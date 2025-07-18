Host like the French: the art of a Parisian dinner party, according to hosting experts

When it comes to fine dining, there is no place like France. But while the country may be famous for its Michelin restaurants, the French can also teach us a thing or two about dining at home.

From elegant tablescaping to dinner party etiquette, a Parisian-style dinner party is all about warm hospitality, a carefully crafted menu and a lengthy dining session - according to our experts, the worst thing you can do during a French-style dinner party is rush your guests.

We asked a hosting expert and restaurateur at one of London's beloved French restaurants, Le Garrick, for advice on how to host like the French. Here are 32 ways to master the art of a Parisian dinner party, according to experts.

How to master the French dinner party

Hit the local farmers market

French food is all about good produce, and the best can usually be found outside the supermarket at a local market, butcher, deli, or fishmonger.

Take the time to enjoy choosing your produce and chat to suppliers about the best cuts, seasonal veg or seafood to invest in - this also makes a good talking point at a dinner party.

Be serious about your wine list

The wine list should be well considered for a French dinner party. You could try visiting a local bottle shop and discussing choices with a professional, likely returning with something more unique than what's available in the supermarket.

"Serve wine according to dishes’ style and guests' preferences," Charles, co-owner of acclaimed Covent Garden restaurant Le Garrick, explains.

Invest in a chalk board

Want to lean into the French theme fully? Dishes scrawled on a chalkboard in elegant handwriting perfectly encapsulate the effortless simplicity of French dining.

A hand-printed menu on white paper in a simple font is also a great way to inform guests about what they will be eating.

Dress your table well

"The table has to be as well dressed as the guests!" home and hosting expert Alison Cork tells us. "So proper table linen, the best cutlery, condiments, coasters for wine glasses, decorative holders for the wine bottle or better yet, a carafe to decant the wine, low flower arrangements so you can see your guests across the table."

Opt for candlesticks over tea lights or jar candles

Candlesticks make any scene look elegant. "Flattering lighting or candlelight is important," hosting expert Alison Cork tells us. "A beautifully dressed table with fresh linens, flowers and sparkling glassware is a good starting point," she explains.

The candles will add to the ambience. Use decorative holders to add an extra touch of design flourish to your table.

Go for neutral tones for the table

Neutral tones always look elegant and understated, especially when teamed with candles and fresh flowers.

"Opt for neutral tones for the tablecloth and napkins. Keep things simple and classy - and possibly matching," Charles, co-owner of acclaimed Covent Garden restaurant Le Garrick, suggests.

Keep music levels low

French dinner parties are all about engaging conversation and putting the world to rights over a selection of fine wines and cheeses. Keep music at a low level, choosing something elegant that doesn't dominate the atmosphere.

"The French love the art of proper discussion," hosting expert Alison Cork adds.

Choose a light starter first

A starter at a French dinner party shouldn't be too overwhelming and serve to whet the appetite. Charles, co-owner of acclaimed Covent Garden restaurant Le Garrick, suggests, "Gougères Tapenade with crispy baguette, charcuterie, salted butter and baguette make good appetisers for a Parisian-style dinner party."

Serve a more formal entree

"For the entree, try French onion soup, salade de chèvre chaud or smoked salmon with crème fraîche on blinis," Charles, co-owner of acclaimed Covent Garden restaurant Le Garrick, tells us.

Typically, French meals consist of more courses and smaller portions, designed to prolong the dining experience.

Amp up the romance

"It’s about the mood and feeling, as much as the food," hosting expert Alison Cork explains. "The French are known for romance, so think about things like music to set the scene." Acoustic music or soft jazz are perfect options for a French dinner party.

Invest in fresh flowers for the table

Fresh flowers really brighten up the room - it's unlikely that a French host would opt for artificial plants, flowers or candles. "Always buy fresh flowers - red roses if possible," Charles, co-owner of acclaimed Covent Garden restaurant Le Garrick, tells us.

Ease into the meal

A French dinner party shouldn't be rushed - but eased into gently. And never go straight into the main course. "Use aperitifs and amuse-bouche to ease into the meal," Charles, co-owner of acclaimed Covent Garden restaurant Le Garrick, tells us.

Start with bread and olives

A simple offering for guests when they arrive, alongside an apertif, is all you need. Olives and a few types of bread, to keep things interesting, work well as easy nibbles that everyone loves.

Lucques or Picholine are both good choices for a dinner party.

Opt for an indulgent menu

"I’d go for sensuous food such as oysters, followed by exquisitely cooked duck, a cheeseboard and finish with a classic apple tarte tatin," hosting expert Alison Cork tells us.

"Champagne to start and wine, of course. Everything would be about the taste and texture, no calorie counting, but in moderate portions."

Consider classic French mains

"Coq au vin, duck confit with pommes sarladaise, dorade meunière or steak and frites are all classic French options," Charles, co-owner of acclaimed Covent Garden restaurant Le Garrick, tells us.

