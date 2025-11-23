Jump to category:
Duchess Sophie's winter failsafe keeps her toasty, elegant and able to embrace more 'daring' outfits

The Duchess of Edinburgh is forever stepping out in knee-high boots this time of year and it's amazing how versatile they are

Duchess Sophie attends the Together At Christmas community carol service at Westminster Abbey 8th December, 2021
(Image credit: Photo by Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images)
The Duchess of Edinburgh has cracked dressing for the cold and she reaches for one footwear option more than any other. Knee high boots are a staple in Sophie’s wardrobe no matter whether she’s attending a daytime engagement or the Princess of Wales’s annual carol service.

The best knee-high boots already tick the boxes for style and warmth, but at the Together at Christmas service in 2024, the Duchess showed that they also fulfil another function. The royals don’t typically wear shorter hemlines or designs with splits, yet she made an exception here.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends the &#039;Together At Christmas&#039; Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 06, 2024

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Not only did they bring texture with their luxurious suede material, their length provided plenty of coverage. This balanced things out and also meant that the Duchess of Edinburgh’s legs were kept warm despite the December temperatures.

Taller boots work with so many winter outfit ideas and when a long skirt or dress is draped over the top, they form an unbroken, flowing silhouette that’s very leg-elongating. If you’ve ever picked up a design featuring splits or sheer material at the bottom and loved it, but been unsure how to style it in an understated way, knee highs are the answer.

They’re also the perfect pairing for shorter dresses and skirts thanks to the coverage they give. In 2019 Duchess Sophie represented the late Queen Elizabeth as Reviewing Officer at the Sovereign’s Parade and wore a long pastel blue coat with black knee highs and tights.

Duchess Sophie represents Her Majesty The Queen as the Reviewing Officer at The Sovereign&#039;s Parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on December 13, 2019

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

When a gust of wind blew the hem of her coat you could see that she was wearing a knee-length floral dress underneath. She’s also worn toffee-toned leather knee highs on Christmas Day with a blue coat dress and seemingly nothing else underneath.

Both times the boots brought a sophisticated feel to her ensembles and it doesn’t matter whether you go for high heels like she does, or flat knee highs, the effect is the same. If you prefer styling knee-high boots with tights, I’d recommend trying as much as possible to go for tights in a similar or the same colour as your footwear. This just helps the two to blend together seamlessly and appear more understated.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends the Christmas Morning Service at St Mary Magdalene Church on December 25, 2024

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

The Duchess of Edinburgh takes this approach too and whilst she has several different pairs in her collection, her most-worn are brown knee-high boots. She has leather and suede designs that range from a rich chocolate hue to tan like the ones she wore to Together at Christmas.

Brown is a softer alternative to black and complements both pale and dark colours, making it slightly more versatile. Sophie hasn’t yet been spotted out in public in tall boots this autumn/winter but now the weather has taken a turn, I’m looking forward to seeing her pairing them with plenty of different outfits.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

