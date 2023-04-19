We're obsessed with these photos of Kate Middleton before she was royal

These photos of Kate Middleton, before she was royal, prove the Princess has always been an icon and we are obsessed.

Kate Middleton may have only risen to worldwide recognition when she married Prince William back in 2010, but the princess was an icon way before she was royal.

We delve back in time to discover her best moments and looks over the years.

In other Royal News, Carole Middleton's unique green snakeskin dress is giving us life.

As Kate Middleton gears up to celebrate her wedding anniversary on April 29, not only will she be celebrating 13 years of marriage, but also 13 years of being a royal. In that time, she has traveled across the globe, thrived in her role as a senior member of the royal family, and grown to become a style icon due to Kate's dresses, her white sneakers, and more.

But that got us thinking about Kate's life before she was a royal, was she always a fashion icon? Did she ever step out of line? We've taken a deep dive into the best pictures of Kate Middleton before she was a royal.

Our favorite photos of Kate Middleton before she was royal

Kate with bangs

(Image credit: Dave M. Benett/Getty Images)

With over a decade of being in the public eye, royal fans have seen Kate Middleton try out numerous fringe hairstyles. While she now appears to favor more curtain bangs, she used to sport side swept bangs way back in 2006 when Kate was just 24 years old.

Kate's soft, sweeping fringe complements her floral and feminine midi dress at a London event. We're also saving this look to add to our spring outfit ideas as even though it was 17 years ago it would still work today!

Kate in a tank top

(Image credit: Indigo/Getty Images)

Kate kept it casual for this 2005 outing with her dad, Michael Middleton. Sporting a white tank top which has suddenly become popular again today, Kate paired the casual top with equally laid-back low-rise jeans.

The low-rise denim pair look amazing on Kate, proving she knows how to pick the best jeans for your body type. The chunky belt and tied-back hairstyle contrast with the dainty jewelry adorning her arms and neck.

Kate with Chelsy Davy

(Image credit: Indigo/Getty Images)

Only Kate could trek through a muddy field in white jeans and still look as put together as this. Watching Prince William and Prince Harry play in a charity polo match back in 2006, Kate stands next to Harry's then-girlfriend Chelsy Davy. Pairing the white jeans with a neutral-toned top, Kate kept the brighter bottoms within the realm of casual style while still looking perfectly put-together.

Kate leaving Mahiki

(Image credit: Niki Nikolova/FilmMagic)

Before she was royal, Kate Middleton was regularly spotted out and about with friends and family dancing the night away in some of London's hottest venues. Leaving the club Mahiki back in February 2007, Kate clearly didn't feel the cold as she stepped into a taxi in this stunning silk midi dress.

The bold print, luxurious material, and plunging neckline, paired with Kate's glamorous hairstyle, works to create a dazzling party look perfect for a night on the town. In her classic style, Kate kept her makeup natural, favoring a minimal beauty look that's definitely a good idea if you're planning on working up a sweat on the dance floor.

Kate leading her rowing team

(Image credit: Indigo/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton has long been a fan of sport and, both before and since she was royal, rowing has been a favorite pastime. In 2007 when she was training for the Sisterhood Cross Channel Rowing Challenge, Kate was spotted leading her team on the River Thames.

Keeping her hair out of her face in a loose, low ponytail, the unfussy hairstyle feels miles away from the looks we see Kate sporting today. Prince William has even been quoted as calling Kate's hair 'a nightmare'!

Kate at the Festival of British Eventing

(Image credit: Indigo/Getty Images)

Royals love a good hat. From Princess Anne and her impressive collection of headpieces to Princess Charlotte's adorable hat that sent royal fans into a frenzy during the Queen's state funeral, no one can pull off a hat quite like the ladies of the royal family.

Kate Middleton before she was royal was also a fan of hats. This casual cowboy style which she wore to attend the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in 2005 may differ from the ones she has worn in recent years, but the wide-brimmed style is seriously cool.

Kate at the wedding of Lady Rose Windsor

(Image credit: Indigo/Getty Images)

Deciding what to wear to a wedding always seems to be one of the most stressful outfit choices. But when Kate Middleton attended the wedding of Lady Rose Windsor and George Gilman in 2008, she walked in looking effortlessly put together.

Pairing her flowing patterned dress with a reserved cropped blazer, the soon-to-be Duchess toned down the bright pattern dominating her look with pastel tones and minimal jewelry, showing everyone just how to dress as a wedding guest.

Kate in a vest and skinny jeans

(Image credit: Mark Milan/FilmMagic)

While we hardly ever see her in completely casual attire nowadays, Kate Middleton before she was royal was a huge fan of the more laid-back look. Stepping out in 2007 wearing black skinny jeans, Kate warded off the July heat in a striped tank top and espadrille wedge sandals - a style that has dominated her, her sister Pippa's, and her mom, Carole Middleton's wardrobes for decades.

Kate at the Badminton Horse Trials

(Image credit: Indigo/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton looks absolutely stunning in a relaxed white denim skirt, and calf-length boots. The look was perfect for the Badminton Horse Trials which she attended in 2007 and we can't stop thinking about it!

The rectangular sunglasses were a favorite for Kate Middleton before she was royal and we can see why. The style fits her face perfectly, the narrow frames complementing her features rather than overwhelming them. And just in time for summer, the rectangular style is set to make a comeback, winning a place on our list of sunglasses trends for 2023.

Kate dancing

(Image credit: Dave M. Benett/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton looked like she was having the time of her life at Sir Richard Branson's 2006 pre-Wimbledon party. As well as nailing the smart-casual dress code in a floral tea dress and cardigan, the royal dominated the dance floor and showed off some serious moves.

Kate at at an 80s-themed roller disco

(Image credit: Mark Milan/FilmMagic)

2008 definitely saw Kate Middleton's most outrageous outfit and for good reason. Before she was royal, Kate Middleton let loose at an 80s-themed charity roller disco in London that saw her fall down on a number of occasions.

Despite her frequent tumbles, the then 26-year-old looked fabulous in a green sequinned halter-neck top and yellow mini shorts - what else would you wear to an 80s-themed party? She finished off the look with classic 80s-style pink leg warmers and black boots.