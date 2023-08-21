Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for August 21 - August 27, 2023

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Read your weekly horoscope from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women. If you're keen to look into the topic more - woman&home has a handy Moon calendar 2023, a deep dive into all of the astrology in 2023, our monthly tarotscope, and lots of astrology content to pique your interest.

While your 2023 horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope 2023 and your love horoscope 2023 examines matters of the heart.

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope, August 21 - August 27, 2023

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"You have the courage to face your fears now. Many changes are occurring, so use your bold, fiery energy to create a positive shift in all areas of your life." Sally Trotman

"Consider the virtues of the tortoise. Far better you take your time and reach the finishing line than rush into a situation that sends you into a tailspin. Slowly does it." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"With Jupiter in your sign right now miracles can occur. Give your concerns to the universe, take inspired action, and trust in the divine plan. You really can do it!" Sally Trotman

"Expect to be given the run-around. It’s not that people are avoiding you on purpose or deliberately failing to supply you with the information you require, they’re confused too. Patience." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Your ruler, Mercury, is governing the Sun in Virgo for the next month. So, tap into your fabulous communication skills to help you to clearly say exactly what you need." Sally Trotman

"Don’t take no for an answer. Someone may have the facts wrong or the current situation will change. Hold your fire until you have the info in black and white." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"You are deeply sensitive and, as a result, you may be feeling a little more reflective now. Move into your true self. Elevate beyond negativity and reach a higher vision." Sally Trotman

"If you enjoy going round in circles, you’ll love the week ahead. On the other hand, should you need facts, figures and a timetable, prepare to be placed on hold." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Venus is moving retrograde in your sign. Take this time out to reflect, revisit and re-evaluate, especially in the areas of love and money. Wait to make any major changes." Sally Trotman

"You won’t be the only person trying to find your bearings in a very blurry world. It’s one of those weeks when the weirdest things happen. Could be magical though." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"The Sun moves into your sign towards the end of August. Find a new way of practically sharing your talents. If you can use your skills in service, even better." Sally Trotman

"If you’re unhappy about something, say so. Then again, you may be in a puddle of confusion about what to do. Ask for more time. Don’t give in to pressure." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"It's time for you to shine your light and show others what you can do! Trust your inner voice as this will bring you new insight into your future direction." Sally Trotman

"Nothing is set in stone. Remember this, whether you receive a wonderful offer or a situation appears to have ground to a halt. Learn to dance on a moving carpet." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"Stand firm, focus on your true, divine purpose, and release the fear of being judged. Sometimes you need to step out of your comfort zone. Now is the right time." Sally Trotman

"Making an investment, whether of your time, energy, or money, requires lots of care. So, put in firewalls, safety nets and always read the small print. Be safe, not sorry." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"You know what you want, so stay focused, and believe that the sky's the limit. Use the direction of the archer (symbolised by your sign) to help you aim high." Sally Trotman

"Do you really, really want it? Ask yourself that question before you jump in with both feet, as what may look like a dream may be just that: a dream." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"It is time to lead by example. You’re a wise and strong soul. Take charge of a challenging situation and know that you will help others more than you know." Sally Trotman

"If in doubt, don’t. Whatever the real weather’s doing, it’s mist and murk all the way. Give it three weeks, when you’ll be in the know and in a stronger position." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"Your awareness is growing, and you can see synchronistic events taking place all around you. Remember to stay centred and calm, no matter what is going on in your world." Sally Trotman

"It could be a storm in a teacup or the beginning of something you’ll need to watch closely. For the moment, play along with the situation, but give nothing away." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"Amethyst is a helpful stone for you to meditate with. Simply find yourself a peaceful, quiet place to be and meditate with this beautiful stone for the clarity you need." Sally Trotman