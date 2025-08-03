Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 4th - 10th August 2025

Read your weekly horoscope for 4th - 10th August 2025, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

If you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 4th - 10th August 2025

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"Saturn ruling your sign enables you to make some plans for the long term. So, think about where you want to be a year from now and take action accordingly." Sally Trotman

"It’s one of those weeks that could be utterly fabulous or the complete opposite. To be safe, don’t say or do anything that could offend or put you at risk." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"You’re fond of the good things in life - food, beautiful views, to name a few. However, you know it’s an inside job really, so focus on restoring your inner peace." Sally Trotman

"You may be at a crossroads. The path that has your heart is the right choice. If you do what other people want you to do, you won't be happy." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Always the life and soul of the party, you can be relied on to provide entertainment and witty one-liners. Embrace the spotlight and you might discover a secret admirer." Sally Trotman

"Getting from A to B, whether in terms of travel or understandings, is going to be rather time-consuming this week. So, leave nothing to chance and be kind to everyone." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"You’re a force to be reckoned with when it comes to protecting those you love, and you might be called on to do this now. You‘ll rise to the challenge." Sally Trotman

"If things don’t go to plan, the alternatives could be better. What you don’t want is to get bent out of shape because situations don’t pan out as you thought." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"The Sun in your sign helps you shine brightly and step forward boldly into a fresh area of expertise. Show the world your talents to receive the recognition you deserve." Sally Trotman

"Saturday’s Full Moon brings closure and completion. It’s time for a new beginning. Keep this in mind, especially should a relationship run out of road or something else get derailed." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Think mind over matter right now. While the task ahead of you may not be appealing, you will manage to make a fantastic job of what needs to be done." Sally Trotman

"Caution is required with financial transactions. Likewise, make sure to be discerning when it comes to accepting or refusing an offer. Things are not as they seem on the surface." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"With Mars in Libra, you feel more motivated than usual to pursue your most important goals. Team up with a like-minded colleague to create even more than you could alone." Sally Trotman

"Your actions could misfire or be misinterpreted, so before you make a spur-of-the-moment move, think twice. That said, this could turn out to be a dream of a week." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"Trust your gut and you will find exciting, unusual ways of overcoming an old challenge.You may well discover something that you thought was impossible is actually easily surmounted. Imagine." Sally Trotman

"Scorpios never do things by halves, which is why you invariably beat the opposition. However, you can also shoot yourself in the foot. You’ve been warned. Look before you leap." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Your sense of adventure gives you itchy feet. Take a day trip to a new area or go for a long walk in the woods to satisfy your restless nature." Sally Trotman

"More haste, less speed. This is not an astro-scape in which to do anything without careful thought. The possibilities are extraordinary; you could win the lottery or lose your shirt." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"You’ve worked through many challenges recently. Use your earthy determination to see you through to the end of this situation,then relax, knowing you have done all that you can." Sally Trotman

"The cosmos is at extremes and there will be nothing half-baked about what happens. You could be on top of the world or wondering why something’s turned out this way." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"The recent Full Moon in Aquarius helps you to gain clarity about a certain idea that you have been wanting to explore. The time is right now, so dive in." Sally Trotman

"On Saturday, the only Full Moon in Aquarius this year takes place. It may well preside over a set of extremely important developments. Enough to make you believe in kismet." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"Your sensitive nature really helps you to see what lies beneath the surface of any situation. Simply trust your inner voice because you can see much further ahead than most." Sally Trotman

"Anomalies need to be addressed, and if something doesn’t feel right, simply don’t go there. On the other hand, though, if something feels absolutely right, what are you waiting for?" Penny Thornton