This is the color that Kate and William prefer to match in

Kate Middleton and Prince William always look perfectly put together, often co-ordinating their outfits - but there is one color the Wales' prefer to match in.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have one color that they prefer to wear when matching their outfits.

The royal couple often even match their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in the same colour.

This royal news comes as we revealed the surprising royal who's never attended Royal Ascot - and we're hoping this will change soon!

Being one-third of the Union Jack, blue is a color that is often associated with the Royal Family, with many members of the firm choosing to wear it to important events. And blue is also the color that the Prince and Princess of Wales like to match in.

An example of this was this year's Easter Sunday service, where the Wales family all wore blue for the church service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor. Prince William also wore blue, as did Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, in his recent Father's Day photo.

And fashion expert Rosie Harte has told The Daily Mail that the color symbolizes peace and modernity. She said, "Ask anyone what color they associate with the Wales family clan, and most likely they’ll say blue."

(Image credit: Getty)

She added, "Starting with her Issa engagement dress and sapphire ring, Catherine has carefully cultivated a link between herself and the color blue."

"Her first official portrait in 2013 featured her in an inky-blue blouse, followed by a second in 2022 in which [she] wears a teal-tinged dress by The Vampire’s Wife beside Prince William in a suit and blue tie."

Rosie continued, "For their 10-year wedding anniversary photos, Catherine wore a floral dress and William a blue jumper, and for the 2022 Easter service at Windsor, William, Catherine, George, and Charlotte were all dressed in various shades of blue," she said.

So why are the Wales' such big fans of the color blue? Rosie says that it's all to do with looking 'conservative' and 'traditional.'

(Image credit: Getty)

The fashion expert explained, "The ‘Wales blue’ marks the five young royals out as a distinct unit within a wider familial network, emphasizing their unity and suggesting a commonality of values."

She added that blue is a "more palatable alternative to the colors traditionally associated with royalty, being less aggressive than red and significantly more conservative than purple."

Rosie also says that the color blue has "associations with peace and also modernity, making it a perfect representation of the Waleses’ quest to appeal to both traditional and progressive values in society.”

Queen Camilla is also a fan of wearing the color blue, and has worn a lot of blue since becoming Queen in particular. It's been reported that she likes to wear blue to 'meaningful events' as it's a quintessentially British color.