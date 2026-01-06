If you’re tired of over-complicated planners, start here

It's that point in January when everyone seems to be buying new notebooks and shopping for the best planner. We're bombarded with noise about new systems, fresh starts, and the promise that this year will somehow be different. I’ve always loved the clean slate of a new diary, but after years of buying, trying and abandoning them, I’ve realised that what most of us are really looking for isn’t motivation or even the perfect planner that will finally change our lives. We're simply seeking a planner that actually fits into the life we already have.

Over the years, I’ve tested more than a dozen planners and diaries, using them for everything from running my own freelance writing business, with endless deadlines to keep track of, to keeping track of chaotic schedules for my family of five. Some planners were exquisitely beautiful but turned out to be utterly impractical. Others were thoughtfully designed but far too complicated to live with for long. So for this edit, I've cut through all the hype to highlight just six diaries – all tried and tested by me – that genuinely make it easier to manage a busy life – not an idealistic one.

This is my considered, hands-on selection shaped by decades of experience, not perfection. I’m no longer looking for a diary that will change my life; I simply want one that earns its place on my desk and does its job well. These are the planners and diaries ones that came closest – and the ones I'd happily buy again in 2026.

I'm a lifestyle journalist with over 20 years' experience, and a long-standing planner obsessive. I'm also a certified coach, which means I care about how tools like planners support real life – not just how they look on your desk. This guide draws on years of buying, using and mentally rating planners and diaries in my everyday life.

Whether you’re looking for help organising your time, space to journal or track your goals, or just a stylish diary that won’t stress you out, these are the ones I recommend for making life feel manageable and a little more joyful in 2026.