Kate Middleton’s cowboy boots and cranberry jumper was a 2016 look that ticks 2025 trend boxes

For someone with a signature style that’s so timeless it’s astonishing how many trends the Princess of Wales manages to nail. Even if they weren’t strictly “in fashion” at the time, so many of her pieces come back around and in 2016 she packed a pair of boots and a jumper for her eight-day tour of Canada that would be perfect for 2025.

Kate stepped out for a fishing trip with the Skidegate Youth Centre wearing R.Soles Virgi cowboy boots, skinny jeans and a vibrant red jumper. This look was a little different for her and the boots alone tick off several autumn/winter fashion trends.

It’s not just suede jackets that are hugely popular right now - suede boots are having a moment too. So are warm brown tones and the Princess’s chocolate suede boots had a softness in both colour and texture that worked so well with her khaki trousers.

Shop Cowboy Boots Like Kate's

House of Bruar Embroidered Cowboy Boots £175/$300) at House of Bruar Expertly crafted in Spain using high-quality suede, these boots celebrate traditional American design with a contemporary twist. The intricate embroidery work catches the light beautifully and the block heel provides comfortable elevation. The sole is even non-slip for extra practicality. Zara Split Suede Cowboy Boots £119/$189 at Zara These split suede heeled cowboy boots have a pretty topstitch detail. They come high up your leg and are easy to pull on, with a low block heel and pointed toe. Tuck in everything from jeans to leggings or wear with a midi dress for a Western chic look. Linea Paolo Witt Western Booties $99.99 (Was $149.95) at Nordstrom Coming up slightly lower on the leg than Kate's boots, these are slightly more understated because of it. You can also more easily wear them with looser styles of jeans and trousers. They feature a low stacked heel, cushioned footbed and slip-resistant outsole.

Complete The Look

Mango Knitted Sweater With Buttons £35.99/$69.99 at Mango The gold-toned buttons on the shoulder of this jumper bring a heritage feel and touch of glamour. Unlike the Princess's knit, it's not patterned, yet this makes it even more versatile which is a bonus with such a vivid colour. The hem, neckline and cuffs are ribbed and the fabric has a hint of wool. Levi's 311™ Shaping Skinny Jeans £70/$69.50 at Levi's Available in three different lengths and various colours, the Levi's 311 shaping jeans are the perfect streamlined shape to tuck into taller boots. These green ones make a change from blue or black denim and they're high-rise, with a built-in tummy panel that smooths and supports. H&M Tie-Belt Short Black Coat £54.99/$89.99 at H&M This affordable coat is made from a woven fabric with notch lapels, an open front and a narrow tie belt at the waist. Long raglan sleeves and patch front pockets complete this timeless design and it's also lined. Wear with skinny jeans and boots to recreate another one of Kate's Canada outfits.

Black boots are very versatile but they can be too much of a stark contrast against some outfits. Kate’s footwear made a perfect alternative and they rose to mid-calf, with pull-on tabs and delicate topstitching to complete the Western-inspired design.

The stacked heels added elevation without being too high or delicate for the future Queen to wear on a fishing trip aboard the Highland Ranger. As cowboy boots go, these were more understated and brought a relaxed feel to the royal’s outfit.

Just like when you’re styling knee-high boots, mid-calf footwear works best with trousers or leggings tucked in to create a smooth silhouette.

This is what Kate did in Canada and she wore Zara khaki skinny jeans on this occasion and indigo ones a few days earlier when she and Prince William went to Montana Mountain.

The combination of fitted trousers and the longer boots had a leg-elongating effect and she added a cashmere sweater over the top. The Princess loves a pop of red and this cranberry hue is another big autumn/winter fashion colour trend for the season.

It makes a change from burgundy and burnt orange and brings instant brightness to your look. The contrast of the red against Kate’s green trousers and brown boots worked because they all had warm undertones, though if you wanted to recreate her 2016 outfit you could easily swap out a red knit for something more neutral.

Her brown suede cowboy boots are my favourite part of this back-in-the-day look, perhaps because Western style isn’t usually the Princess’s go-to and she embraced it in her own elegant way. It’s amazing how much of a difference they made in place of a regular ankle boot.

They felt fashion-forward and still not too formal or out-there to wear everyday. The Princess of Wales certainly made use of them during her and Prince William’s 2016 tour. She wore them to Montana Mountain with a grey wrap coat and also as part of a second outfit on the day of the fishing trip, this time with a khaki blazer and white shirt.