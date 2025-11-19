‘I avoided walking and running in front of anyone’ - Sara Cox reveals lifelong challenges she overcame to complete ultra marathon

In the wake of Radio 2 DJ Sara Cox completing an incredible five-marathon challenge for Children in Need, BBC One have released a documentary following the presenter's 135-mile test of endurance.

Starting from the day she announces details of her challenge, and ending with the emotional moment she steps over the finishing line, the one-off show is an eye-opening emotional rollercoaster.

Sara Cox: Every Step of the Way for Children in Need will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 8pm, on November 19.

Not only does it show audiences just what Sara went through during the ultra marathon and introduce some of the amazing people she met along the way, it lets audiences have a heartbreaking glimpse into aspects of Sara's personal life they might not be aware of.

She has already spoken a little about the childhood bullying experience that helped her complete the challenge - she stayed focussed by thinking of other bullied children that would benefit from the money she raised.

However, the documentary delves into these issues further. Hearing the presenter really open up about what she suffered at the hands of bullies and the body issues their taunts gave her, is a side we don't often see of the star.

"I got called names all through school because of the way I walked, and the way I moved," Sara tells the camera.

"My legs were a little bit wonky, my knees tuned in a bit, so I tried to avoid walking in front of people, never mind running," she adds.

From the star's early days on the likes of The Girlie Show and The Big Breakfast, to her current role as Radio 2 drivetime DJ, Sara exudes confidence and her joyful radio banter is like listening to an old friend.

Hearing of her struggles proves that you really don't what others are going through, and to overcome her fear of running - and doing it in front of millions - shows extraordinary courage.

"I'm going to be walking and running in front of the entire nation," Sara says as though he can't quite believe she's uttering the words. "It's a massive privilege, and that's what adds to the pressure," she adds.

"I've just got to think of all those children who will benefit from every single quid in the bucket," Sara says to the camera after scenes of her announcing the challenge on Scott Mills' show are shown to documentary viewers.

"I'm gong to do it for all the children. I'm going to do it to raise as much money as I can for Children In Need," she says. With her recognisable easy humour, Sara continues, "I'm going to do it for all the 50-year-old women with questionable pelvic floors."

At one stage, she's seen making poignant dedication along her journey. "I want to dedicate this to any child who has been teased for having wonky legs, or walking funny or running funny, like I always was at school," she says to crowds gathering to cheer her on, over a microphone.

Sara appeared on the cover of woman&home in October 2023, sharing that she was feeling more body confident as she got older during her interview.

"I've not got time for thinking about what bit of my body I hate. Women need to stop talking about that," she said.

Sara concludes, "I’m just grateful that, touch wood, things work and that I’m here. It’s why I don’t fret about ageing."

