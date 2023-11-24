Kim Cattrall's best looks, from sleek red carpet dressing to statement outerwear

It's easy to be sartorially inspired by Kim Cattrall's best looks. The actress has been displaying her colourful, feminine style to fans both on and off the screen for a number of decades - and has exhibited a particular skill for sleek red carpet dressing and statement outerwear.

Cattrall first rose to fame from the 1980s when she secured roles in films such as Police Academy, Mannequin, Porky's and Star Trek. However, she is most famous for being cast as Samantha Jones in the Sex And The City series from the late 1990s, and fans quickly fell for her confident, funny character in the New York-based show.

Since the series and associated film franchise wrapped up in the 2000s, Cattrall - who won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress - has gone on to appear in numerous other on-screen roles. These included Roman Polanski's film The Ghost Writer as well as the series Sensitive Skin, and she also made a brief cameo in And Just Like That…'s second season.

During her decades in the spotlight, Cattrall has wowed with her fashion-forward wardrobe. The star has stepped out over the years in an assortment of stunning eveningwear - from glittering dresses to sharp suits - but has also demonstrated her ability to put together more laid-back looks with a cool edge.

Kim Cattrall's best looks

1. The pink feathered blazer

Cattrall understands the power of a head-turning jacket for tying a look together and knows how important a tailored blazer is in any capsule wardrobe. At the premiere of TV series Queer As Folk in Los Angeles in 2022, she elevated a black top and black tailored trousers with a neon pink blazer complete with voluminous feathering. She finished off the look with diamond earrings and black shoes.

2. The all-red ensemble

We love a red dress - and Cattrall demonstrated how to wear red perfectly when she stepped out at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards in London in 2014. The star matched her form-fitting, floor-length frock with a pair of long-sleeved gloves, and she accessorised with a velvet clutch in the same classic shade.

3. The pink and red combo

Cattrall is a fan of dopamine dressing and she isn't afraid to opt for bold colour combinations. The actress wore a fuchsia pink pea coat and straight-leg red trousers to film for Sex And The City in New York. She paired the striking look with pink and red heels as well as a turquoise handbag and gold hoop earrings.

4. The relaxed grey blazer

A blazer is the perfect way to smarten up a party dress. Cattrall wore a relaxed grey jacket over a white minidress to the premiere of film Tin Cup in Westwood, California in 1996. She accessorised with white sandals and a statement green handbag.

5. The metallic trench coat

Cattrall shimmered at the premiere of About My Father in New York in 2023. The star opted for a sequinned patterned jumpsuit, featuring a geometric print and tie at the waist. She added a fashion-forward twist with the addition of a silver trench coat over the top and finished off her look with silver hooped earrings and silver sandals.

6. Rocking the red carpet in jeans

Straight-leg denim is one of the best jeans styles for versatility. Cattrall stepped out in a pair at the Modern Love With Kim Cattrall premiere at the Tribeca Festival in New York in 2023. She paired them with a black top, silver collarless jacket, pink heeled sandals and a large baby blue Gladstone handbag.

7. The sweeping black gown

Cattrall stunned at the premiere of Sex and the City 2 in London in 2010. The star wowed on the red carpet in a floor-length, sleeveless black gown featuring ruching at the waist along with a silver brooch. She added further glamour with an elegant red lip .

8. The 1980s-style minidress

Channelling 1980s-style 'power dressing', Cattrall stepped out in a head-turning minidress at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2023 in London. The frock featured big statement shoulders and gold button detailing and she finished off her look with sheer tights and black heels.

9. The blue slip dress

A classic slip dress is the definition of chic eveningwear. Cattrall dazzled in a turquoise blue number at the opening night of the theatre production of Henry V in New York. She accessorised the simple mid-length frock with tousled waves and a pair of multicoloured heels.

10. The shimmering mustard-yellow gown

Cattrall stunned at the premiere of Sex and the City 2 in New York in 2010. Her mustard-yellow floor-length gown featured intricate gold detailing. She accessorised with a bright red lip along with a matching manicure, and her locks were swept into an elegant up-do.

11. The one-shouldered cocktail dress

A one-shouldered design is a great way to mix up the classic cocktail dress. Cattrall stepped out in a cream and white number - featuring ruffled detailing along the neckline - at the Laurence Olivier Awards in London in 2010. She accessorised with diamond earrings and nude heels.

12. The classic black suit

Cattrall wowed in a classic black suit at Variety's 2022 Power Of Women event in New York. The star accessorised her tailored look - which featured a buttoned-up blazer jacket and straight leg trousers - with a silky pink blouse and grey pointed-toe kitten heels.

13. The Grecian-style purple gown

At the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles in 2003, Cattrall looked every bit the style goddess. The star wore a one-shouldered, floor-length purple gown, which featured a Grecian-style silhouette - complete with elegant ruching at the waist. She finished off her sleek ensemble with purple drop-down earrings and a gold clutch bag.

14. The yellow leather jacket

Cattrall stood out in a bright yellow leather jacket at an event at Radio City Music Hall in New York in 2003. The actress paired the statement cover-up with a black top, black wide-leg leather trousers and black pointed-toe heeled boots. She finished off the look with gold hoop earrings and a sleek fringe.

