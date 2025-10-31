Beware the wrong answer… take our Halloween quiz if you dare!

The day for all things creepy has arrived. Whether you have your own Halloween traditions or prefer not to celebrate, there's no denying that October 31st is the perfect excuse to snuggle up for a night in, head out to show off your fancy dress prowess or simply try out some cosy Halloween decor ideas.

Whatever your plans for tonight, take our Halloween quiz to see how much you really know about the scariest day on the calendar - plus if your horror movie knowledge is up to scratch. Can you get all 10 right?

Share your scores and let us know how you did in the comments section below!

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here .

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors