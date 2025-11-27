Attention royal fans! Test your Duchess Sophie knowledge with our quiz

The Duchess of Edinburgh is a dedicated working member of the Royal Family, a loving mother and wife, and a fashion icon amongst royal style fans.

From her versatile Puma trainers that are available to shop now, to the knee-high boots that are her winter fail-safe, it's so easy to be inspired by Sophie's outfit choices.

She works hard too, undertaking hundreds of official engagements a year - as well as dedicating her time to husband Prince Edward and their two children.

So, how much do you know about the life of Duchess Sophie? Quiz yourself now.

