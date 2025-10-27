Kate Middleton's clever winter coat trick will give your outerwear a style refresh and added structure

A winter coat is one of those investments that really pays off in the long-run as they’re easily one of the most worn staples throughout the colder months. They also have a huge impact on our outfits as coats tend to be a focal point of cold weather looks.

Many of us will have the same ones in our collection season after season but there is a way to give them a subtle style update and add more definition to a bulkier design. It’s something the Princess of Wales does a lot and it’s easy to overlook due to its simplicity.

Adding a belt can make a big difference no matter what coat trends you’re drawn to, though they work especially well on streamlined, tailored coats like Kate’s. She gravitates towards these as they’re timeless and work with a variety of different smart-casual outfits.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty // Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Shop Timeless Belts

Mango Black and Silver Square Buckle Belt £17.99/$39.99 at Mango When you want your belt to make more of a statement, something like this would be perfect. The square buckle brings a contemporary flair to the design and it's more substantial than some, but not quite as bold as some of Kate's chunky belts. Jasgood Stretchy Wide Waist Belt £11.99/$16.04 at Amazon This affordable belt comes in so many different colours so you can choose the one that most suits you and your signature style. However, the black one is one of the most versatile and has a glinting gold-toned buckle. It's stretchy for maximum comfort. Cos Double-Wrap Skinny Leather Belt £65/$119 at Cos This streamlined double-wrap belt would be lovely layered over jumper dresses as well as worn with a coat. It also comes in white as well as this brown shade and has a dainty gold-toned buckle. If you're in the market for a minimal belt, this could be it. Mango Thin Belt With Metal Buckle £15.99/$29.99 at Mango Also available in black and maroon, this thin belt is a great option to for adding some definition and extra detail to your winter outfits in a low-key way. The tan-brown colour is complemented by the gold hardware and it's made from faux leather. Boden Heritage Burgundy Classic Belt £59/$89 at Boden Featuring a modern round buckle, this Boden leather belt in burgundy is so stunning and you can currently get 15% off with the code WXVK. It can be threaded through the belt loops on trousers or jeans as well as being worn around the waist. Sam Edelman Black Corset Belt £57.63/$75 at Nordstrom With a gleaming logo buckle, this corset belt brings style as well as shaping to an outfit. Wear over your favourite tailored coats to create a waist-accentuating silhouette and bring an edgy feel.

Although the Princess does own coats with matching tie-waist belts, she’s also a fan of leather belts to bring extra edge to her winter looks. These vary from chunky to streamlined styles like the one she wore with her elegant Hobbs coat in 2023.

She went for a head-to-toe burgundy and chocolate brown ensemble when she visited the National Maritime Museum and her outerwear featured a built-in studded leather belt and matching trims on the cuffs. Kate previously wore a similarly minimal black belt with a khaki green Max Mara coat in Edinburgh in 2016.

A slim belt like these defines the waist but remains a more understated part of the overall outfit. In contrast, the future Queen’s chunky belts are a fashion statement in themselves and her croc-effect belt from 2012 is a perfect example of this.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty // Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Kate stepped out in a plain green Reiss coat and knee highs and the belt’s texture and glint of the gold-toned buckle was a striking contrast. It lifted her outfit from being merely classic to classic with a twist. Rivkie Baum, woman&home’s Digital Fashion Editor feels that a leather belt can make your winter outfits look more luxurious too.

"One of the easiest ways to refresh your winter coat is by adding or switching out the belt. If your coat comes with a self-tie fabric belt, try swapping it for a leather iteration with a bold buckle. This will instantly elevate your coat and give your overall look a more expensive finish," she says.

Rivkie adds, "Similarly, if your coat doesn't have a belt but you want to add some extra shaping to the design, or draw attention to your waist, try adding a belt in the same hue or a contrasting colour to really make an impact."

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images)

It’s something we can incorporate into so many different winter and autumn outfit ideas and the Princess of Wales sticks to neutral belt colours. This means she can be confident they’ll complement a variety of different coats and can get maximum wear out of them.

As Rivkie mentions, belts can be used to incorporate a different style or for added structure - or both - making them worth having in your accessory collection. Some belts can also be worn with jeans and trousers as well as on the waist, depending on their length. So you really can get a lot of use out of them over the years like Kate has done with hers.