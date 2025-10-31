Beware the wrong answer… take our Halloween quiz if you dare!

From iconic horror movie moments to chilling traditions - how good is your Halloween knowledge?

In the shower scene from the film Psycho, Marion Crane (played by Janet Leigh) screams in terror as Norman Bates tears open her shower curtain. (Photo by Bettmann via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The day for all things creepy has arrived. Whether you have your own Halloween traditions or prefer not to celebrate, there's no denying that October 31st is the perfect excuse to snuggle up for a night in, head out to show off your fancy dress prowess or simply try out some cosy Halloween decor ideas.

Whatever your plans for tonight, take our Halloween quiz to see how much you really know about the scariest day on the calendar - plus if your horror movie knowledge is up to scratch. Can you get all 10 right?

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.

