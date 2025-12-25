How to watch The Great Peep Show Christmas Bake Off from anywhere - stream online

For the first time since Peep Show came to an end in 2015, the crew are reuniting for an unmissable festive event.

Airing on Christmas Day on Channel 4 at 8pm, David Mitchell, Olivia Colman, Isy Suttie, Matt King and Sophie Winkleman are coming back together for The Great Peep Show Christmas Bake Off.

Complete with festive jumpers and hilarious banter, they'll be tackling a series of seasonal baking challenges in the infamous tent.

Under the watchful eyes and endless innuendo of judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, and hosts Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond, the challenges are set to pay homage to Peep Show.

If you're concerned you might miss out on this televisual feast, there's no need to - you can tune into the show from anywhere in the world.

How to watch The Great Peep Show Christmas Bake Off in the UK

If you're in the UK and have a TV license, you can watch The Great Peep Show Christmas Bake Off on Channel 4, when it airs on Christmas Day at 8pm.

If you miss the episode, you can watch it when it becomes available to stream through Channel 4’s free on-demand service, shortly after broadcast.

The free on-demand service contains ads and if you'd like to go ad-free, you can pay to upgrade to Channel 4 Plus. As well as ad-free streaming, you also get select early access with this upgrade. A subscription costs £3.99 a month or £39.99 a year after a 7-day free trial.

A post shared by The Great British Bake Off (@britishbakeoff) A photo posted by on

How to watch The Great Peep Show Christmas Bake Off from anywhere in the world

If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when The Great Peep Show Christmas Bake Off airs but don't want to wait a single moment to see the fan-favourite characters reunite after a decade, there's no need to worry.

You can still enjoy the episode on Channel 4, with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the series, even if you're not there.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate Nord to be the absolute best.

They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Nord."

Watch TV as if you were in the UK with a VPN. Offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, try out NordVPN, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Also boasting some top-of-the-class security, it's a no-brainer. Run into any problems? NordVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

(Image credit: Future)

If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps: