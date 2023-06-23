Kate Middleton's 'glorious' red Royal Ascot dress stands out from the rest of the royals as she teams statement look with £74 earrings

Kate Middleton has worn a stunning red dress with a pair of £74 gold statement earrings for her first Royal Ascot appearance, much to the excitement of her adoring fashion fans.

The Princess of Wales was joined by Prince William and Princess Beatrice for her highly-anticipated visit to the annual horseshow earlier today.

Kate Middleton looked positively majestic for her Royal Ascot 2023 debut on Friday, rocking up to the iconic horseshow in a bold red dress and matching hat. The gorgeous look comes as yet another treat in this week's lineup of royal fashion, which has included Princess Anne's awesome two-tone dress and Duchess Sophie’s watercolor floral tea dress.

The Prince and Princess of Wales finally made their grand arrival at the Royal Ascot this afternoon, marking their first appearance of this year's event.

Never one to disappoint with her attire, Kate was styled in a bespoke midi red dress by Alexander McQueen with a v-neck and puffed shoulders.

The 41-year-old teamed the elegant ensemble with a red Philip Tracey hat, which was also custom-made for her, and a burgundy clutch bag. For her jewelry, she went with a pair of £74 'Esmee Gold Brass Earrings' from Sezane.

Kate completed the monochromatic look, which is one of the best takes on dopamine dressing we've seen in a while, with a pair of suede red stilettos.

(Image credit: Getty)

Prince William looked equally dapper, stepping out in a top hat and morning suit. The couple was joined in their carriage by Princess Beatrice, who was wearing a lace floral gown with an ornate white hat, and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Royal fans were quick to comment on Kate's red outfit at the Royal Ascot 2023, which is notably bolder than those worn by her close female relatives at the same event.

Queen Camilla's attire has so far included an all-white ensemble and a mint-green dress, suggesting she's embracing a softer color palate for her wardrobe as the King's wife. Princess Anne, too, has kept things simple at the Royal Ascot, with her outfits consisting of tones of duck egg blue and warm creams.

(Image credit: Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Royal Ascot)

One royal fan on Twitter hailed Kate as "glorious in red", while another wrote, "What a fine colour on her!"

The princess's crimson look may remind the public of Queen Elizabeth II's famous fashion rules, one of which included donning block colors in bright shades of yellow, pink, red, blue, purple, and green. Her Majesty, who died aged 96 in September, reportedly favored wearing the same color from head to toe so people could identify her in a crowd.