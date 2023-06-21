Duchess Sophie’s Ascot white shirt dress with dramatic collar is one of the most wearable royal looks at the 2023 races

Duchess Sophie’s Ascot white shirt dress has a dramatic collar and is one of the most wearable royal looks we’ve seen so far at the 2023 races.

The Duchess of Edinburgh made her first appearance at Royal Ascot 2023 on June 21st and opted for a chic shirt dress with a bold collar.

Her choice of outfit couldn’t be more elegant and is a royal formal look that is low-key enough to be super versatile and wearable.

Royal Ascot is a major event in the Royal Family’s annual calendar and this year we’ve already seen some truly stand-out looks, including Zara Tindall’s pistachio green dress and boater hat and Princess Beatrice’s Ascot look with floral detailing. Of course, not every royal was spotted on Day 1 of the races and the second day saw second appearances from many of them, as well as Duchess Sophie’s 2023 debut. The Duchess of Edinburgh has been a regular Ascot attendee since becoming a royal and her first outfit there this year is giving us all the summer inspiration.

Duchess Sophie’s Ascot white shirt dress is by one of her go-to brands, Suzannah London, who also designed Sophie’s pink and white gingham dress. Her Ascot dress is the Allison pure dress design crafted out of ivory silk crepe.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Effortlessly elegant, this dress is timeless with its shape, with a fitted bodice and gently flared mid-length skirt with pleats and pearl effect buttons on the sleeve cuffs. According to Suzannah it’s inspired by a 1940’s vintage archive piece and it also has a waist belt in the same fresh white shade that accentuates the Duchess of Edinburgh’s silhouette.

Duchess Sophie’s Ascot white shirt dress does have a more contemporary twist in the form of a collar that makes a major statement. Appearing almost like a giant bow, the bold collar is oversized and drapes beautifully down the front of the dress. The senior royal finished off her outfit with a white hat that featured a very subtle pastel pink hue around the brim and a white Strathberry bag.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Whilst Queen Camilla’s Ascot brooch was a magnificent jewelry addition to her look on Day 1, Duchess Sophie didn’t wear a brooch on Day 2 and instead kept her jewelry simple. With her blonde tresses tied back, a pair of small drop earrings added a touch of extra glamor to her outfit.

The Duchess of Edinburgh’s dress is not only stunning but could perhaps be seen as one of the Royal Family’s most wearable Ascot looks so far. The Suzannah outfit could easily be dressed up even more with a blazer and more jewelry, but it could also be dressed down with a denim jacket and espadrilles or even a pair of Kate Middleton’s white sneakers, with the hat taken off.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

The classic design and modern twist make this very versatile outside of incredibly formal events, whilst some equally stand-out royal looks like Princess Anne’s two-tone dress could be more challenging to adapt for more low-key occasions. Duchess Sophie’s Ascot white shirt dress might also be only one of several outfits we see from her at the races as last year she attended on three different days.