Kate Beckinsale's best looks, from sweeping ruffled gowns to glam trouser suits

There’s a princess-like quality to Kate Beckinsale’s best looks. While few of us might find ourselves on a red carpet as frequently as the actress, we can still be inspired by her penchant for full-on Hollywood glamour, which has only intensified throughout her time in the spotlight - from dramatic ruffling and swathes of sequins to eye-catching colours and adventurous accessories.

Beckinsale is known for her acting versatility, having starred in everything from action films to rom-coms and period dramas. The star made her movie debut in Kenneth Branagh’s Much Ado About Nothing while still studying at Oxford University. After that, she appeared in the likes of Prince of Jutland, Cold Comfort Farm and Emma during the 1990s, and was cast in Pearl Harbor, Serendipity and Van Helsing in the early 2000s.

The actress - who shares one daughter with former partner Michael Sheen - then went on to appear in Total Recall, Love & Friendship and The Only Living Boy In New York during the 2010s. She has also dabbled in TV, starring in several series including Underworld, The Widow and Guilty Party - going behind the camera to serve as an executive producer on the latter.

Given her glittering on-screen career, Beckinsale has stepped out at numerous premieres and awards ceremonies over the years, displaying with confidence her distinct sense of style. The A-lister isn’t afraid to don gowns with sheer detailing, plunging necklines and daring hemlines, however, she is also a fan of a more demure look - with classic floor-length gowns and slinky tailoring. She’ll often let her dress do the talking, and simply finish off her evening wear with an elegant updo and diamonds.

Kate Beckinsale's best looks

From owning the red carpet in show-stopping gowns to proving the power of a daring cut-out detail, Kate Beckinsale always puts her own spin on the latest fashion trends.

1. The all-black Jimmy Kimmel look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beckinsale looked sharp in an all-black ensemble as she arrived at the Jimmy Kimmel Live studios in Los Angeles in 2017. The star paired a black top, featuring puff organza sleeves and a peplum hemline, with a pair of skin-tight trousers. She accessorised with big sunglasses, a tote bag and classic pointed-toe heels.

Black organza sleeve top from Ted Baker View at Ted Baker RRP: £95 | We love the over-the-top sleeves on this high-necked black top from Ted Baker. This eye-catching piece makes a real style statement, whether you choose to wear it with skinny jeans, a leather skirt, or tailored trousers. Black skinny Ivy jeans from M&S View at M&S RRP: £25 | When it comes to skinny jeans, the M&S Ivy jeans will always have a place in our wardrobes. Available in a huge range of sizes, fits and colourways, these versatile jeans come in stretch denim, making them comfortable, flattering and oh-so-wearable. Black stiletto heels from M&S View at M&S RRP: £29.50 | While we're big fans of the best designer heels, for classic staples, M&S always delivers. These minimalist black heels are the perfect blend of classic and contemporary, with their stiletto heel and pointed toe and can be dressed up or down with ease.

2. The sparkly red Oscars gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All eyes were on Beckinsale as she shimmered her way into the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills. The actress shone in a sparkly red gown by Zuhair Murad, which featured a criss-cross neckline, cut-out detailing and a small train. She kept her make-up look simple - with a dramatic smokey eye - and styled her locks in a bouncy blow-dry .

3. The white Wimbledon midi dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wondering what to wear to Wimbledon? Look no further than Beckinsale for inspiration. The actress was the epitome of elegance while attending the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London in 2019 in a white lacy short-sleeved midi dress, by Dolce & Gabbana, that featured a small peplum hem. She accessorised with a sleek ponytail and floral patterned heels.

4. The shimmery fringed black and gold gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There was no missing Beckinsale at the Venice International Film Festival in 2023. The actress wore a sheer black and gold gown by Georges Chakra, which featured eye-catching fringed detailing on the cuffs of its wide sleeves and hemline. She finished off the look with gold earrings and platform gold heels.

5. The structured purple Cannes gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beckinsale stunned in purple at the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 in Cap d'Antibes, France. Her short-sleeved Tony Ward Couture gown featured a hint of sparkle and dramatic ruffling throughout. She added further glamour with a pair of statement diamond earrings.

