Kate Middleton's clever winter coat trick will give your outerwear a style refresh and added structure
The Princess of Wales has been adding belts to her coats for years and they can make a surprising amount of difference to their style
A winter coat is one of those investments that really pays off in the long-run as they’re easily one of the most worn staples throughout the colder months. They also have a huge impact on our outfits as coats tend to be a focal point of cold weather looks.
Many of us will have the same ones in our collection season after season but there is a way to give them a subtle style update and add more definition to a bulkier design. It’s something the Princess of Wales does a lot and it’s easy to overlook due to its simplicity.
Adding a belt can make a big difference no matter what coat trends you’re drawn to, though they work especially well on streamlined, tailored coats like Kate’s. She gravitates towards these as they’re timeless and work with a variety of different smart-casual outfits.
Although the Princess does own coats with matching tie-waist belts, she’s also a fan of leather belts to bring extra edge to her winter looks. These vary from chunky to streamlined styles like the one she wore with her elegant Hobbs coat in 2023.
She went for a head-to-toe burgundy and chocolate brown ensemble when she visited the National Maritime Museum and her outerwear featured a built-in studded leather belt and matching trims on the cuffs. Kate previously wore a similarly minimal black belt with a khaki green Max Mara coat in Edinburgh in 2016.
A slim belt like these defines the waist but remains a more understated part of the overall outfit. In contrast, the future Queen’s chunky belts are a fashion statement in themselves and her croc-effect belt from 2012 is a perfect example of this.
Kate stepped out in a plain green Reiss coat and knee highs and the belt’s texture and glint of the gold-toned buckle was a striking contrast. It lifted her outfit from being merely classic to classic with a twist. Rivkie Baum, woman&home’s Digital Fashion Editor feels that a leather belt can make your winter outfits look more luxurious too.
"One of the easiest ways to refresh your winter coat is by adding or switching out the belt. If your coat comes with a self-tie fabric belt, try swapping it for a leather iteration with a bold buckle. This will instantly elevate your coat and give your overall look a more expensive finish," she says.
Rivkie adds, "Similarly, if your coat doesn't have a belt but you want to add some extra shaping to the design, or draw attention to your waist, try adding a belt in the same hue or a contrasting colour to really make an impact."
It’s something we can incorporate into so many different winter and autumn outfit ideas and the Princess of Wales sticks to neutral belt colours. This means she can be confident they’ll complement a variety of different coats and can get maximum wear out of them.
As Rivkie mentions, belts can be used to incorporate a different style or for added structure - or both - making them worth having in your accessory collection. Some belts can also be worn with jeans and trousers as well as on the waist, depending on their length. So you really can get a lot of use out of them over the years like Kate has done with hers.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits.
