Princess Eugenie returns to work weeks after welcoming son Ernest as she continues long-fought ‘battle’

The second series of her Ocean Advocate project has started including a talk about the impact of plastic pollution months after she opened up on her own "battle" to banish plastic at home.

Princess Eugenie might not be a working royal and is 11th in the royal line of succession but the King’s niece has shown that when it comes to her passion projects, she’s just as committed as ever - even as she juggles life as a new mom-of-two! Princess Eugenie’s second baby Ernest Brooksbank was born on May 30 and she took to her personal Instagram account a week later to share the special news with fans alongside two adorable glimpses of her little one.

But this wasn’t the only time we’ve seen her active online since welcoming Ernest as Princess Eugenie has returned to work already. Princess Eugenie took to social media on June 8 to announce the launch of season 2 of her Ocean Advocate series.

She confirmed that it was launching to coincide with World Ocean Day and has since shared three more posts. The latest was uploaded on June 14 as Princess Eugenie shared a clip of her talk with marine scientist Dr Imogen Napper who specializes in plastic pollution and its terrifying impact.

This was likely a particularly interesting and important moment for Princess Eugenie, who last year opened up about how she and her husband Jack Brooksbank are doing all they can to ensure their home is plastic-free. As reported by The Independent, in a video shared by Reuters, Princess Eugenie shared at the World Economic Forum in January that "at home we have no plastic, we try to as much as possible have no plastic and I'm trying to teach him that. But it's a battle."

However, it’s a “battle” that Princess Eugenie is very much willing to fight as she also confessed how welcoming August “changed everything” when it came to her perspective.

“Every decision we now make has to be for August, what he’s going to be able to look at and do, and how he’s going to live his life,” she declared and the same is no doubt true of Ernest too now she’s become a mom-of-two.

The return of her Ocean Advocate series might have come at what is a very busy time for Princess Eugenie with Ernest’s arrival, but her return to work for something she’s so passionate about is something she likely finds incredibly rewarding.

She launched the first series last summer and spoke with a variety of guests ranging from singer Ellie Goulding to Dr Luke Helmer to gain their perspective on why the oceans should be protected and how key this truly is. Her project also ties into her long-held support for ocean conservation as Princess Eugenie has been an Ambassador for the Blue Marine Foundation since 2021.

So whilst we might not see Princess Eugenie return to work at her day job at Hauser & Worth gallery or at royal events for quite a while yet, it seems fans can expect to see more enlightening work from her in this meaningful series via social media in the coming weeks.