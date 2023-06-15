Kate Middleton’s sapphire blue engagement dress dupe has been slashed in price down to £150 and it's perfect for summer occasions.

The Princess of Wales wore a stunning blue Issa London dress when she and Prince William took part in a photocall after they announced their engagement in 2010.

Ted Baker has a dazzling dupe of this sapphire blue dress and it’s currently £100 off in the sale and ideal for summer occasions.

The Princess of Wales has had plenty of iconic looks over the years and Kate Middleton’s dresses are especially memorable. From Kate’s Elie Saab gown when she attended the Crown Prince and Princess of Jordan’s wedding to her 1940s-inspired dress, she knows how to wow at any occasion. One of the biggest moments of all was when she and Prince William officially announced their engagement and took part in a photocall at St James’s Palace in 2010.

Kate Middleton’s sapphire blue engagement dress was the perfect formal yet wearable choice for this special occasion and complimented her magnificent engagement ring. Now Ted Baker has slashed the price of a beautiful dupe of this stand-out royal look and we’re seriously tempted!

(Image credit: Samir Hussein via Getty)

Daniia Satin Midi Dress With Blouson Sleeves | $189 /£150 | Ted Baker The blouson sleeves, split hem and satin material make this dupe of Kate Middleton's sapphire blue engagement dress effortlessly glamorous. Perfect for summer events, this is the ultimate occasion-wear piece to add to your closet.

Originally priced at £250, the Ted Baker Daniia satin midi dress is down to £150 in the sale and features many details that emulate the subtle glamor of Kate’s original £575 Issa London dress. Whilst the future Queen Consort’s engagement announcement dress is a wrap design, the Ted Baker dupe has a similarly cinched in waist belt and deep v-neckline.

(Image credit: Ted Baker)

Both have long, elegant sleeves and the blouson shape of the Ted Baker dress’ sleeves adds a slightly more fashion-forward twist to this otherwise quite classic design. The same could be said of the thigh-high split in the flowing midi skirt and the small back cut-out which makes this that bit more contemporary and means that taking this from day to night just got that bit easier.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1: Ted Baker// Image 2: Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

Simply pair it with sandals or trainers for a low-key warm weather day look or heels for an evening look that screams regal chic. Mirroring the shade of Kate Middleton’s sapphire blue engagement dress, the Ted Baker dupe is a rich blue that would make this a memorable wedding guest dress or a beautiful option for those wondering what to wear to Wimbledon in July.

Soft Separates Surplice V-Neck 3/4 Sleeve Faux Wrap Midi Dress | $115/£91.01 | Dillards With it's faux wrap design, rich color and v-neckline, this is another great option to recreate Kate Middleton's sapphire blue engagement dress look. The midi-length makes this an elegant choice for any summer occasions.

The Princess of Wales paired her Issa London dress with navy blue pump heels for the photocall at St James’s Palace which allowed the gorgeous dress to do all the talking. The announcement of the Wales’ engagement was made in November, however jewel-tones aren’t just for the fall/winter season. The Royal Family wear blue regularly and just the other day Queen Camilla’s bold blue jumpsuit wowed us once again as she re-wore an old favorite.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

She’s another fan of this deep blue shade and the sheen of the satin of Ted Baker dupe of Kate Middleton’s sapphire blue engagement dress softens the bold color for those not wanting to make quite such a vibrant statement. It seems like Kate might’ve deliberately chosen this color as it matches the blue of her engagement ring which once belonged to the late Princess Diana.

Discussing the family ring in their engagement interview, Prince William declared, “It's my mother's engagement ring so I thought it was quite nice because obviously she's not going to be around to share any of the fun and excitement of it all - this was my way of keeping her close to it all.”