French food prioritises good-quality ingredients cooked well, often with simple flavours like butter, garlic, salt, and herbs.

Build in a l'heure d'apéro, or aperitif hour

The French have l'heure d'apéro, or aperitif hour (much like the Italians), where lighter drinks and snacks are served to guests so they have a chance to mingle and settle in before the meal.

Building this into your French dinner party plan will also allow time to complete any last-minute preparations, ensuring you can be fully present during the meal.

Always keep a baguette on the table

"Always keep a baguette on the table, served in a rustic bread basket or wrapped in a linen towel," Charles, co-owner of acclaimed Covent Garden restaurant Le Garrick, suggests.

A sliced baguette is handy for pre-dinner nibbling or can be used to mop up sauces and served with cheese.

Consider a French spirit like Lillet

Lillet is a classic French wine-based aperitif that's typically served before meals and can also be crafted into a spritz for guests. White port is another pre-dinner sipper typical in France.

Serve with light snacks when guests first arrive.

Keep things simple

Keep the presentation of your table and food classic and straightforward, and ensure that the food is prepared well in advance to avoid last-minute stress. A French host will always enjoy the dinner party as much as the guests, and wouldn't be found slaving away in the kitchen all evening.

Mingle with your guests

The art of good conversation is something all French hosts master - and it's essential to take the time to mingle with all your guests and make any necessary introductions, so they can get to know each other in a relaxed and informal setting.

Ambience is key to ensuring guests can chat easily while enjoying their meal.

Don't forget the cheese course

Cheese board

"Cheese must be served before desserts," Charles, co-owner of acclaimed Covent Garden restaurant Le Garrick, tells us. But cheese can also take the place of a dessert, if you wish.

"Try a selection like Brie, Comté, Roquefort, and Brillat-Savarin served with baguettes and seasonal jam/chutney," he continued.

If you're running short on time, offer chocolates as dessert

Or, in fact, as a final course with a digestif. Chocolates are a charming and simple alternative to a cake or any other dessert.

It's worth sourcing them from somewhere local so they feel more authentic than a box of Dairy Milk. (Though, if there's no other option, presenting them on a ceramic plate for guests will still go down a treat.)

Embrace outdoor lighting

If dining in the summer months, an al fresco set-up will undoubtedly add to the atmosphere of your evening. Candles and outdoor lighting work together to create a magical setting, even if it's just a string of simple LED or battery-powered fairy lights or small light bulbs.

Keep the decor understated

One common aspect of French style is that, while things look well put together, the finished effect shouldn't appear as if it has taken too much effort to achieve - understated elegance is preferred over glitz and glamour.

Don't be afraid to mix and match crockery

Don't be afraid to mix and match different pieces for a chic, understated look. Vintage pieces, in particular, will work well in this scenario.

Never rush guests - savour the meal

"One of the golden rules of dining like the French is eating slowly and savouring everything about the meal - the food and ambience," hosting expert Alison Cork tells us.

Tell guests to arrive early to ensure a longer dining window and leave ample time between each course.

Lean into a French bistro theme

If in doubt, look to a classic French bistro for inspiration on music, decor, and general ambience. You'll find plenty of inspiration on Pinterest on the food to serve, drinks to craft and ways to set the tone with different decorations and interior design elements.

Serve some classic cocktails

Classic cocktails will always go down well at a French-themed dinner party. An elegant martini, or a French martini with the addition of Chambord liqueur and pineapple juice, is a popular choice.

Meanwhile, Charles, co-owner of acclaimed Covent Garden restaurant Le Garrick, tells us, "For an apéritif, try a Kir Royal."

Take the time for guests to chat between courses

French dining should be slow and considered, with plenty of time for deep conversations. "Take the time for guests to chat between courses," Charles, co-owner of acclaimed Covent Garden restaurant Le Garrick, tells us.

"There should be no rush, dishes and conversations need to be savoured," the restaurateur continued.

Offer a selection of digestifs

"Cognac, Armagnac, Calvados or herbal liqueurs like Chartreuse/Genepi are all good options," Charles, co-owner of acclaimed Covent Garden restaurant Le Garrick, explains.

A digestif is meant to aid digestion and also makes the end of the meal feel extra special, though a herbal tea could be offered for those who aren't a fan of stronger drinks.

Look your best

Ensure you look and feel your best on the day with a comfortable outfit. "Looking your best is important," hosting expert Alison Cork told us. "You also have your part to play."

This doesn't mean anything elaborate, but simple, stylish clothes that allow you to move around the kitchen and table easily.

Warm hospitality is key

"Charm and warm hospitality outweigh perfection; great conversations are key," Charles, co-owner of acclaimed Covent Garden restaurant Le Garrick, explains.

Ensure your guests are greeted with a smile, rather than a stressed host. Nobody is expecting restaurant-quality food!