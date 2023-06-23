Duchess Sophie’s watercolor floral Ascot tea dress is our favorite royal botanical look so far - and it’s so wearable!

Duchess Sophie’s watercolor floral Ascot tea dress is our favorite royal botanical look of the races so far - and it’s so wearable!

The Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out for her second appearance at Royal Ascot 2023 on June 22 wearing her most wearable look so far.

Duchess Sophie’s stunning floral tea dress features artistic floral details and she tied the pattern into her beautiful baby-blue hat.

This royal news comes as Carole and Michael Middleton celebrated another special milestone on Prince William's birthday.

Royal Ascot might not be over quite yet but it’s already given us some stand-out royal looks, from Queen Camilla’s mint green Ascot dress with subtle fringing to Princess Anne’s two-tone look. And whilst florals might be the go-to for spring, they’ve also been the print of choice for many members of the Royal Family at the summer races too. Some of the most eye-catching Ascot looks like Zara Tindalls’ pistachio green dress have featured flower or botanical patterns.

But Duchess Sophie’s watercolor floral Ascot tea dress might just have gone right to the top of our favorites list with its dreamy, wearable design. Just a day after Duchess Sophie’s Ascot white shirt dress wowed, she upped the style stakes even more for Day 2 for an appearance with her father Christopher Rhys-Jones.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

White Ditsy Floral Delilah Midi Dress |$69/£55 | Nobody's Child Recreate your own version of Duchess Sophie's watercolor floral Ascot tea dress with this beautiful option. Featuring puffed sleeves, v-neckline and floral pattern, this is a stunning choice for summer occasions.

Burgs Printed V-Neck Button Through Midi Tea Dress | $75/£59 | Marks & Spencer If florals aren't for you then this subtle sunshine print tea dress could be a great closet option. This beautiful dress features a button-through fastening and puffed sleeves with shirred cuffs.

The Duchess of Edinburgh wore a white Adela silk tea dress from Suzannah London’s collaboration with photographer and artist Rachel Levy. The pansy pattern on it includes soft yellow, rich orange, pastel pink and violet and yet their almost watercolor-esque design makes them beautifully statement without being too much. The three quarter length sleeves and v-neckline ooze elegance, with a traditional tea dress silhouette subtly accentuating Duchess Sophie’s waist.

As revealed by the Suzannah website, the brand’s textile designer used Rachel’s pansy photographs to develop the floral print. Duchess Sophie’s watercolor floral Ascot tea dress was paired with baby blue heels and a hat from Jane Taylor London in the same shade, which featured pansy details on the top to tie in with the dress.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

She finished the look with a blue-green Strathberry East/West bag and what looks to be aquamarine jewelry to echo her accessories. If we thought her shirt dress from Day 2 was wearable, then Duchess Sophie’s tea dress is even more so. This can be paired with a chic denim jacket or leather jacket and sneakers for a more low-key look, or dressed up even more with a tailored blazer. The floral design would make this the perfect garden party or general occasion wear piece to have in your closet for the warmer months.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Duchess Sophie’s watercolor floral Ascot tea dress has made a fashion statement though it might not be the last we see of her style at the 2023 races. Last year she attended three times, wearing a soft pink dress, powder blue dress and a vibrant magenta, mustard and blue floral option. This year her outfits have been a little more subtle color-wise but who knows what could lie in store if she steps out again.