'They made my life hell’ - Sara Cox's childhood bullying experience motivated her to keep going with Children In Need challenge
The presenter revealed she was thinking of children who might be 'feeling bullied or anxious' throughout her ultra marathon challenge
Radio 2 DJ Sara Cox, has completed an incredible five-marathon challenge and raised an enormous amount for Children in Need. The current total stands at just over £10 million.
Carrying a Pudsey Bear backpack, 50-year-old Sara's Great Northern Marathon Challenge saw her run 135 miles - the equivalent of five marathons in five days.
Travelling from Kielder Forest to Leeds, the DJ had huge support from both the public along the way and some very famous celebrities, including the Prince of Wales.
In the build-up to completing the challenge, Sara revealed the childhood bullying experience that would help her "push through" the gruelling ultra marathon - she was spurred on by thoughts of raising money for charities that support young people who are also victims of bullying.
Speaking to Jeremy Vine ahead of her incredible challenge, Sara elaborated on her bullying experience, revealing that it began when she joined a new school halfway through the year.
"All the friendship groups had formed, and there were two girls who made my life hell," she reveals.
"It's the stuff that doesn't seem like much because it's so subtle, but it's the kind of accidentally on purpose nudging you as they walk past you in the corridor, or a little foot sticking out to trip you up," she continues.
"It's really hard when you're that sort of age, for anyone to stick up for you," she says, adding, "Because your friends don't want to be targeted."
It was reflecting on this experience and thinking of the "projects that help with kids who might be feeling bullied or anxious," that Sara said were going to push her towards the finish line.
"I feel like when I'm doing this challenge, there are all those amazing projects that are funded by Children In Need, where they support kids who haven't got much, and they prevent kids falling through the cracks," she says.
Sara adds, "By providing youth clubs or counselling services and projects that help with kids who might be feeling bullied or anxious, thinking of all those projects is what will spur me on."
Prince William, who also actively supports charities focused on anti-bullying, had a video message of encouragement for Sara during her challenge, which was played on Scott Mills' breakfast show.
"Sara, massive congratulations for what you’re doing," he began, adding, "You’re so nearly there – just a little bit further and I know the people of Pudsey will all come out and welcome you with huge open arms, big hugs and, hopefully, lots of your favourite crumpets."
"Keep going – you’ve done fantastically well and the nation’s so proud of you," he concluded.
Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.
