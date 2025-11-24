Ruby Wax reveals Jennifer Saunders' hilariously honest reaction to her facelift

Ruby Wax is staying true to form in the I'm A Celebrity jungle, bringing her candid brand of humour and straight-talking in droves.

In frank conversations with her fellow campmates, not many subjects are left off the table - she has already offered her thoughts on body image and sex after menopause.

However, Ruby has previously remained guarded when discussing her face and any cosmetic procedures she's had done.

In an unusual move, a recent episode of the show saw her get very real about facial surgery and 'tweakments,' sharing a hilarious story about Jennifer Saunders' brutal reaction to her facelift.

Addressing the camera, 72-year-old Ruby pulls at the skin around her ears and says, "There's somebody pulling the back of my head as we speak."

"I've had things removed and things lifted," she adds. Ruby continues, "I said to Jennifer Saunders once, 'You know what's great? It's that you can't notice it.'"

Jennifer reacted in the way you might expect from the comedy legend, by quickly retorting, "Are you kidding? Of course you can!"

The pair have been friends for over 40 years, having first met and become friends in the early 80s.

They have a long working relationship as well as a longstanding friendship, co-writing the sitcom Girls on Top together - Ruby also worked as a script editor on Absolutely Fabulous.

The last time Ruby spoke openly about ageing and her face was 16 years ago. In conversation with The Guardian at the time, the comedian said she'd had a "tiny bit" of cosmetic surgery.

When asked for her thoughts on cosmetic procedures, she said, "If you had it in Joan Rivers's time, in the Stone Age, you would've made a big mistake, but it's very sophisticated now.

"In TV, people don't tolerate ageing," she added.

Not only did Ruby make the move to share intel on her own facial treatments, but she was also very interested in the work fellow campmate Vogue Williams had had done.

"How is your lip like that?" Ruby asks Vogue, referring to her permanent lip liner. Vogue explains how the procedure works, while Ruby appears shocked to find this is something women can get done.

"Do you have anything done?," Ruby asks, frankly, to which Vogue offers a very enthusiastic, "Yeah!"

"Loads of botox," Vogue reveals, to which Ruby shares she "has a lot of that too". Ruby points to the skin on her face to say, "My face is like three inches behind this," before adding, "And then it puffs out."

Vogue says she visits a "Botox lady" in her home country of Ireland, who has a waiting list of two years. The star says she felt trepidation when she first had an appointment, but changed her mind as soon as she saw the effects of the injections.

Concerned she was "going to look mental", Vogue shares that after a week, she was delighted with the results.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! airs every night at 9 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.