15. The shimmery cut-out gown

Looking every bit the Hollywood star, Cattrall wowed on the red carpet at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2003. The actress shimmered in a sparkling, floor-length nude gown featuring cut-out detailing and a strappy, asymmetric neckline. She finished off the glamorous look with a metallic clutch and dewy make-up .

16. The one-shouldered red gown

Bored of black? Red is a perfect shade for evening. Cattrall impressed in a one-shouldered look at the Laurence Olivier Awards in London in 2007. Her floor-length frock featured subtle bow detailing, and she finished off the ensemble with an elegant fringed up-do.

17. The black skirt suit

Cattrall looked like she meant business at the Balmain Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show at Paris Fashion Week in 2023. The star attended in a black crocodile-effect skirt suit - featuring statement shoulders and gold button detailing. She finished off her look with a bouncy blow-dry and black heels.

18. The grey thigh-split maxidress

At the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2000, Cattrall turned heads on the red carpet in a form-fitting frock. The grey short-sleeved maxidress featured sparkly detailing as well as elegant ruching around the waist and a subtle thigh-split. She wore her hair up at the sides, showing off a pair of silver diamond earrings.

19. The gold cocktail dress

Cattrall channelled old Hollywood with her outfit for the James Beard Foundation Awards in New York in 2008. The star glowed in a shimmery gold short-sleeved cocktail dress, which she paired with metallic heels and a classic black clutch - one of the best evening bags to go with pretty much everything in your wardrobe.

20. The statement orange handbag

A very accessible style trick is to let your accessories do the talking. Cattrall allowed her small orange handbag to be the centre of attention at a party for fashion brand Hermes in New York in 2001. She paired it with a dark brown jumpsuit that was nipped-in at the waist with a black and gold belt.

21. The long black skirt

A long black skirt should be in every capsule wardrobe. Cattrall wowed in one at the Costume Institute Benefit Dance in New York in 2003, and paired it with a plunging sparkly patterned long-sleeved top, as well as a black clutch bag.

22. The flowing thigh-split gown

Cattrall stunned in an elegant white dress at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 1999. The actress' strappy frock, made from flowing fabric, featured a subtle thigh split. She finished off the chic look with blue eyeshadow, diamond earrings and a pair of silver slip-on heels.

23. The green shirt suit

There is no better proof that a skirt suit can make for sultry, chic eveningwear than Cattrall at a Bacardi event in New York in 2005. The actress wore an emerald green velvet-trimmed tuxedo jacket along with a matching pencil skirt, and she finished off the ensemble with multicoloured heels.

24.The lime green jacket

Cattrall stood out at the 2005 BookExpo America in New York. The star paired a lime green double-breasted jacket, over a blue top, along with a white pencil skirt. She kept the rest of her outfit simple, and accessorised with a beige handbag and strappy nude heels.

25. The slinky red dress and shawl combo

If you often get chilly on an evening out, then make like Cattrall and pair your dress with a matching shawl. The star wore a sleeveless red frock to a party in New York in 1998 and slipped a cover-up in the same silky material over her shoulders. She finished off her elegant look with pointed-toe red velvet heels.

26. The nude halterneck maxidress

Cattrall turned heads on the red carpet of the Emmy Awards in 2002 with her halterneck form-fitting maxidress. She accessorised the champagne gown with sleek locks, glowy make-up and a sparkly gold clutch bag.

27. The grey three-piece suit

The grey checked suit needn't be dull. Cattrall looked sharp in a tailored look at the Annual Writers Guild Awards in Los Angeles in 2004. She paired her blazer jacket and wide-leg trousers with a yellow and grey patterned waistcoat and a yellow clutch bag.

28. The sparkly gold shirt and statement trousers

Cattrall looked stylish at an event in New York in 2023 in an outfit that feels like it shouldn't work but somehow does. The star ensured she stood out in a sparkly gold shirt, which she boldly paired with a pair of straight-leg turquoise blue trousers. She finished off her look with a simple cream jacket and nude heels.

29. The brown knee-high boots

Cattrall put her best foot forward for a promotional shoot for Sex And The City in New York in 2003. The star wore a pair of knee-high brown heeled boots with brown trousers, a cream shirt and a furry jacket. She accessorised with gold hoop earrings and a large gold bag slung over her shoulder.

30. The pleated white gown

At an event at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. in 2002, Cattrall ensured all eyes were on her. The actress stepped out in a white halterneck gown, which featured elegant pleating throughout as well as a silver brooch at the waist. She accessorised with a silver diamond bracelet which she matched to her sparkly clutch bag. A true Hollywood look.

31. The belted navy jumpsuit

Cattrall looked smart at the after-party for the Broadway show Private Lives in New York in 2011. The star stepped out in a long-sleeved navy jumpsuit, which she nipped in at the waist with a slim black belt. She finished off her look with sleek hair and metallic heels.

32. The sparkly silver accessories

Looking every bit the A-lister, Cattrall attended the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills in 2003 in a stunning bright red floor-length dress. She accessorised her chic dress with sparkly silver accessories to amp up the glamour - including drop-down diamond earrings, a chunky diamond bracelet and a glittering clutch bag.