6. The sparkly Zuhair Murad jumpsuit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love an elegant jumpsuit, and Beckinsale dazzled in a sparkly nude number at the Annual Producers Guild Awards in Los Angeles in 2020. The Zuhair Murad design featured a plunging neckline and cut-out sleeves. She finished off the look with glossy locks and dewy make-up .

7. The sheer white Golden Globes dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beckinsale looked radiant in white at a Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills in 2019. The star’s strapless Georges Chakra gown featured pretty ruffling and elegant sheer panels. She accessorised with a nude lip and wavy hair.

8. The black and silver Oscars gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Making quite the entrance, Beckinsale attended the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party wearing a Tony Ward number. Looking like an award herself, her look comprised of a sparkly black dress - featuring an asymmetric neckline and sheer panelling - and a silver opera cape. She accessorised with a sleek updo and drop-down diamond earrings.

9. The black Cannes gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beckinsale stunned in a sweeping black gown at a Chopard event in Cannes in 2023. Her strapless dress, by Sophie Couture, featured a voluminous embroidered skirt. She finished off the look with an elegant up-do, glory makeup and silver drop-down oval earrings.

10. The ruffled white midi dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At a joint Vanity Fair and Lancôme event for Women in Hollywood in 2020, Beckinsale oozed Hollywood glam in a sophisticated one-shouldered minidress. Her frock, by Solace London, featured a dramatic ruffled neckline and an elegant peplum hemline. She accessorised with a pair of strappy white heels.

11. The sparkly Giambattista Valli mini dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beckinsale turned heads at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills. The star wowed in a sparkly strapless mini-dress by Giambattista Valli, which featured a ruffled skirt and dramatic floor-length train. She completed the look with wavy locks and a pair of black strappy heels.

12. The magenta Paris Fashion Week mini dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love magenta-hued eveningwear, and Beckinsale stunned in the eye-catching purple shade while attending the Elie Saab show during Paris Fashion Week in 2022. The frock featured statement ruffled sleeves and a plunging neckline, and she finished off the head-turning look with a clutch bag and velvet open-toed heels in a matching colour.

13. The silver Julian McDonald dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beckinsale wowed at the National Film Awards 2022 in London in a striking silver dress with sparkly detailing. The sleek long-sleeved Julian McDonald design featured a plunging neckline, daring front split and gathering at the waist. She finished off the look with a pair of drop-down earrings, a sparkly silver clutch bag and metallic open-toed heels.

14. The black leather midi dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Beckinsale may have a penchant for pretty frocks, she is a fan of an edgier look from time to time. The actress wowed in a strapless black leather form-fitting midi dress at a W magazine party in Los Angeles in 2019. She accessorised with a black clutch bag and black strappy heels.

15. The white Self-Portrait mini dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beckinsale put a stylish foot forward at The Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment Gala in Beverly Hills in 2023. The star looked chic in a white Self-Portrait long-sleeved mini dress, which featured a v-neckline and pretty bow detailing. She accessorised with a pair of sky-high metallic platform heels and frankly, even looking at them makes us feel dizzy...

16. The sheer black gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There was no missing Beckinsale at Vanity Fair’s afterparty for the Oscars in 2022. The actress wowed in a sparkly black Zuhair Murad dress, which featured a sheer skirt and sleeves. She finished off the glamorous look with her hair in a high ponytail and a pair of silver drop-down earrings.

17. The risqué white gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beckinsale looked every bit the Hollywood star at an event in Cap d'Antibes, France in 2023. The star stunned in a white one-sleeved gown, which featured sparky silver detailing, elegant cut-outs around the midriff and a side thigh split. She finished off the stunning look with a high ponytail and silver drop-down earrings.

18. The shimmery Julien Macdonald gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the Fashion Trust US Awards in Los Angeles in 2023, Beckinsale opted for a striking silver gown by Julien Macdonald. The shimmering dress featured elegant sheer and sparkly detailing, as well as dramatic 1980s-style angular shoulders. She kept the rest of her look simple with a smokey eye - an easy make-up look for evening - and minimal silver jewellery.

