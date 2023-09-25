Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 25 September - 1 October 2023

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Read your weekly horoscope from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women. If you're keen to look into the topic more - woman&home has a handy Moon calendar 2023, a deep dive into all of the astrology in 2023, our monthly tarotscope, and lots of astrology content to pique your interest.

While your 2023 horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope 2023 and your love horoscope 2023 examines matters of the heart.

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 25 September - 1 October 2023

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"The full moon’s in your sign 29 September bringing an abundance of ideas. Don't act in too much haste or you may repent at leisure. Keep calm and carry on." Sally Trotman

"Friday’s only full moon in Aries ends a cycle that began in late March. It’s time to reflect, review and park those situations that are no longer thrumming with life. " Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Jupiter’s now retrograde in your sign. This gives you the opportunity to slow down. Where do you need to make changes, and how can you implement a more practical plan?" Sally Trotman

"You may have considered ending a commitment earlier this year, now push has come to shove. It’s time to break the ties that bind and release yourself for better things." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"For you it’s all about trusting your inner guidance and vision for the next few weeks. Screen out negative input and focus totally on what is most important to you." Sally Trotman

"Don’t cut and run. Until you have all the information, you could be shooting yourself in the foot. Also, events in the near future could change the current status quo." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Your gentle nature can be taken for granted. If you need to put in a boundary, do it. You will be more respected for it and feel better about yourself." Sally Trotman

"Usually, you take your time to make important decisions, but you may have no option than to act in the moment. It is time to take that leap of faith." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Are you afraid of saying what you really mean? Now Venus is flying forward through your sign you’re in a position of power. Use this wisely and speak your truth." Sally Trotman

"You may have been waiting for a situation to change, and suddenly it does. It’s a week of endings and great change. Be ready to let go and let live." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Mercury in your sign brings you a plethora of creative ideas and innovative ways to approach challenges this week. This is an exciting time for you so enjoy every moment!" Sally Trotman

"Surprises can be wonderful, but they can also be unsettling. Either way, once you have had time to digest them all your initial reaction will have changed. Food for thought." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"With the Sun now in your sign, this gives you energy and motivation to finish projects. Trust the direction you are being taken, it could bring an exciting, new opportunity." Sally Trotman

"Whatever comes or goes now, the time for you to have a say in the decision-making has gone. However, you still have a choice as to what you do next." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"What do you need most this week? Rest? Play? Fun? Whatever it is, make a commitment to yourself to make some 'me time' to do exactly what you want to!" Sally Trotman

"Don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater! The joy of pressing the delete button may prove short-lived. Think things through though, with the aim of having the last laugh." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"One of your key lessons is to keep the faith - in yourself, others, and t" Sally Trotman

"Give yourself a break this week, quite literally. You’re too close to a situation or maybe too emotionally involved to see matters clearly. By mid-October, you’ll view things rather differently." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"You’re feeling lighter now than you have for a while. Relax, enjoy the fruits of your labour. As a hard-working earth sign you rarely switch off. Allow yourself this luxury." Sally Trotman

"An out-of-the-blue development may well have been in the pipeline for months now. Think back to Easter because that could be when the seeds of these current events were planted." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"A venture you began in Summer’s going well. Let others take the lead for a while. You’ve done more than enough to get the ball rolling. Go with the flow." Sally Trotman

"Under these stars, sudden and powerful attractions can very well be born, but so too can unexpected break-ups occur. So, please be particularly careful with any online dialogues and transactions." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"Are you being slightly bossy? Check your ego! It could be driving you in a direction that's not for your highest good. Ask friends to give you a reality check." Sally Trotman