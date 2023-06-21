35 best gifts for dads and great gift ideas suggested by fathers for 2023

Never be stuck for what to buy your father figure again with our definitive list of the best gifts for dads for all occasions.

We crowd-sourced gift suggestions from a whole range of fathers (spoiler alert: quality time with their kids always comes top of the wish list) and rounded up the best gift ideas for dads below.

We’ve kept all different sorts of dads in mind, with presents spanning a range of budgets; from unique experiences to share with your father figure, to snazzy gadgets he'll enjoy using for years to come and the best gifts for dads on Amazon if you've left your shopping to the last minute and need something with next day delivery options.

Buying gifts for the men in your life has never been easier, whether you need gifts for your husband to give on behalf of the kids, or you need a Father's Day gift or birthday present for your own dad.

1. Fresh India by Meera Sodha RRP: £20 One of the best cookbooks is always a safe bet for a food-loving dad, whether he’s a certified chef in the kitchen or a novice keen to learn more. Meera Sodha’s Fresh India is a bestselling collection of delicious, healthy and interesting recipes, meaning dad will soon be cooking you fresh, vegetarian Indian dishes whenever you visit. Dosas with coconut potatoes, sticky mango paneer skewers and roasted cauliflower korma are just some of the treats in store.

2. Vinyl Box Subscription RRP: from £34 Whether your dad already has a stash of eclectic vinyls in his possession or he’s looking to expand his musical horizons, a subscription to Vinyl Box means he can discover up to three new records each month, hand-picked for him after he selects a genre and vetoes up to two selections. The LPs delivered will range from classic albums to niche debuts, and the selection often includes special edition vinyls. If your dad or stepdad is music-obsessed, Vinyl Box lets you choose from gifting one month, three months or a year of deliveries, with either two or three albums included each month.

3. Personalised Leather Gardening Gloves RRP: £35 If your dad has recently embarked on a gardening journey or is a green-fingered fanatic who just needs a new pair of gloves, this personalised pair is a practical yet thoughtful gift. One of the best gifts for gardeners , each hand of these gloves can be personalised with different words, and they’re available in both pink and green. Made from a thick leather material that will tackle all manner of flora and foliage, these are also made to be durable and last.

4. Red Letter Days Especially for Him Gift Experience RRP: £49.99 When we asked our dads what they would like to receive for Father’s Day, especially when it came to gifts for dads from daughters, the response was that an experience-based gift will always be appreciated. Even better if it involves the gift-giver, too, and gives the two of you a chance to spend some quality time together. This Red Letter Days gift box is perfect for that as the recipient can choose from over a thousand activities and days out, including meals for two, race car driving, boat rides and much more. The voucher won’t run out for two years either, so even if you live far away from your dad or aren't seeing him for a while, it’ll give the two of you something to look forward to and he’ll have time to choose from the huge list of adventures available.

5. Personalised Golf Set RRP: £29.95 If you’ve got a golfer dad, personalised golf gifts are a must: this set includes two personalised golf balls, as well as six tees for use around the course. Add your dad’s name, as well as a personalised message and his initials for decorating the customised golf balls; you can even add a gold-foiled gift card to this special present.

6. Panasonic Breadmaker with Nut Dispenser RRP: £99 If your dad doesn’t already have a bread machine, this gift is a practical and thoughtful present that he’ll soon be obsessed with. On the first couple of uses it does take a little while to get used to, but once you get to grips with the ratios it’s quick and easy to make a satisfying loaf of bread with no kneading necessary. Gift this to the dad who became obsessed with sourdough starters over lockdown for a simpler way to create delicious loaves.

7. Otto Hutt Fountain Pen RRP: £170 For the avid writer and list maker, this elegant fountain pen is something they’ll hold close to their heart, especially if you add the option to engrave the body of the pen. Made with sterling silver, the fountain pen has a gold-plated trim and comes in a sturdy box, so dads can feel extra fancy while writing with it - even if it’s only shopping lists and birthday cards.

