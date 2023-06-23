Zara Tindall looks radiant in cream lace dress and pretty floral fascinator at Royal Ascot 2023

Zara Tindall exuded radiance at the Royal Ascot on Thursday, stepping out in a cream lace dress and floral fascinator to attend Day Three of the annual horseracing event.

The Olympic equestrian, who is also the daughter of Princess Anne, paired the gorgeous gown with a floral hat and quirky handbag.

Zara Tindall was the picture of elegance at the Royal Ascot 2023 on Thursday, stepping out in a gorgeous lace dress with a flowery fascinator for Day Three of the iconic event.

The 41-year-old stayed cool in a short-sleeved cream midi dress by Australian designer Scanlan Theodore. She teamed the summery gown, which costs a whopping £1,800, with an Emily London Headwear bespoke floral hat and a circular white Apsinal 'Hat Box' bag. For her shoes, Zara went with a pair of pearl pink stilettos by Julia Mays. To complete the stunning outfit, she styled her signature blonde up and donned a pair of brown-tinted sunglasses.

Zara was joined by husband Mike Tindall at the event, who looked equally sophisticated in a black top hat and tailored morning suit.

Speaking to ITV after King Charles and Queen Camilla's first-ever Royal Ascot win, the Olympian described the historic moment as "bittersweet." His Majesty appeared visibly emotional by the triumph, which occurred in the King George V stakes after thoroughbred Desert Hero raced to victory.

"To think how proud our Grandmother The Queen would have been but to have a winner for Charles and Camilla and keep that dream alive was incredible," Zara gushed.

Zara also turned up the glam factor for her appearance at the Royal Ascot 2023 on Wednesday, wearing a navy wrap dress with a turquoise fascinator for the event's second day. She accessorized the gown with a silver clutch and matching silver heels, as well as a waist-cinching belt and pair of drop diamond earrings.