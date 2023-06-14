Kate Middleton's 'very unhappy' time being bullied at school has 'completely influenced' one big decision for George, Charlotte and Louis

Kate Middleton's 'very unhappy' experience with being bullied at school when she was a young girl has had a big impact on how her own children are educated, a royal expert has claimed.

The Princess of Wales didn't have the easiest time as a pupil at school, reportedly being bullied at her independent boarding school, Downe House, when she was around 11-years-old.

A royal journalist has explained how Princess Catherine's tough experience with bullying has helped her to develop a keen focus for childhood and the early years, as well as shaped her decision to send her children to day schools.

Years before Kate Middleton became a member of the royal family on her and Prince William's wedding day, the Princess of Wales was a normal little girl living in Berkshire.

Despite previously sharing details of how happy her childhood was at home thanks to Carole and Michael Middleton's support, the future Queen Consort was the victim of school bullying, suffering a 'very unhappy' time at Downe House boarding school.

However, a royal expert has pointed out how Kate's struggles at school helped her grow into the mother she is today, with her childhood hardships said to have played a big part in the decision to send Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to Lambrook school nearby to Adelaide Cottage.

Explaining that Catherine and William have made a conscious decision to not send the three children away to boarding school, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said, "The Prince and Princess of Wales have made it clear that their young family will, as far as possible, come first and that includes sending all three to day school, rather than having them as boarders away from home.

"Catherine had a very unhappy time at Downe House in her first two terms and was bullied quite badly before she left and moved to Marlborough College," Jennie went on to tell OK!.

"For the moment at least it seems William and Catherine want to keep their children close, as day pupils at Lambrook, in a happy and nurturing environment," Jennie continued, adding that Prince William was sent off to boarding school at a young age with Princess Diana missing him "hugely".

This comes after it was reported that King Charles wants his grandchildren to be brought up in a different way to how he was.

Appearing on Channel 5 documentary The Fab Five: The King's Children, royal expert Professor Chandrika Kaul explained, "I think King Charles is very keen that his grandchildren don’t make the mistakes that I think he feels he made, particularly.

"What I think he wants to do is try and help these young grandchildren grow up in as normal a way as possible and create more fully rounded human beings who are unafraid of their emotions."