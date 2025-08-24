Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 25th - 31st August 2025

Read your weekly horoscope for 25th - 31st August 2025, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 25th - 31st August 2025

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"With Saturn retrograding, moving backwards, through your sign, it is the perfect time for you to reevaluate what is most important to you. Take your time making any new plans." Sally Trotman

"There is still time for some fun in the sun. So, if you’re faced with a less than welcome development, rather than sweat it out, go find your happy place." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Remember your power and worth when facing difficult situations this week. You have what it takes to handle these challenges with grace and ease. Trust that a resolution will appear." Sally Trotman

"If they’ve run out of an essential item, you’ve left it too late to complete a task. Don’t take it to heart. Find another gear and alternative route to your ends." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"You are a natural communicator and always insightful about other people’s problems. You may well be called on as a listening ear and the advice you give will be invaluable.' Sally Trotman

"Never forget you’re the Great Communicator. Your words are your weapons. There is a way to change the outcome of a present quandary, and it starts at the negotiating table." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"If you’ve been feeling out of sorts, make time to enjoy a bath or walk by water to rebalance. You’re more sensitive than most, so honour your need for downtime." Sally Trotman

"Don’t niggle over the price or defer payment, get it done. The more you put off doing something you don’t want to do, the more of a bother it becomes." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"With Mercury and Venus both currently in your sign, you may find it that much easier to express yourself from the heart. Meaningful conversations become the foundation of fresh beginnings." Sally Trotman

"Venus enters Leo, sprinkling you with charm particles. You now have the edge on the competition and with the right tactics and good timing, you can make an absolute killing." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"With the Sun in Virgo, you can focus on getting organised in areas that have felt difficult. Declutter your wardrobes and let go of anything that no longer serves you." Sally Trotman

"Do you believe in fate? Something about these stars could lead to a major fork in your life path. There are no coincidences now. They’re signs things are about to change." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"The Moon in Libra mid-week helps you make an important decision that will impact you and those close to you long term. Choose carefully, balance your heart with your head." Sally Trotman

"It may seem like something has reached its end, but there could still be life left in it and more time to turn it around. There’s something you’re not seeing." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"On 27 August, the Moon makes its monthly return. Tune into your intuition to help you focus on what is most important now. You are worthy of the very best." Sally Trotman

"Put business first. Whether you’re excited by someone’s offer or fear you are about to lose out on something, don’t act on your emotions. A cool head wins the day." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"If you’ve been faced with challenges recently, know that you are moving forward and the recent issues you have been dealing with will soon fade into the distance. Remain optimistic." Sally Trotman

"Don’t get ambushed. What may be presented as a social occasion or a catch-up meeting, could be a cover for a much more serious interrogation. So, go armed with facts." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Peace comes when you let go and trust you will be guided to a better solution. In the meantime, enjoy time with close friends and seek simple pleasures to destress." Sally Trotman

"You could benefit from a new perspective. While travel may be on the agenda, the more important factor is seeing a situation from a new angle. Take the higher path." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"Breathe and remember that you don’t have to resolve everything at once. If you have been giving yourself a hard time about something lately, find new ways to practice self-care." Sally Trotman

"If you’ve been hedging your bets or avoiding the big talk, time is up. Either you’re ready to do what must be done or someone else is. Pluto has spoken." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"Follow the path that excites you. This will take you exactly where you need. You won’t miss out on the main event, the world is at your feet right now." Sally Trotman

"There is a good chance of a breakthrough now, so be open to discussions and unafraid to make the first move. You are in a stronger position than you believe." Penny Thornton