may be looking for a new cycle route.Try hiring a bike to test out before investing in a brand new one." Sally Morgan

"Tuesday’s full moon brings a matter to a conclusion. Whether you are thrilled about it or not so much, avoid airing your opinions. Not everybody feels the same as you." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"You’re deep in thought about a more peaceful, harmonious, and kind world as the Moon moves towards Aries. You can make positive changes!" Sally Morgan

"There are underlying reasons as to why something has suddenly changed. It’s absolutely not you, nor anything you have done, but, understandably, fears and anxieties have got in the way." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"It’s time to work on yourself. If your energy levels are low try a new healthy eating regime to help boost your mood!" Sally Morgan

"A deal can be done and signatures on paper, the point being that once you’ve done so, getting out of it could be difficult. The devil is in the detail." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Conversation is the way to win someone over. An empathic soul, those close to you know exactly how to encourage and inspire you." Sally Morgan

"Saturn’s entry into the relationship zone is good news if you are planning to name the day or form a working partnership. Otherwise, a love affair could hit a rut." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"Your creativity is manifesting itself as a physical product, as your artistic endeavours are coming to fruition. Make time for your loved ones." Sally Morgan

"When is too much, too much? You are about to find out. Whether you have been overdoing it or the pressures upon you are too great, remember, you’re only human." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"Be grateful for those who love you. Embrace every moment and the laughter each day brings. Celebrate and commemorate a milestone in your life." Sally Morgan

"When something is hard to achieve, getting a great result is all the sweeter. So, whatever the task you face, keep on going. Scorpios never give in or give up." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"As your ruling planet. Jupiter, is in direct motion organise a fun afternoon out with friends, but also take time out for yourself." Sally Morgan

"Tuesday’s full moon could make a problem feel even worse, but don’t press the panic button. On the other hand, the time is now right to make a lasting agreement." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Try to put as much affection out into the world as you can this week. When you feel love, let everyone know it!" Sally Morgan

"Getting from A to B whether in terms of travel or agreements is going to take time. Hidden issues come to light and obstacles hinder progress. This too will pass." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"Something from the past is causing you concern. Tackle it head on, stating your case concisely, then you will come out on top." Sally Morgan

"You may have reason to believe what goes around comes around. The karma fairy is on duty this week, so whatever you do, do it graciously and by the book." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"This week marks the start of your luckiest and most important friendships, as they help make all of your ideas come to fruition." Sally Morgan