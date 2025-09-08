Is Victoria Beckham reaching out to son Brooklyn? The decision to include him in her documentary could be an attempt to heal their 'feud'

Rumours that Brooklyn Beckham has fallen out with parents, David and Victoria, have been building since Brooklyn's wedding to heiress Nicola Peltz, in 2022.

The speculation mounted to a fever pitch when Brooklyn was noticeably absent from David's 50th birthday celebrations in May this year.

Among the intense media frenzy now surrounding the exact nature of the relationship between David and Victoria and their eldest son, Victoria appears to have extended an olive branch in the form of her latest documentary.

The currently unnamed documentary was announced in August, and it's set to follow 51-year-old Victoria's fashion and beauty business, exploring her life in the spotlight - and according to reports, she's refusing to cut Brooklyn, 26, from the footage.

Some feel that Brooklyn still being set to make an appearance in his mother's Netflix series is a way for Victoria to attempt to make amends with her firstborn. Other have been asking why the family have fallen out in the first place.

Why has Brooklyn Beckham fallen out with his parents?

It was thought that the alleged rift in the family began over Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding. For her big day, Nicola wore gowns from Valentino, Dior, and Versace, but was supposed to have worn one designed by Victoria.

However, some coverage suggested Victoria's team were unable to finish the dress in time, meaning Nicola had to use alternative gowns.

The press again jumped on this with some reporting Nicola never intended to wear anything designed by Victoria - something the bride vehemently refuted at the time.

"It's not a feud," she told The Sunday Times, adding, "I keep seeing everywhere that word, 'feud, feud, feud!?' I mean, maybe they picked up on something? And now they're labelling it feud?"

Explaining further, she continued, "I didn't end up wearing Victoria's wedding dress, but the real truth is, I really, really wanted to wear it and I thought it was so beautiful that Brooklyn's mom got to make that for me!

"And I was really excited to wear it! And I didn't end up wearing it. But I, truthfully, was really excited to wear her dress. It makes me sad when I read things that people say I was never planning on wearing it. That's just not true."

A big upturn in the conversation surrounding the Beckhams undoubtedly came when Brooklyn failed to attend any of his father's 50th birthday celebrations in May.

He missed David's party and the fishing trip he took to mark the occasion with his other sons, Cruz and Romeo. Although David tagged Brooklyn in Instagram snaps from the day, letting Brooklyn know he was missed, there was no response from his eldest son.

The family are known for their public declarations of thanks and congratulations when commenting on each other's social media posts. However, Father's Day came and went with no word from Brooklyn, who also failed to publicly mention David's knighthood in June.

Shortly afterwards, Brooklyn's followers noticed that a series of tattoo dedications he'd previously proudly sported in honour of Victoria had been covered up with different etchings.

If that wasn't enough to fan the flames of a major falling out, Romeo and Cruz then appeared to unfollow Brooklyn and Nicola on social media.

Aside from what have been interpreted by some to be subtle digs at each other made online, the entire Beckham family have maintained silence over the root cause of their apparent rift with Brooklyn.

However, for those who were still unconvinced, their even had been a falling out, a huge nail in the family's relationship coffin appeared on August 3.

Three years after their wedding day, Nicola and Brooklyn had a vow renewal ceremony. Officiated by Nicola's father, she wore her mother's wedding dress - and not a single member of the Beckhams were in attendance.

It's been widely reported that David and Victoria didn't know about the ceremony until they read about it online. That brings us up to date with the latest in the still unverified, although likely estrangement between Brooklyn and his family.

It's unsurprising that Victoria, who has always appeared to be a doting and loving mother, would want to still include her eldest son in her upcoming documentary.