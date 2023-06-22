Queen Camilla's mint green Ascot dress with fringed cuffs puts own twist on Queen Elizabeth's final Ascot look
Queen Camilla's mint green Ascot dress, feathered hat and gloves have parallels to Queen Elizabeth's look from Ascot 2021
Queen Camilla's mint green Ascot dress with fringed cuffs and a feathered hat put her own twist on Queen Elizabeth's final Ascot look.
- Her Majesty has stepped out again at Royal Ascot 2023 wearing a pale green coat dress that echoes the color of the last outfit Queen Elizabeth wore to the races.
- Her choice could be a conscious nod to her late mother-in-law but either way the fresh shade and fringed details are stunning.
- This royal news comes as we revealed the surprising royal who's never attended Royal Ascot - and we're hoping this will change soon!
Given that Royal Ascot 2023 is the first edition of these annual races to take place since King Charles and Queen Camilla became monarch and Queen Consort it’s perhaps no surprise that they’ve gone all-out this year. Their Majesties have attended every day of the five-day event so far, meaning we’ve seen several gorgeous dresses - not to mention jewelry - from Queen Camilla.
From Queen Camilla’s all-white Ascot outfit and the Queen Mother’s brooch to her statement jewelry and baby-pink coat dress, there have been some beautiful looks. But Queen Camilla’s mint green Ascot dress has really caught our eye as it echoes the color Queen Elizabeth wore for her final appearance at the races back in 2021.
After wearing white and pink, Queen Camilla opted for a refreshing pale green tone with a touch of blue undertone for her Day 3 appearance at Ascot. It’s understood to be an Anna Valentine design and features Queen Camilla’s signature style detail in the form of a tunic neckline, as well as three quarter length sleeves.
In a contemporary twist, the neckline and sleeves look to have some kind of subtle fringing on them, accentuating the lines of the dress and adding another point of detail. The bodice darts and pleated, slightly flared skirt also give Queen Camilla’s mint green Ascot dress great structure and to make the outfit even more eye-catching she opted for a matching hat.
Across the brim of the hat, which boasts a bold angular shape, are apple green feathers which add a softness to the look. Her Majesty finished her Day 3 outfit off with white gloves, beige heels and her four-strand pearl necklace with a diamond clasp.
This outfit has so many style elements that are associated with Queen Camilla, from the neckline to the elegant length and overall shape. However, there are several aspects which could be seen as a nod to the late Queen Elizabeth with whom she shared her passion for horse-racing.
Queen Elizabeth didn’t attend Royal Ascot last year and her final appearance there was on Day 5 in 2021. She wore an aqua coat over a matching dress with tiny pink flowers on it which could just be seen underneath.
Queen Elizabeth also chose an angular shaped hat and hers had flowers on it to tie in with her dress just as Queen Camilla’s feathers tie in with the fringing. The late Queen wore white gloves on that day just like Queen Camilla did on June 22 and what looks to be a three-strand pearl necklace.
So whilst at first glance only the colors look similar, there’s actually a lot of subtle parallels between the two royal looks. Whether this is intentional or not remains to be seen, but even if not, the links between Queen Camilla’s mint green Ascot dress and wider outfit and her mother-in-law’s final Ascot look are lovely to see.
Emma is a Senior Lifestyle Writer with six years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
