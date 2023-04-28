Queen Camilla’s bright red tunic dress and hat prove bold colors are still a royal go-to and her brooch is equally stand-out

Queen Camilla’s bright red tunic dress and hat prove bold colors are still a royal go-to and her brooch was equally stand-out as she attended an important ceremony.

The Queen Consort went all-out in scarlet as she and King Charles undertook a significant royal duty at Buckingham Palace on April 27.

New Colors and Standards were presented to four regiments ahead of the coronation and Queen Camilla honored one of them with a very special brooch.

Whilst King Charles’ coronation is a hugely important national event that will see him and Queen Camilla officially crowned, it’s also a unique opportunity to see some magnificent royal outfits. Huge attention-to-detail is always paid to each aspect of a royal look and Her Majesty showcased this once again as she joined King Charles for a pre-coronation ceremony on April 27. With days to go before the big day, the King presented new Colors and Standards to four regiments and Queen Camilla’s bright red tunic dress couldn’t have been a more perfect choice.

(Image credit: Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The ceremony took place at Buckingham Palace and Queen Camilla’s signature style detail was on show once again with her choice of tunic dress. This particular scarlet design is by Fiona Clare (opens in new tab) and has been a firm favorite of the Queen Consort for several years now as she’s worn it previously in Surrey in February 2023 and December 2022.

Queen Camilla’s bright red tunic dress features long sleeves and falls to an elegant knee-length, with structured pleats adding extra detail to the full skirt. As we’ve often seen paired with many of Kate Middleton’s dresses, the royals love a matching hat and Queen Camilla’s hat of choice for this special ceremony was a vibrant Philip Treacy (opens in new tab) creation.

(Image credit: Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Although the base hat is a very classic design, it also has holly leaf and berry-like adornments that give this formal accessory a more modern edge. The Queen finished off this bold outfit with chic black gloves, Russell & Bromley (opens in new tab) suede knee-length boots and a black handbag. Her decision to step out in this gorgeous bright red outfit mirrors the late Queen Elizabeth’s love of bright looks. This was one of the secrets of Queen Elizabeth’s style and it seems her daughter-in-law is very much in favor of continuing this royal tradition.

(Image credit: Future//Image 1: Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images//Image 2: Photo by Pool/Anwar Hussein Collection/Getty Images)

Queen Camilla’s bright red tunic dress also featured another special detail that could be seen as a nod to both her royal role and the late Queen Elizabeth. Her brooch pinned on the left side of her beautiful outfit looks to be a diamond Grenadier Guards brooch which was presented to Queen Elizabeth on her 16th birthday.

It would certainly make sense that it is this iconic jewelry piece given that Queen Camilla became Colonel of the Grenadier Guards last year. In February Queen Camilla recreated an iconic photo of Prince Philip as she paid her first visit to the regiment as Colonel and she even wore the same bright red dress for this important occasion.

The King’s Company of Grenadier Guards received new Colors and Standards, as did the Royal Navy, Life Guards of the Household Cavalry and The King’s Color Squadron of the Royal Air Force. The new Colors and Standards will be seen during the coronation procession in May and this was the first Colors presentation where all three Armed Forces services were present.

“It is the greatest possible privilege to be able to present a new Standard and Colors to you today in a unique Tri-Service event in preparation for our Coronation,” King Charles declared in a message shared on social media.