8. Vanilla and Mango Beard Care Kit for Men RRP: £18.99 If your dad sports a beard, this kit will keep it looking and feeling fresh. Using natural oils like sweet almond and grapeseed oil, the beard oil, balm, soap and butter all feature a vanilla and mango scent, while the beard comb and trimming scissors will allow your dad to maintain a tidy crop of facial hair.

9. Grow Your Own Red Wine Gift Crate RRP: £38 When we asked our dads what they wanted for Father’s Day or their birthday, a common theme emerged: gifts that focused on the act of making something from nothing. If your dad enjoys a good-quality red wine, he’ll love being able to have a go at making one from scratch himself, and this kit has everything he needs to get started.

10. Book Beat Gift Card RRP: from £5.99 If you’re looking for a gift for a retired dad - or maybe your dad’s a life-long book lover but isn’t able to physically read as many books as he’d like to anymore - an audiobook subscription is a great way to introduce him to thousands of new reads. BookBeat offers several different options for gift cards, depending on how much your recipient likes to listen and read, and they can also upgrade their gift card if they end up running out of hours.

11. Leuchtturm1917 Notebook Classic RRP: from £13.90 Leuchtturm1917 notebooks are a classic gift for someone who has a way with words, or just needs somewhere to jot down notes, doodles, lists and thoughts. The leather-bound notebooks can be filled with plain, dotted, lined or squared pages, and has two page markers along with a sleeve at the back of the notebook for stashing important documents. Choose from a range of colours for dad and you can also add an embossing, for a more personalised gift.

12. White Personalised Cabretta Leather Golf Glove RRP: £27.09 As far as gifts for golf dads go, a personalised golf glove is a great way to make dad feel special, as well as giving a gift that keeps on giving which he’ll appreciate for years to come. Personalise these gloves with up to three characters, in a choice of foil colour ranging from rose gold to red - perfect for his initials.

13. Men’s Classic Jersey Pyjamas Set RRP: £80 It's common to see the best pajamas for women on gift lists for mums, but dads deserve a pair of high-quality, luxurious-feeling pajamas, too! This button-down set is made from 100% cotton, and sizes go up to XL. Gift them with a pair of bed socks or super-soft slippers and he’ll be drifting off in no time.

14. A Song of Ice and Fire Set of 7 Volumes by George R. R. Martin RRP: £51.84 If he’s a fan of the popular TV adaptation or just a fantasy fiction fan in general, the seven-volume set of the classic book series will give him hours of immersive reading. These addictive books have gained legions of fans and for good reason, presenting a rich and complex world to get lost in.

15. Grind French Press Gift Set RRP: £50 A coffee subscription is always a safe bet if you’re looking for the best gifts for coffee lovers , but this gift set from Grind - who also offer various subscription options and gift vouchers - is even more special. The silver French press features a unique design that a caffeine-loving dad will enjoy brewing with each morning.

16. Ugg Ascot Slipper RRP: £115 Your dad probably already has a trusty pair of slippers, but these Ugg loafers are an immediate upgrade: made from water-resistant suede and lined with wool, they take comfort to the next level. Due to the rubber sole, they can also be worn outside, so if he’s a frequent gardener, he won’t need to slip them on and off all the time.

17. Pomegranate Noir Cologne RRP: £110 We love Jo Malone at woman&home, and Pomegranate Noir is one of the best Jo Malone fragrances , as well as being a fan favourite. Fruity but warm, the notes include pomegranate, smoky guaicwood and pink pepper; while still a fresh fragrance, this seductive scent also features mature muskiness. The distinctive bottle already looks great, but you can actually engrave the lid or the bottle, for a more personal gift idea.

