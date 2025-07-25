Amazon's newest Kindle has people reading "hundreds more pages" of their books - clear the shelves

I’ve had a Kindle by my bed for over a decade, but it wasn’t until Amazon launched the Colorsoft Signature Edition that I really fell in love. As the brand’s first e-reader with a colour display, it opened up a whole new world of magazine reading, glossy travel guides, and cookbook browsing, all from one sleek little screen. And now, nearly a year on, Kindle has expanded its Colorsoft bookshelf not once, but twice. And one feature, in particular, has readers turning hundreds more pages.

After one sunshine-filled holiday with the Colorsoft Signature Edition, I knew I’d found one of the best Kindles out there. So when Amazon announced they were adding two new models to the Colorsoft line-up (the more budget-friendly Kindle Colorsoft 16GB and a playful Colorsoft Kids Edition) I couldn’t wait to share it with you.

Both new models promise faster page turns, custom backgrounds to ease eye strain at night, and that same vibrant, full-colour screen. According to Amazon, Colorsoft readers now read hundreds more pages than those using their other Kindle devices and I can totally relate. So, let’s take a closer look at these two new additions to the Kindle family.

Everything you need to know about the new Kindle Colorsoft launch

This is the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition with me on my holidays at the beach. It's where my love for the Colorsoft began. (Image credit: Future)

If you want the headlines, here's what's in the new Kindle Colorsoft launch. There is already a Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition (£299.99) which has been around since October, but the two below are brand new.

Each Colorsoft model promises faster page turns, different backgrounds to help with reading at night, as well as a vivid colour screen. And, after launching the Colorsoft Signature, Amazon has officially announced that "on average, [Colorsoft readers] spend more time on their Kindle and read hundreds more pages than on our other Kindle devices. Here's what you need to know about the two newest members of the family:

New Kindle Colorsoft : 16GB, high-contrast colour display, warm lights, up to 8 weeks of battery life for £239.99

16GB, high-contrast colour display, warm lights, up to 8 weeks of battery life for £239.99 New Kindle Colorsoft Kids: 16 GB. one year of Amazon Kids+, new illustrated covers, parental controls for £259.99

New Kindle Colorsoft models

(Image credit: Amazon)

As our go-to eReader tester, I’ve worked my way through every Kindle Amazon has to offer as well as looking at plenty of rivals too, from sleek Kobos to note-taking ReMarkables. For a while, in the Kindle vs Kobo debate, Kobo had the upper hand in one big way: more models with colour screens. But now that Amazon has launched a more affordable version of its Colorsoft Signature Edition, the competition is back to being neck-and-neck, if not a little in Amazon's favour.

It’s much easier to spot the differences between each Colorsoft model when you lay them out side by side, so that’s exactly what I’ve done for you here. I already own (and adore) the Colorsoft Signature Edition, but I’ll be getting hands-on with Amazon’s two newest models very soon.

All new versions come with 16GB of storage (plenty of space for your digital bookshelves); USB-C charging, which makes powering up a breeze; and colour screens that can offer more warmth at night. Here are the nitty gritty details:

FAQs

Are there any other eReaders that offer colour screens?

There are lots of eReaders offering colour screens. Having tested them all, I find Amazon Kindles to have the most vivid colour display, but that's not to say that you should skip over your alternatives. Other models offer some great perks too. Here are my favourite alternatives:

Should I get a Kindle or a Kobo?

Ah, the great Kindle vs Kobo debate. The answer depends entirely on what you want to read and how you like to do it. Kobo's offering has some advantages: the Libra has page turn buttons, for example, which Kindle cut when they discontinued the Oasis. However, Kindle's ecosystem of books and audiobooks is a well-oiled and very rich machine that I find it hard to tear myself away from.

What is Kindle Unlimited?

You'll sometimes see a Kindle Unlimited deal thrown into a Kindle bundle and wonder what exactly Kindle Unlimited is. It's essentially Netflix for books: you pay a monthly subscription and get access to libraries upon libraries of novels. They're well-known names too, so you'll be very happy with what's out there. I signed up for the 3 month free trial when Amazon had a deal on and I've kept my subscription well beyond the trial.

(Image credit: Amazon)

So, there you have it. That's my big news for the summer. Kindle's Colorsoft range has expanded, opening up the more realistic, soulful world of reading to more people. I still love my Kindle Signature Edition and, if you chose to join the club, I highly recommend you pick up some Kindle accessories to complete your whole e-reader set-up. I love them.