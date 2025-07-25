Amazon's newest Kindle has people reading "hundreds more pages" of their books - clear the shelves
Shut the front (book) cover, the new Kindle Colorsoft collection
I’ve had a Kindle by my bed for over a decade, but it wasn’t until Amazon launched the Colorsoft Signature Edition that I really fell in love. As the brand’s first e-reader with a colour display, it opened up a whole new world of magazine reading, glossy travel guides, and cookbook browsing, all from one sleek little screen. And now, nearly a year on, Kindle has expanded its Colorsoft bookshelf not once, but twice. And one feature, in particular, has readers turning hundreds more pages.
After one sunshine-filled holiday with the Colorsoft Signature Edition, I knew I’d found one of the best Kindles out there. So when Amazon announced they were adding two new models to the Colorsoft line-up (the more budget-friendly Kindle Colorsoft 16GB and a playful Colorsoft Kids Edition) I couldn’t wait to share it with you.
Both new models promise faster page turns, custom backgrounds to ease eye strain at night, and that same vibrant, full-colour screen. According to Amazon, Colorsoft readers now read hundreds more pages than those using their other Kindle devices and I can totally relate. So, let’s take a closer look at these two new additions to the Kindle family.
Everything you need to know about the new Kindle Colorsoft launch
If you want the headlines, here's what's in the new Kindle Colorsoft launch. There is already a Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition (£299.99) which has been around since October, but the two below are brand new.
Each Colorsoft model promises faster page turns, different backgrounds to help with reading at night, as well as a vivid colour screen. And, after launching the Colorsoft Signature, Amazon has officially announced that "on average, [Colorsoft readers] spend more time on their Kindle and read hundreds more pages than on our other Kindle devices. Here's what you need to know about the two newest members of the family:
- New Kindle Colorsoft: 16GB, high-contrast colour display, warm lights, up to 8 weeks of battery life for £239.99
- New Kindle Colorsoft Kids: 16 GB. one year of Amazon Kids+, new illustrated covers, parental controls for £259.99
New Kindle Colorsoft models
As our go-to eReader tester, I’ve worked my way through every Kindle Amazon has to offer as well as looking at plenty of rivals too, from sleek Kobos to note-taking ReMarkables. For a while, in the Kindle vs Kobo debate, Kobo had the upper hand in one big way: more models with colour screens. But now that Amazon has launched a more affordable version of its Colorsoft Signature Edition, the competition is back to being neck-and-neck, if not a little in Amazon's favour.
It’s much easier to spot the differences between each Colorsoft model when you lay them out side by side, so that’s exactly what I’ve done for you here. I already own (and adore) the Colorsoft Signature Edition, but I’ll be getting hands-on with Amazon’s two newest models very soon.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
All new versions come with 16GB of storage (plenty of space for your digital bookshelves); USB-C charging, which makes powering up a breeze; and colour screens that can offer more warmth at night. Here are the nitty gritty details:
Luxury option
This is the one that launched in October. It's the most expenisve in the Colorsoft collection and it's really easy to see why. On top of the Kindle Colorsoft's offering, it has 32 GB of space, wireless charging, and automatic adjustments to brightness. Adding colour to the screen allows you a whole new dimension of reading from magazines (can I recommend woman&home?) through to cookbooks and travel guides. It's also waterproof, so fine to have by the pool or near to the sink.
Affordable upgrade
If you think of the basic Kindle and offer it a colour upgrade you get this. It has 16 GB of storage (the standard for most Kindles) as well as USB-C charging. The adjustable warm light makes it a more serious rival to the Kindle Paperwhite than the normal basic model, because it can make the screen more gentle on your eyes at night. The 7-inch screen is also one bigger than the basic Kindle and you get a promise of nearly 8 weeks battery life. Throw in 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for free (a total bargain) and you've got a really competitive Kindle model on the market. It's a serious rival for the popular Kobo Libra Colour too.
For Little Ones
Adding colour to the screens of Kindle Kids models is ingenious. When you think about the comics and picture books they read, they're a lot more engaging then they're vivid. This comes with 16 GB of storage, USB-C charging, a 7-inch display (one inch more than the basic kids) and two more cover options to choose between. Kindle has also thoughtfully integrated a vocabulary builder, support for OpenDyslexic font, and audiobook functionality. As always you can monitor content on the Amazon Parent Dashboard too.
FAQs
Are there any other eReaders that offer colour screens?
There are lots of eReaders offering colour screens. Having tested them all, I find Amazon Kindles to have the most vivid colour display, but that's not to say that you should skip over your alternatives. Other models offer some great perks too. Here are my favourite alternatives:
This is the most compelling alternative in my opinion. It's as good as the luxury Colorsoft Signature Edition, but almost £100 cheaper. You also get a stylus which means you can annotate on the screen when reading. It's tempting.
This is a lot like the new Kindle Colorsoft, except that it's cheaper. The downside of the Kobo is that you have to shop through their bookstore, not Amazon's. It's still rich with modern and classic titles, but Kindle and Audible know how to nab a good deal or bring out a sought-after exclusive.
More of a notepad that comes with eReader functions, the reMarkable Paper Pro is designed to keep you focussed and distraction free. You can download PDFs, scan files, and get e-books on here. I use mine for note-taking too and think it's genius.
Should I get a Kindle or a Kobo?
Ah, the great Kindle vs Kobo debate. The answer depends entirely on what you want to read and how you like to do it. Kobo's offering has some advantages: the Libra has page turn buttons, for example, which Kindle cut when they discontinued the Oasis. However, Kindle's ecosystem of books and audiobooks is a well-oiled and very rich machine that I find it hard to tear myself away from.
What is Kindle Unlimited?
You'll sometimes see a Kindle Unlimited deal thrown into a Kindle bundle and wonder what exactly Kindle Unlimited is. It's essentially Netflix for books: you pay a monthly subscription and get access to libraries upon libraries of novels. They're well-known names too, so you'll be very happy with what's out there. I signed up for the 3 month free trial when Amazon had a deal on and I've kept my subscription well beyond the trial.
So, there you have it. That's my big news for the summer. Kindle's Colorsoft range has expanded, opening up the more realistic, soulful world of reading to more people. I still love my Kindle Signature Edition and, if you chose to join the club, I highly recommend you pick up some Kindle accessories to complete your whole e-reader set-up. I love them.
Laura is woman&home's eCommerce editor, in charge of testing, reviewing and creating buying guides for the Homes section, so you'll usually see her testing everything from the best dehumidifiers to sizing up the latest Le Cruset pot. Previously, she was eCommerce editor at Homes & Gardens magazine, where she specialised in covering coffee and product content, looking for pieces tailored for timelessness. The secret to her heart is both simplicity and quality. She is also a qualified Master Perfumer and holds an English degree from Oxford University. Her first editorial job was as Fashion writer for The White Company.