18. Ninja MAX AF160UK 5.2L Air Fryer and Dehydrator RRP: £109 One of the best Ninja air fryers for quick, easy and healthy cooking, this 5.2-litre model will be well-received by a dad who likes to experiment in the kitchen. If he’s often low on time, too, this fryer will reduce cooking times as well as producing healthy dishes which need little to no oil. A nifty and stylish device to gift foodie dads who haven't yet embraced the current airfryer trend.

19. 2-in-1 Grass Shear and Hedge Trimmer RRP: £34.99 Another gift for gardening dads, this 2-in-1 grass shear and hedge trimmer is a smart gadget with a focus on practicality. Lightweight and easy to use, it also has a safety lock and it’s easy to switch between the grass shear and hedge trimmer while in the garden. Dads and stepdads who take great pride in their outside spaces will love this gift - especially if they're keen on avoiding common lawn care mistakes such as letting the grass grow too long!

20. SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Machine RRP: £69.99 Sparkling water makers had a bit of a moment back in the day, so chances are your dad will appreciate this fun gift. This SodaStream machine comes with a reusable 1-litre bottle, which can be put through the dishwasher and filled with refreshing carbonated water from this handy machine. It won’t take up too much space in a kitchen, either, if your dad already has plenty of gadgets on the go.

21. ProCook Japanese Knife Set RRP: £40 Of the dads we asked about genuinely useful gifts they’d love to receive, a knife set came up more than once. Blunt and ineffective knives are a particularly frustrating occurrence, but treating himself to a brand new set of high-quality blades might not be on the top of dad’s priority list. This good-looking set comes with a bamboo magnetic knife block, and includes four different knives with dynamic holes along the blades and carved wooden handles. While the knives can be used to chop and slice any kind of food, these are also perfect for the budding sushi chef.

22. Wireless Charging Desk Mat RRP: £109.99 Upgrade his desk setup with some tech essentials he might not think to buy himself. This wireless mat transforms a messy, cluttered desk into an aesthetically pleasing workspace, making for better productivity and satisfying organisation levels. The mat has a detachable charging panel - for charging both phones and earbuds - which can be placed on either side for left- or right-handed dads, and its sleek surface can easily be wiped clean of any coffee spills or crumbs.

23. Anker Soundcore Noise-Cancelling Earbuds RRP: £59.99 Whether he’s a regular gym-goer, a gamer, or someone likes to switch off at work and on the commute, noise-cancelling earbuds are a must, and these ones reduce outside noise by an impressive 90%. Soundcore is known for its stellar sound quality, and the clever design of the buds mean that they can mould to your ear without becoming detached or frustratingly moving around.

24. Food and Drink Experience Voucher RRP: from £14 From historic walking tours that stop off at iconic London pubs, to vineyard visits with sophisticated tastings, Experience Days offers a range of food and drink experience gifts to surprise your dad with. Excursions which allow him to spend time with his family are always appreciated, and these food- and drink-based gift vouchers are valid for 12 months, so you can get a date in the diary to look forward to spending together.

25. Photo Upload Collage Frame RRP: £26.99 Sometimes simple gifts are the most effective. Dad will always love a thoughtful, personalised gift, and a frame full of special memories of the family together will be pride of place on his mantle for years to come. Choose a section of text to sit in the middle of the frame or simply fill it with photos, creating a unique collage for a truly thoughtful gift.

26. 20 Whiskies That Changed the World Tasting Set RRP: £185 Dads deserve the best, and this gift set is ideal for anyone who loves and appreciates whisky. With a pair of glasses to enjoy the tipples in, alongside 20 tasting bottles and a tasting book to jot down thoughts and learn more about the spirits, this beautifully presented set makes for a really special gift.

27. Sonos In-Wall Speakers and Amp Set RRP: £1,328 If you’ve got a bit more to spend or you’re treating dad alongside siblings or others in the family, this in-wall speaker and amplifier set will allow him to enjoy unmatched sound quality for his home cinema setup or man cave. The speakers sit inside the wall for a built-in aesthetic, and while they can be connected to any amp, buying the set from Sonos means they can also enjoy three free months of Apple Music, as well as having a good-looking matching set which will be the envy of all their friends and guests.

