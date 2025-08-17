Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 18th - 24th August 2025

Read your weekly horoscope for 18th - 24th August 2025, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 18th - 24th August 2025

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"With Saturn, Neptune and Chiron all in your sign, you can now suss out the best opportunities for you by listening to your inner wisdom and making long-term plans." Sally Trotman

"As long as you are ready to make a big change, do so. Otherwise, avoid overreacting to an unexpected development. No need to throw the baby out with the bathwater." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Try to gain some perspective by taking a break from it all. Even a change of scenery for a day will help you to make an important decision with clarity." Sally Trotman

"If you don’t give something or someone a chance, you’ll be forever wondering what would have happened if you had. A risk isn’t always worth taking, but it is now." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Always fun and light-hearted, other people are naturally drawn to you because of your youthful approach to life. Remember to keep your expectations positive around an important life goal." Sally Trotman

"Just when you thought you could put your feet up and watch the world go by, along comes planet Uranus and turns things upside down. It’s time for a wake-up call." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"The Moon in Cancer early this week helps you make a key decision. Trust your inner guidance to make a choice, because your intuition can see further ahead than logic." Sally Trotman

"You can change your outlook by travelling or by suddenly having an eye-popping experience. Either way, make sure you enjoy the new view, as it’s been a long time coming." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"The Sun arrives at the end of the week, giving you a boost. Make plans with friends and get creative in your spare time. You shine brightly in the right company." Sally Trotman

"Avoid an impulse purchase. Not only may it look very different in a day or two, but you might not get your money back. Good things are worth waiting for." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"You can work hard for long periods, but it’s time to down tools and head out on an adventure. Where have you always wanted to visit? Start making some plans." Sally Trotman

"Saturday’s New Moon in Virgo opens new horizons. Old roads have run out and happiness lies elsewhere. It may not be what you thought you wanted, but it’s what you need." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"With Mars in Libra you can take confident action in your career. If an opportunity excites you go for it and keep the faith, as you are more than capable." Sally Trotman

"You are still in danger of leaping to false conclusions and losing your way. So, stick to the straight and narrow and avoid shortcuts of any kind. Play it safe." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"A wise observer, notice what is going on behind the scenes because this is where you will find valuable information. Keep your eyes open and your ears to the ground." Sally Trotman

"It’s good to be a bit different, but not always advisable to break with convention. Tread carefully, literally and figuratively, especially with new people and in foreign places. Play nice." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Fun-loving and excitable, as a Fire sign you can lose interest quickly. However, something’s piqued your interest and you’ll have the motivation to see it through. Go with it." Sally Trotman

"Don’t miss a great opportunity. It might shake things up, and not everyone’s going to be thrilled, but it’s usually what we didn’t do we regret, not what we did." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"You’re loyal to the last, an admirable quality. However, sometimes it’s important to know when to let go. What are you holding on to that you know you should release?" Sally Trotman

"Go on. Take a punt. A faint heart never won anything worth having, especially someone you really fancy. Make the most of the element of surprise, and over the weekend." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"You’re an avid learner and great teacher. Learn new things and then share them with others. You and those around you will benefit from the fresh knowledge coming to you." Sally Trotman

"Accept a gift graciously. It may be less than you expected, but it’s not worth risking a relationship over. Likewise, put a good face on a last-minute change of plan." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"A natural empath, sometimes life gets stressful and you need to retreat. If you’ve taken on too much, look again at your commitments and make changes where you need to." Sally Trotman

"Bonds are made or broken under these stars, whether sudden attractions happen or equally sudden rifts occur. This is an exciting week for some and a baffling one for others." Penny Thornton