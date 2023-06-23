Queen Camilla’s monochrome Ascot outfit is classically chic as she continues to snub favorite color

Queen Camilla’s monochrome Ascot outfit was classically chic as she continued to snub her favorite color at this year’s races.

Her Majesty opted for a white coat dress and white and black hat for her fourth consecutive day at Royal Ascot 2023.

This beautiful monochrome look oozes classic elegance and her choice means that Queen Camilla hasn’t yet worn blue to the races this year.

This royal news comes as Zara Tindall looked radiant in a cream lace dress and a pretty floral fascinator at Royal Ascot 2023.

Royal Ascot 2022 has given fashion fans plenty of memorable moments from the Royal Family, including Duchess Sophie’s watercolor floral Ascot tea dress and Kate Middleton’s glorious red dress that stood out from the crowd. And as this is her first Royal Ascot since becoming Queen Consort, it’s perhaps no surprise that Queen Camilla has been stepping out with some equally special looks. Whether it’s Queen Camilla’s mint green Ascot dress or Her Majesty’s Ascot brooch, a huge amount of attention-to-detail has gone into her fashion choices.

Queen Camilla’s monochrome Ascot outfit is no exception as she showcased classic chic at its best. Attending Day 4 after wearing a pastel look the previous day, Her Majesty wowed in a tunic-style dress with long sleeves and flattering bodice darts.

(Image credit: Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Royal Ascot)

White Cotton Midi Shirt Dress | $113/£89 | Nobody's Child With it's similar tunic-style neckline, this cotton midi shirt dress is a way to put a more casual twist on Queen Camilla's monochrome Ascot outfit. Beautiful tiers on the skirt and puffed sleeves make this a dreamy choice for the summer months.

Autograph Pure Cotton Embroidered V-Neck Midaxi Dress | $100/£79 | Marks and Spencer This cotton midaxi dress features a flattering waist belt, v-neckline and puffed sleeves. It can be easily dressed up with espadrilles or down with sneakers and the embroidery adds another level of detail to this wearable piece.

As with plenty of her most elegant dresses, Queen Camilla’s Ascot outfit on June 23 was modestly knee-length. However, whilst the overall design might initially look quite simple there were some delicate details that really caught our eye. All down the sleeves and down the front of the bodice are rows of stitching adding extra dimension to the all-white dress.

(Image credit: Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

Her Majesty paired it with an equally fabulous white hat from Philip Treacy which made a real style statement with structured, black ribbon-esque adornments. She then completed the look with matching white gloves and top-handle bag and her iconic four-strand pearl necklace.

Queen Camilla’s monochrome Ascot look was a glamorously paired-back outfit that let the bold contrast of the white and black shine. And whilst it was very classic and totally in-keeping with her signature tunic dress silhouette, in many ways it might also be considered a bit surprising.

(Image credit: Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Royal Ascot)

The Royal Family wears blue often and Her Majesty is a particular fan of the color, especially an electric blue shade. Since the coronation alone Queen Camilla has worn blue regularly, from her bold blue jumpsuit to her cornflower blue tunic dress. Yet at Royal Ascot 2023 she’s not yet worn any shade of her go-to color and has opted for white, mint green and baby pink as well as her monochrome look.

(Image credit: Future//Image 1:Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images // Image 2: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Last year she opted for a soft aqua-colored coat dress for one of her appearances and a striped blue dress and hat in a similar tone the year before. With one more day to go it’s possible we could still see a blue outfit following Queen Camilla’s monochrome Ascot look since she’s such a fan of the color. Fans will just have to wait and see and her black and white look for Day 4 was definitely a show-stopper.