Queen Camilla’s cornflower blue tunic dress with bishop sleeves showcases Queen Elizabeth’s ultimate style ethos

Queen Camilla’s cornflower blue tunic dress with bishop sleeves showcased Queen Elizabeth’s ultimate style ethos - and we can’t get enough of it!

The King and Queen hosted a reception for King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium at Windsor Castle on June 8.

Posting all together for a special royal photo, Queen Camilla opted to stun in a bold blue look that highlights Queen Elizabeth’s fashion ideals.

This royal news comes as we revealed the decision Princess Eugenie made after son Ernest’s birth that never happened during Queen Elizabeth’s reign.

King Charles might’ve only just returned from his solo trip to Transylvania but he and Queen Camilla have quickly resumed royal duties, including hosting King Phillipe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium. They were amongst the European royals who attended King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation. Now they’ve returned to the UK and attended a reception held in their honor at Windsor Castle on June 8. The four royals posed together for a portrait and Queen Camilla’s cornflower blue tunic dress caught our eye and showcased the late Queen Elizabeth’s style ethos to perfection.

The dress is by one of Queen Camilla’s favorite designers, Fiona Clare, who also designed Queen Camilla’s favorite feather shirt dress. But this recent blue outfit has a subtle, collarless tunic-style neckline. With a bold cornflower blue base color, the patterned fabric also incorporates white and darker blue.

(Image credit: Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Falling to an elegant length just below her knees, the skirt flares out with soft draping to create additional structure. The three-quarter-length bishop sleeves with the gathering and cuff detail allowed a glimpse of Her Majesty’s bracelets.

She finished off this beautiful spring-summer look with classic Eliot Zed beige suede shoes. Whilst Queen Camilla’s cornflower blue dress might seem a far cry from the very formal looks worn by the late Queen Elizabeth, in a way she has taken inspiration from her.

Throughout her 70 year reign, Queen Elizabeth created a very iconic style for herself. She was a huge fan of color-blocking with vibrant shades, ranging from sunshine yellow to lime green, and was rarely seen without a matching hat. She was also regularly photographed carrying her black handbag and became strongly associated with this kind of outfit as a signature style.

(Image credit: Photo by Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images)

Now it seems like Queen Camilla has taken a similar approach and has started to cement a signature style too. She’s consistently been seen wearing tunic style dresses in recent years especially and from Queen Camilla’s bright red tunic dress in April to her emerald green one in Northern Ireland in May, she’s shown she has quite the collection in various shades.

One color she’s also strongly associated with is blue and from the beginning of June alone she’s now worn an outfit with a major blue element to it four times. Earlier on in the day of the reception she wore an electric blue tunic dress to host a reception as the newly appointed Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Lancers.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1:Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images // Image 2: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty // Image 3:Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images // Image 4: Photo by Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Tunic dresses, blue outfits and blue tunic dresses have become Queen Camilla’s signature look in a similar way to how bright coat dresses and hats were Queen Elizabeth’s. Both of their styles as Queens are instantly recognizable and it’s likely Queen Camilla’s cornflower blue dress won’t be the last blue tunic dress we see her wear.