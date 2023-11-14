I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! is set to be released very soon, and here's how you can watch the show from anywhere in the world.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is officially returning to our TV screens this weekend as the celebrity contestants have already been snapped jetting off to the jungle. A host of celebrities from Britney's sister Jamie Lynn Spears to former UKIP leader, Nigel Farage, have been confirmed as guests and it's set to be an exciting star-studded series, but how can you watch the show from anywhere in the world? Here's what you need to know...

How to watch I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here from anywhere in the world

For UK viewers, all they need to do is tune into ITV1 or ITVX on a Sunday night to watch I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here, but it's not so simple for those who might be outside of the UK at this time.

However, if you're eager to watch the show for free while you're out of the country, there is another way you can tune in.

The way to access the ITVX from outside of the UK and beyond is by downloading a VPN (Virtual Private Network). This is a handy bit of software that changes your IP address so that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were in another country.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express."

ExpressVPN service | Get 49% off and 3 months FREE Ranked among one of the fastest VPN providers, this risk-free service is also compatible with all of your devices. Enjoy access to almost any streaming service, and if you don't like it there's a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps: Download and install the VPN following ExpressVPN's easy-to-follow instructions. Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the US. With your VPN installed and server location set to US, you can now watch the ITVX online.

When does I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here begin?

Season 23 episode one of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! officially returns to our TV screens on Sunday, November 19th, 2023 at 9pm. The first episode will air from 9pm until 10.45pm on ITV1 and stream on ITVX online.

Joining the show are celebrities; Jamie-Lynn Spears, Josie Gibson, Nigel Farage, Sam Thompson, Nella Rose, Grace Dent, Marvin Humes, Danielle Harold, Nick Pickard and Fred Sirieix.