The celebrity friend who sends Jennifer Aniston flowers every Mother's Day

Jennifer Aniston can always count on her friends - including A-list pal Adam Sandler, who she revealed sends her flowers on Mother’s Day.

While we might always turn to the iconic actress for inspiration on anything from her 80/20 approach to wellness to her timeless style - it's refreshing to discover that Jennifer can turn to her friends for comfort, especially on days that might prove trickier.

Jennifer, who doesn’t have children, has long faced scrutiny and comments about her personal life, something her close friends like Adam Sandler and his wife, Jackie Sandler, no doubt have been privy to for years.

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Their thoughtful gesture remembering Jennifer each year - on a day which might bring up complicated feelings for the star, who has spoken frankly about her fertility struggles - was revealed by the actress herself, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having first met in their 20s, Adam and Jennifer have remained close friends for decades. They have starred together in 2011 romcom, Just Go With It, and two Murder Mystery films for Netflix.

Having been married twice - to Brad Pitt between 2000 and 2005, and to Justin Theroux for just over 2 years - Jennifer often faced prying questions about whether she would have a child, and what the delay was, with some outlets previously suggesting she was choosing her career first.

After years of speculation about her love life and her family plans, the Emmy winner addressed it all for the first time in a candid conversation with Allure.

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Jennifer told the magazine in 2022: "I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road. All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard.

"I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favour.' You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Addressing the implication she put it on hold to focus on her career, she said, "I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point."

The Friends star added that she found a sense of relief when she realised the ship had sailed, in her own words. "I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore."

Jennifer later revisited the topic, appearing on an episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast in 2025. She spoke about feeling "peaceful" about learning to let go of what she cannot control.

Of any plans to start a family a different way, she added, "And when people say, 'But you can adopt.' I don't want to adopt. I want my own DNA in a little person. That's the only way, selfish or not, whatever that is, I've wanted it to come.

"Just wasn't in the plan. Whatever the plan was," she said, closing the matter.