Princess Beatrice took leaf out of Kate Middleton’s parenting book during time away from daughter Sienna

Princess Beatrice took a leaf out of Kate Middleton’s parenting book during her time away from daughter Sienna for a royal wedding.

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi recently attended the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan.

Sarah Ferguson has revealed she looked after their daughter Sienna and the Wales kids are also known to spend a lot of time with their maternal grandparents.

This royal news comes as it was revealed how Kate Middleton's “very unhappy” time being bullied at school has “completely influenced” one big decision for George, Charlotte and Louis.

Everyone from First Lady Jill Biden to European royals reunited at the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan. Amongst the British royals who attended were Prince William and Kate Middleton, whose Elie Saab gown was a scene-stealer and Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. For this special occasion Princess Beatrice’s tiara caught our attention and it’s believed this diamond creation was a gift to her mom Sarah Ferguson from the late Queen Elizabeth.

Now Sarah has opened up about how Princess Beatrice and Edoardo’s daughter Sienna spent the brief time apart from her parents. And it seems Princess Beatrice took a leaf out of Kate Middleton’s parenting book…

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

According to OK!, Sarah, Duchess of York made the revelation on episode two of her podcast with friend Sarah Thomson - Tea Talks With The Duchess and Sarah. She explained that during Princess Beatrice’s time in Jordan she enjoyed precious time looking after Sienna.

“While Beatrice was away in Jordan, I was allowed to have Sienna to play. And the last couple of days I’ve managed to really have a bond, and guess what my bond is? I give her a little sip of tea out of my teacup,” Sarah declared, before reassuring her listeners that she put “some cold water in it” for safety.

This adorable anecdote highlights her incredible relationship with her granddaughter and shows that Sarah is happy to look after Sienna when Princess Beatrice is away.

(Image credit: Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton’s parents Michael and Carole are also known to have a strong bond with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis and are also believed to have stepped in on several occasions to take care of them.

Back in 2019, Carole and Michael were photographed looking after Prince George on a separate boat whilst Prince William and Kate took part in a sailing race. Meanwhile, reports have suggested that during the Prince and Princess of Wales’ royal tours it’s likely the Middletons take a key role in looking after the kids.

When the family still lived at Kensington Palace, it was claimed Carole visited Kate and Prince William regularly and even helped with bed and bath time.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

“Carole is a regular through those golden gates at Kensington Palace. She whizzes through in her Land Rover. There is no security because everybody knows her. She turns up to help with bedtime and bath time,” royal expert Katie Nicholl told True Royalty documentary Kate Middleton: Heir We Go Again. “She is absolutely indispensable.”

It seems the Duchess of York is similarly involved in Sienna’s life and that Princess Beatrice also sometimes leaves her daughter in her care. Sarah’s comments after she became a grandmother once again with the arrival of Princess Eugenie’s second son Ernest. She will likely be excited to spend time with him and establish sweet traditions like she’s doing with Sienna.