28. Andy Warhol Polaroids 1958-1987 RRP: £31.39 For the dad who’s nostalgic, this coffee table book features hundreds of Polaroid pictures taken by iconic artist Andy Warhol, inviting the reader into the world of the eccentric talent and his friends and colleagues. Including images of stars like Grace Jones and Mick Jagger, this is a book to keep on the table and be flicked through regularly.

29. Personalised Tool Box RRP: £59.99 Personalise a classic dad gift with this toolbox, which has two folding compartments and plenty of room for tools and implements. A wooden name plate is attached to the front, which can be personalised with a message or dad’s name. We love the bright red colour, which will ensure he has no problem finding the box in a cluttered cupboard.

30. Theatre Tickets RRP: Varies Affordable theatre tickets for a variety of West End shows are available via LondonTheatre.co.uk, for use at theatres such as Shakespeare’s Globe, the National Theatre, the Lyceum and much more. Gifting dad a day out and time to spend together is an invaluable present; one which several of the dads we spoke to said they’d love to receive.

31. Masterclass Membership RRP: from £14/month If your dad has expressed an interest in getting involved with new hobbies to try this year, a Masterclass membership could be the perfect gift. There are over 180 classes to take on the site, with inspirational figures from Annie Leibovitz to Dr. Jane Gooddall offering up their expertise for members to learn new skills from. You can also opt for a ‘family’ membership, which will allow classes to be taken on multiple devices and the option to download classes for offline viewing.

32. Peloton Bike RRP: from £1,345 Peloton has revolutionised at-home exercise over the past few years, bringing a spinning studio into the home of many a fitness fanatic and beginner. While they are an investment, Peloton bikes allow anyone to work out at any time, with different styles of classes and instructors available to choose from. If you’re wondering whether cycling vs running is better for your physical health, both exercises have bountiful benefits for fitness levels, but the convenience of a Peloton bike is unmatched.

33. The White Company Men’s Cashmere Bed Socks RRP: £39 Socks have become a bit of a cliche gift over the years, but who’s to say a pair of high-quality, soft and durable socks can’t be a great present for dad? These bed socks from The White Company are made from 100% cashmere, and can be worn at home under a pair of slippers, or with a pair of good-quality hiking boots if he’s off to one of the best walking holidays in the UK this year.

34. Citizen Spritz Bitter Orange RRP: £20 Alcohol-based gifts are common when it comes to buying for dads, but if he’s sober or has decided to cut back on the booze this year, these alcohol-free spritz bottles transform soft drinks into appetising beverages. Made from natural flavourings, the zesty bitter orange flavour is perfect for homemade aperol spritz-esque drinks this summer.

35. Lucrin Leather Glasses Case with Pocket RRP: from £75 If your dad’s constantly misplacing his glasses, he’ll love this luxurious leather case with a small pocket to keep items like a pen, credit card or glasses wipes. Made from natural leather, there’s a variety of colours to choose from, so you can easily gift him a case that matches his frames.

What do you get a dad that has everything?

Geninna Ariton, Marketing Specialist at Trendhim, tells us that "while most dads will say that we don't need to get them anything, they will be glad we didn't listen". They add that "finding the perfect gift is all about balance: between what he likes and what he actually needs".

There are a few things to keep in mind when thinking up gifts for dad, Ariton says, including questions like "is he missing anything in his grooming routine? Is there a gift that would make his day easier?", as well as considering how much you want to spend on a gift. "While it is the 'thought that counts', sometimes you want to give more than just a couple of happy thoughts".

Personalised gifts are another great way to ensure you're gifting your dad or stepdad something truly special and unique. "Personalisation makes the item uniquely his", Ariton tells us, adding that "even if it's just his debossed initials on an Italian leather belt, or engraved on a pair of cufflinks - it's always the extra mile you went for that counts".