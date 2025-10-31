Beware the wrong answer… take our Halloween quiz if you dare!
From iconic horror movie moments to chilling traditions - how good is your Halloween knowledge?
The day for all things creepy has arrived. Whether you have your own Halloween traditions or prefer not to celebrate, there's no denying that October 31st is the perfect excuse to snuggle up for a night in, head out to show off your fancy dress prowess or simply try out some cosy Halloween decor ideas.
Whatever your plans for tonight, take our Halloween quiz to see how much you really know about the scariest day on the calendar - plus if your horror movie knowledge is up to scratch. Can you get all 10 right?
Share your scores and let us know how you did in the comments section below!
Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
