Why Princess Anne could be eager to get home after undertaking major duty

There’s a sweet reason why Princess Anne could be eager to get home after undertaking a major royal duty this weekend.

Princess Anne is expected to ride in the first Trooping the Color parade of King Charles’ reign on June 17.

Her granddaughter Lena Tindall’s birthday falls a day later on Father’s Day and Princess Anne might be keen to get back to Gloucestershire ready for the next day.

Just over a month after King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation, the Royal Family will be gathering for another celebration. His Majesty’s official birthday will be marked with Trooping the Color for the first time since he became King. This Trooping the Color is shaping up to be a little different as King Charles is rising to the challenge. He’ll ride on horseback 37 years since the late Queen Elizabeth last did and it’s expected that Prince William and Princess Anne will do the same.

The Princess Royal is the Colonel of the Blues and Royals and has often ridden in this annual event. However, it won’t only be the parade that’ll make this weekend special for her this year. And Princess Anne could be eager to get home from London after the event is over…

Although she’s 17th in the royal line of succession she is a senior working royal and Princess Anne’s coronation portrait position right beside King Charles is said to have indicated how respected she is by His Majesty. So it’s predicted that she’ll continue to take a starring role in Trooping the Color in full military uniform on June 17.

But just a day after this special royal event is another occasion that’s incredibly personal to the King’s sister. On June 18, her granddaughter Lena Tindall will be celebrating her fifth birthday. Princess Anne is a proud grandmother-of-five and has often been photographed attending Equestrian events with her wider family.

Zara and Mike Tindall live at Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire which is the same picturesque estate Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence call home.

It’s not yet known whether the Tindalls will be at Trooping the Color or could appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony. The most recent balcony appearances - including last year’s Trooping the Color - only had working royals there. It’s likely that King Charles might decide to follow the new precedent and only have working royals on the balcony at Trooping the Color 2023.

In this case, the Tindalls wouldn't be there and so Princess Anne wouldn't see them before Lena's birthday. So if Princess Anne wishes to celebrate with her granddaughter she could potentially be eager to travel home on June 17 ready to visit on the actual date itself.

And with the predicted hot weather and intensity of the parade it might make sense for her to want to head out of London before it gets too late after what could be a very tiring day. June 18 is also Father’s Day and so Lena’s birthday could also end up being a double celebration for Princess Anne’s family as they also honor Mike Tindall as a doting dad.

Trooping the Color and her granddaughter’s birthday are totally different family focused events but Princess Anne might well be eager to undertake her public duty in London and enjoy precious private time with Lena in Gloucestershire over this busy weekend.