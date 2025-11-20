Kate Middleton bares her shoulders in emerald Royal Variety gown as she declares velvet IN for winter

The Princess of Wales has just worn a new contender for "most iconic green dress" in her collection as she stepped out in a floor-length velvet gown at this year’s Royal Variety Performance. She and Prince William haven’t attended since 2023 and no-one will be forgetting this appearance - or outfit - in a hurry.

Although Catherine typically favours British clothing brands, this stunning maxi dress was by German designer, Talbot Runhof, and was very similar to their current season Bobonne 2 design. Not quite bardot, the neckline of the gown was still slightly shoulder-bearing.

The ruching accentuated the luxurious softness of the velvet and I’d struggle to think of a more wintery fabric. Velvet has a subtle sheen that makes it an understated alternative to sequins for party season and although it can be styled more casually, that wasn’t on Kate’s agenda.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

She went all-out, accessorising with the Greville Chandelier Earrings and the Diamond Quatrefoil Bracelet, both of which once belonged to Queen Elizabeth. The Princess of Wales could’ve matched her jewellery to her dress, but going for neutral diamonds allowed the green to really make a statement.

Velvet looks particularly magnificent in jewel tones like emerald green, ruby red and sapphire blue. The richness of these shades complements the material and regardless of this year’s autumn/winter fashion colour trends, dark green is always popular in the lead up to Christmas.

This is very appropriate given that the Royal Variety Performance is typically broadcast in December after being filmed weeks earlier. Catherine matched her Manolo Blahnik shoes to her dress, opting for green velvet pumps, and contrasting with a silver Jenny Packham clutch bag.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Accessories are a lovely way to add a touch of velvet into an outfit without going all-out with your clothing as she did. However, I personally think this fabric works well and is remarkably versatile when you’re considering winter outfit ideas.

A pair of classic velvet trousers or a blazer feel smart and put-together and you can make them more relaxed depending on your choice of tops. Meanwhile, velvet frocks are a failsafe for parties or date night outfits, worn with either heeled or flat boots.

Black velvet staples are the easiest to style and feel more low-key, closely followed by jewel tones like the Princess’s outfit. You can wear them all season long as they don’t specifically scream Christmas.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Velvet suits are a popular choice for other members of the Royal Family this time of year, though we don’t see Catherine in this fabric as regularly.

This makes the Princess’s choice of gown for the Royal Variety Performance stand out even more. She left her brunette hair down for the occasion and wore it in loose waves that flowed down her back. This was quite a contrast from the last time she attended, when Catherine left her hair straight and swishy, with curtain bangs framing her face.

The air date for this year’s show has yet to be announced, though when it airs we will all get to see more glimpses of the Princess of Wales’s beautiful velvet outfit.