Kate Middleton’s cowboy boots and cranberry jumper was a 2016 look that ticks 2025 trend boxes

The Princess of Wales was ahead of the curve with this cosy outfit in Canada and it's worth taking note of right now

Catherine, Princess of Wales is onboard the Highland Ranger during a fishing trip with the Skidegate Youth Centre on September 30, 2016
(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)
Jump to category:
Emma Shacklock's avatar
By
published
in News

For someone with a signature style that’s so timeless it’s astonishing how many trends the Princess of Wales manages to nail. Even if they weren’t strictly “in fashion” at the time, so many of her pieces come back around and in 2016 she packed a pair of boots and a jumper for her eight-day tour of Canada that would be perfect for 2025.

Kate stepped out for a fishing trip with the Skidegate Youth Centre wearing R.Soles Virgi cowboy boots, skinny jeans and a vibrant red jumper. This look was a little different for her and the boots alone tick off several autumn/winter fashion trends.

It’s not just suede jackets that are hugely popular right now - suede boots are having a moment too. So are warm brown tones and the Princess’s chocolate suede boots had a softness in both colour and texture that worked so well with her khaki trousers.

Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives to head out on a fishing trip with Skidegate youth centre children during the Royal Tour of Canada on September 30, 2016

(Image credit: Photo by Danny Martindale/FilmMagic via Getty)

Shop Cowboy Boots Like Kate's

Complete The Look

Black boots are very versatile but they can be too much of a stark contrast against some outfits. Kate’s footwear made a perfect alternative and they rose to mid-calf, with pull-on tabs and delicate topstitching to complete the Western-inspired design.

The stacked heels added elevation without being too high or delicate for the future Queen to wear on a fishing trip aboard the Highland Ranger. As cowboy boots go, these were more understated and brought a relaxed feel to the royal’s outfit.

Just like when you’re styling knee-high boots, mid-calf footwear works best with trousers or leggings tucked in to create a smooth silhouette.

Catherine, Princess of Wales walks onboard the Highland Ranger during a fishing trip with the Skidegate Youth Centre

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

This is what Kate did in Canada and she wore Zara khaki skinny jeans on this occasion and indigo ones a few days earlier when she and Prince William went to Montana Mountain.

The combination of fitted trousers and the longer boots had a leg-elongating effect and she added a cashmere sweater over the top. The Princess loves a pop of red and this cranberry hue is another big autumn/winter fashion colour trend for the season.

It makes a change from burgundy and burnt orange and brings instant brightness to your look. The contrast of the red against Kate’s green trousers and brown boots worked because they all had warm undertones, though if you wanted to recreate her 2016 outfit you could easily swap out a red knit for something more neutral.

Catherine, Princess of Wales visits Montana mountain Carcross on September 28, 2016 in Whitehorse, Canada

(Image credit: Photo by Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Her brown suede cowboy boots are my favourite part of this back-in-the-day look, perhaps because Western style isn’t usually the Princess’s go-to and she embraced it in her own elegant way. It’s amazing how much of a difference they made in place of a regular ankle boot.

They felt fashion-forward and still not too formal or out-there to wear everyday. The Princess of Wales certainly made use of them during her and Prince William’s 2016 tour. She wore them to Montana Mountain with a grey wrap coat and also as part of a second outfit on the day of the fishing trip, this time with a khaki blazer and white shirt.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.