19. The bright orange dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A perfect example of dopamine dressing, Beckinsale stood out in a citrus hue at the premiere of The Suicide Squad in Los Angeles in 2021. The star’s bright orange dress - designed by Rasario - featured a high neck and puff sleeves. Her hair was styled into a wavy blow dry and she finished off the look with a pair of strappy heels.

20. The dramatic black gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love a classic black gown, and Beckinsale proved that the shade is still the most stylish of all at Sean Combs’ 50th birthday party in Los Angeles in 2019. The Georges Chakra design featured a plunging neckline, sheer lacy detailing on the skirt and a dramatic train. She finished off the look with a high ponytail and glowy make-up.

21. The white Jenny Packham gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beckinsale looked every bit the leading lady at the British Independent Film Awards in London in 2021. The white Jenny Packham caped dress featured long silver sleeves, and she accessorised with an elegant up-do, diamond drop-down earrings and a black clutch bag with silver bow detailing.

22. The green Cannes dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not a look we'll rush to copy, but it's definitely a showstopper. Beckinsale turned heads on the red carpet at Cannes in 2023 in a sweeping mint green long-sleeved gown. The stunning Zuhair Murad dress featured sheer and sparkly detailing, as well as an opening at the front and a statement bow on one hip. She finished off the look with glowy make-up and an elegant updo.

23. The silver Vivienne Westwood gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beckinsale was a vision at the Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills in 2012. The actress stunned in a silver off-shoulder Vivienne Westwood gown, which featured a corseted bodice, artful draping and a small train. She finished off the look with her hair styled into an elegant chignon and silver oval earrings.

24. The bright pink dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The dress Beckinsale wore to attend the premiere of Prisoner’s Daughter at the Toronto International Film Festival is giving us serious Barbiecore vibes. Her bubblegum pink strapless frock, designed by Bach Mai, featured a voluminous skirt and high-low hemline. She accessorised with open-toed black heels and toughened up the girly look with long black leather gloves.

25. The sleek red suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beckinsale exuded elegance at the Roger Vivier Holiday Dinner in Pacific Palisades, California in 2023. The actress looked stylish in a silky red trouser suit, comprising of a tuxedo-style blazer - worn beneath a bralette in the same shade - and a pair of wide-legged trousers. She accessorised with a matching red clutch bag and red platform heels.

26. The black Golden Globes gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All eyes were on Beckinsale at a Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills in 2018. The star’s black Alex Perry gown featured a plunging neckline, sparkly puff sleeves and a small train. She accessorised with a high ponytail and silver drop-down earrings.

27. The sheer New York Fashion Week gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beckinsale commanded attention at the Bach Mai show during New York Fashion Week in 2023. Her strapless gown featured a sheer white A-line silhouette and an eye-catching ruffled hemline. She finished off the statement look with a high ponytail and glowy make-up.

28. The printed Julien Macdonald gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in London in 2018, Beckinsale wowed in a raspberry red printed Julien Macdonald gown. The strappy frock featured daring cut-outs, a thigh split and sweeping train. She accessorised with silver drop-down earrings and black open-toed heels.

29. The blazer and trackies look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Forget the jeans and heels look, Beckinsale paired black tracksuit bottoms with a pair of white stilettos while out in New York in 2021. She smartened up the ensemble with a black blazer jacket over a black bandeau crop top, and accessorised with large black sunglasses and an oversized white clutch bag.

30. The neon green gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There was no missing Beckinsale at The Prince's Trust Gala in New York in 2023. The actress wowed in a neon green ensemble, comprising of a strapless form-fitting lacy gown, and a ruffled opera cape over the top. She wore her hair in an elegant updo and accessorised with a pair of simple silver drop-down earrings.

31. The cream Christian Dior mini dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beckinsale looked chic at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Universal City, California. The cream Christian Dior mini dress featured three-quarter-length sleeves, a turtleneck and ruching at the waist. She finished off the elegant ensemble with a printed clutch bag and velvet purple heels.

32. The black Ralph Lauren suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love a tailored look, and Beckinsale wowed in a black trouser suit at The Fashion Awards 2016 in London. The actress accessorised the Ralph Lauren design with a black studded choker and classic black heels, while wearing a smokey eye and her hair up in a high ponytail.